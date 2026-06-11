Madlanga Commission goes green and gold for Bafana’s World Cup opener

On Thursday, 10 June 2026, a splash of green and gold brought a lighter mood to Madlanga Commission proceedings, proving that even amid serious testimony, football fever has the power to unite even the most combative arenas.

As the commissioners donning Bafana Bafana jerseys entered the hearing venue, the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, their show of support was met with spontaneous applause from those in attendance.

For a brief moment, the commission investigating serious allegations paused its focus on evidence and testimony and, like millions of South Africans, turned its attention to the beautiful game.

Advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube, Advocate Thabang Pooe and Sibongile Dube wearing Bafana Bafana jerseys at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Justice College on 11 June 2026 in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Bafana Bafana are set to take on Mexico in their World Cup opener on Thursday night, with coach Hugo Broos expressing confidence in his team’s readiness to face a formidable opponent on home turf.

For South Africa, the fixture carries its own echoes. They opened the 2010 World Cup against Mexico in Johannesburg, drawing 1-1 after Siphiwe Tshabalala scored one of the tournament’s most memorable goals.

A smiling commission chairperson, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, opened proceedings by explaining the unusual Bafana Bafana dress code.

“Since today is the opening day of Bafana’s Fifa World Cup 2026 campaign, it is fine to show them our unwavering support. We trust that they will do well,” he said.

Madlanga could not resist sharing a light-hearted story at the expense of fellow commissioner advocate Sandile Khumalo, SC.

“I have not alerted the person who is the subject of the story that I am going to do so,” Madlanga joked.

He recalled that in the initial terms of reference, the commission’s life was supposed to be six months only, which has long since elapsed.

“My colleague, Commissioner Khumalo, used to tell us his plans to go to the World Cup. Right now, he would have been in Mexico to watch this football extravaganza. Unfortunately, once the period of the commission was extended, those plans were dashed.”

The comment drew laughter from those present.

Madlanga then paid tribute to Khumalo and other members of the commission who had put personal plans on hold to ensure its work continued.

“Commissioner Khumalo and everyone within the commission who has had to make personal sacrifices, one way or another, to see to it that the work of the commission succeeds, many thanks to you all,” he said.

Returning to the day’s business, Madlanga ended with a rallying cry familiar to football fans across the country.

“I urge all South Africans to support our team. Bafana Bafana, pull out all the stops and make us proud!”

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi in her Bafana Bafana jersey at Brigitte Mabandla Justice College on 11 June 2026 in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels shows his support for the national team. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also called on South Africans to unite behind Bafana Bafana. In his weekly newsletter to the nation, the president said the team carried the hopes and aspirations of millions of South Africans at the global tournament.

“They carry with them the best wishes of more than 62 million South Africans who will be cheering them on at every stage of the tournament. Bafana Bafana are taking part in the World Cup for the first time since we hosted the event in 2010,” the president said.

This show of unwavering support echoed sentiments expressed by SA Rugby President Mark Alexander, who extended his best wishes to Bafana Bafana.

“Your dedication, discipline and passion for the game embody the spirit of South African sport and inspire unity across our nation.

“We stand proudly alongside you, confident that your journey will showcase resilience, teamwork and excellence on the world stage. May this campaign bring success and strengthen the pride of all South Africans,” said Alexander.

The Madlanga Commission continues to hear testimony related to the theft of multiple cocaine consignments intercepted by the police. DM