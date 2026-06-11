Government phases out outdated qualifications to boost graduate employability

The Department of Higher Education and Training is phasing out older qualifications and replacing them with new occupational programmes that include workplace training designed to better prepare graduates for the world of work.

The move affects a range of qualifications that predate the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) Act of 2008.

Speaking on Thursday, 11 June 2026, Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela said the transition formed part of broader efforts to modernise South Africa’s post-school education and training system.

The announcement follows recent student protests and public concern that older qualifications could lose their value. Manamela dismissed those fears, stressing that qualifications already awarded remain valid and recognised.

“Let me state from the outset that this transition is not about invalidating qualifications that people have worked hard to achieve,” Manamela stated. “Every qualification that has already been awarded remains valid, recognised and recorded on the National Learner Record Database,” said Manamela.

What is being phased out?

Manamela said that 1,475 “legacy” qualifications registered before the National Qualifications Framework Act came into effect had reached the end of their registration periods and had been individually assessed.

Minister of Higher Education and training Buti Manamela. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament)

The qualifications under review include National Accredited Technical Education Diploma programmes such as N4 to N6 certificates offered at Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges in fields including engineering, business management and tourism.

The review also covers older apprenticeship qualifications that have not kept pace with developments such as automation, renewable energy and digital technologies, as well as fragmented short-course unit standards that do not lead to modern occupational designations.

However, not all of these qualifications are being discontinued immediately. Following consultations with stakeholders, Manamela said 630 qualifications would be granted enrolment extensions, while others were deregistered because of low enrolment numbers or because they had been replaced by newer occupational qualifications.

The department said students currently enrolled in affected programmes would be allowed to complete their studies through transitional arrangements.

The Centre of Specialisation in Boilermaking at Ekurhuleni East Tvet College. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi)



“Students currently enrolled in N4 to N6 programmes should therefore continue with their studies as planned and should not be concerned that their qualifications will lose any recognition. Furthermore, the department is working with Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas), industry partners and other government departments to facilitate placement opportunities that will enable qualified students to complete their national N diplomas… but it doesn’t mean that you’ve got forever to stay within that band. There is a time within which this teach-out and so on will be completed,” said Manamela.

Who is leading the transition?

The transition is being overseen by a technical task team working alongside the South African Qualifications Authority, the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations, Sector Education and Training Authorities, and industry partners.

The move forms part of a broader shift towards occupational qualifications, which combine classroom learning with workplace-based training. Speaking to the media, Quality Council for Trades and Occupations Chief Executive Officer Vijayen Naidoo said early results suggested the approach was improving employment outcomes.

Vijayen Naidoo from the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations. (Photo: LinkedIn)

“Council research indicates that of the learners who have received occupational qualifications so far in terms of our tracing, 86% have been taken up into meaningful employment. So we believe that this is the correct journey and the correct trajectory that we need to go on,” said Naidoo.

Meanwhile, SA Qualifications Authority CEO Nadia Starr reinforced that already-obtained qualifications would not be worthless.

“All qualifications in SA that are quality assured and achieved legally have to be loaded onto the SA Qualifications Authority’s National Learner Record Database, and so we have a national repository that holds all achievements in perpetuity. And so qualifications remain recognisable. Older qualifications will never be worthless,” said Starr.

Manamela said the qualifications approved for extension would be published in a Government Gazette on Monday, 15 June 2026. A full list of affected qualifications and the occupational qualifications replacing them would also be made available through the SA Qualifications Authority. DM