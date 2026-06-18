The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (Saqa) will end several core N4 to N6 certificates and national diplomas, while some Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) are receiving up to 24-month extensions to phase out courses.

This follows Minister Manamela’s announcement on 11 June 2026 that older qualifications predating 2009 have reached their registration end dates. The state is systematically phasing them out to make way for a modern, occupational framework that legally mandates real-world workplace experience.

Ekurhuleni East TVET College. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi)



Manamela said that the shift had been decided because traditional apprenticeship qualifications had not kept pace with modern automation, renewable energy or digitised industrial standards and fragmented, short-course “unit standards” that historically made up skills programmes, but did not translate into full, modern professional designations.

Qualifications scrapped according to timelines

The scrapping of pre-2009 qualifications will be done in timelines, as certain qualifications still have students studying them. The qualifications include the following:

A breakdown of legacy pre-2009 qualifications facing immediate cancellation vs those granted extensions under the new directive. While several Setas receive a transition cushion, core DHET N-qualifications are being scrapped with zero extension months. (Image: Department of Higher Education and Training / South African Qualifications Authority)



Speaking to Daily Maverick, DHET spokesperson Matshepo Seedat said that Manamela had reassured currently enrolled students that their qualifications remained recognised and that they would be afforded a reasonable opportunity to complete their studies under approved transitional arrangements.

“However, students should also understand that the transitional arrangements are not open-ended. The department has implemented structured teach-out periods to ensure an orderly migration to occupational qualifications. For NATED Report 190-1 programmes, the Department has already issued Circular TC 0134(b), which sets out the applicable teach-out arrangements, achievement dates and learner support measures. These programmes are being managed separately because of their significance within the TVET system and the large number of students affected,” said Seedat.

Saqa spokesperson Rakgwatha Mokou told Daily Maverick that all qualifications registered on the National Qualifications Framework “remain valid, even after reaching their last date of registration. Such qualifications are formally phased out, but are not removed from the National Learner Records Database (NLRD),” said Mokou.

Work placement for students

A reprise on how exactly the department, Setas and industry partners will facilitate placements for the final cohorts of the legacy framework and what concrete steps an active student should take if they are currently struggling to find a placement.

A student completes an assignment at Orbit TVET College in North West. (Photo: Flickr / GCIS)

Seedat said that the department currently facilitated about 21,000 work placements annually and sought to increase this number through strengthened partnerships with both public and private sector employers.

“Students who are struggling to secure placements are advised to register with their TVET college placement office or Work Integrated Learning (WIL) unit. Ensure that their details are captured on the relevant college and Seta databases. Engage with employers in their field of study, including municipalities, state-owned entities, private companies, and government departments. Monitor opportunities communicated through Setas and sector-specific industry bodies,” said Seedat.

She added that, when a student enrolled for an occupational qualification, the provider would know from day one where the student would be placed for practical simulation activities and Work Integrated Learning.

“This requirement is built into the accreditation process of occupational qualifications by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupation (QCTO),” said Seedat.

Who is behind this overhaul?

Last week, Manamela said a technical task team, alongside the Saqa, the QCTO and Setas, and industry partners, would execute this overhaul. DM