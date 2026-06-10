‘They thought we were terrorists’ — Mexican sports journalists home after SA drone arrests

A Mexican sports journalist hopes that Mexico will humiliate South Africa (SA) by scoring five goals more than the Bafana Bafana team when the countries face off in the imminent Fifa World Cup 2026 tournament opener.

That journalist is Julio Ibáñez, a well-known sports reporter from Mexico who, until recently, was caught up in a criminal case in SA alongside his colleague Danny García.

The case saw them arrested in a dramatic early morning raid, held behind bars for a week, and forced to stay in the country while court proceedings against them slowly proceeded.

Se terminó la pesadilla, adiós Sudáfrica,gracias familias,amigos y a nuestra casa TelevisaUnivisión @TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA @dagarciato y yo estamos listos ¡Mundial, ahí te vamos!https://t.co/ahMjrKgX5L pic.twitter.com/kEhCGNJF4n — Julio ‘Profe’ Ibañez (@julioiba) June 2, 2026

Very few details were publicised after the pair were arrested, sparking rumours about what had really happened to them.

Daily Maverick previously emailed Ibáñez about this case, while he was still in SA, but he did not respond.

‘The worst thing ever’

Recalling his time in jail Ibáñez told a news platform in Mexico that it was “the worst thing that ever happened”.

Daily Maverick previously reported that he and García were arrested in a Hawks and Crime Intelligence operation in Gauteng on 19 March 2026 and released on bail six days later, after appearing in the Hillbrow Magistrates’ Court.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale had said that a case was reported to the police in the Johannesburg suburb of Sandringham and that Ibáñez and García were charged with contravening the Civil Aviation Act.

Read more: Mexican journalists arrested in SA for allegedly flying drone over Jewish college

Mogale had added that the two were “caught on video flying a drone over the Jewish college” and that Hawks officers “were alerted by Crime Intelligence of the potential threat”.

On Tuesday, 10 June, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng confirmed to Daily Maverick that the Ibáñez-García case was finalised last week on 4 June 2026 – more than two months after they were initially arrested.

According to the NPA, they both pleaded guilty to operating a device in contravention of Civil Aviation Act regulations and were sentenced to several months in jail or a R10,000 fine.

The NPA said that each paid the R10,000 fine.

Armed cops and arrests

Ibáñez and García were therefore able to leave SA and return home, where they recently told their version of events.

In an interview with the news agency N+, which is part of Televisa, the prominent Mexican broadcasting company Ibáñez and García work for, Ibáñez explained how their arrests unfolded in this country.

This interview was auto dubbed from Spanish into English on YouTube.

Ibáñez said while doing a live broadcast around 5am, he suddenly turned around, “and saw six people, armed, very armed” who burst into his hotel room, separate from García’s.

The alleged arrest of Mexican journalist Julio Ibáñez, as posted by All Fútbol MX on X, previously known as Twitter. Picture Screengrabbed.

Ibáñez asked: “What’s going on?”

(Footage, apparently filmed moments before Ibáñez was detained, shows a pointed firearm and a uniformed man watching on, as someone says, “Hey, what’s happening?”)

He feared criminals had forced their way into the room because “South Africa is very dangerous.”

‘They thought we were terrorists’

Ibáñez later found out it was members of the Hawks who were in his hotel room.

He said he and García were searched and asked if they had items, including drugs or firearms.

“Because at that moment, they were dealing with possible terrorists,” Ibáñez said.

“They thought we were terrorists because they understood that we flew a drone.”

Ibáñez said there were also suspicions that he and García were linked to organised crime.

García explained that they had used a drone in different parts of “the city” – presumably Johannesburg – and that someone had seen this and became alarmed.

He said the “simple [video] recording for reporting” spiralled into the criminal charges and legal saga.

‘Crammed in a van’

Ibáñez said it was also believed they had been in SA illegally.

They apparently had Electronic Travel Authorisation, which according to this government, is “a digital authorisation that allows prospective travellers from eligible visa-required countries to travel to South Africa for tourism or visitors purposes”.

Ibáñez said they had not realised that with this type of travel authorisation, their passports may not have been stamped.

Mexican journalist Danny García is warmly received on his return to his home country in early June 2026 after he and colleague Julio Ibáñez were criminally charged in a case involving flying a drone in Johannesburg.

(Screengrab: Instagram)

When he and García were arrested, their cellphones were removed, so they were also unable to check their electronic travel documents.

García said they were kept with other detainees “in a small space in a van to get to the prison”.

He added: “For me, it was like I was in a movie.”

García said while going through checks as they headed into cells, other detainees noticed that he and Ibáñez were not from this country.

Ibáñez said they were threatened and intimidated.

“We didn’t eat, we didn’t sleep, we didn’t even want to use the bathroom,” he recalled in the N+ interview.

‘Followed’ and ‘five goals’

Ibáñez and García spent about a week behind bars before being granted bail with conditions, including that they must remain in Gauteng and sign in every Wednesday, presumably at a police station.

There is another curious aspect to this case.

According to Ibáñez, he and García had heard that they were followed after initially arriving in SA, suggesting that authorities had flagged them before the drone issue.

Ibáñez said he and García were eventually given the option of seven months in prison or paying a fine in the drone case.

Based on the NPA, they paid the fine.

But Ibáñez said “everything” had been handled badly and suggested the matter could be challenged legally.

During the N+ interview, he turned his attention to the World Cup, saying he hoped Mexico would score five goals against SA in the opening match on Thursday, 11th June at 9pm.

“The first journalist who is going to celebrate is going to be me,” said Ibáñez, looking ahead to the Mexican victory over SA he’s hoping for. DM