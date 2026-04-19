Mexican journalists arrested in SA for allegedly flying drone over Jewish college

Two Mexican journalists were arrested in Johannesburg last month after allegedly operating a drone over a Jewish college, an incident that sparked significant security concerns.

Julio Ibáñez, a sports reporter who, up until recently was prolific on social media, and Danny García were arrested in a dramatic Hawks and Crime Intelligence operation on 19 March and released on bail six days later after appearing in the Hillbrow Magistrates’ Court, where they were charged with contravening the Civil Aviation Act

‘Hey, what’s happening?’

Media outlets reported that they were arrested while Ibáñez was filming a live video that he posted on social media.

🤯🇿🇦 BREAKING: In South Africa, armed men broke into the hotel where Mexican journalist and TUDN reporter, Julio Ibáñez, was staying while covering Mexico’s first opponent in the World Cup.



He remains DETAINED and his current situation is UNKNOWN. 🚨



pic.twitter.com/kqDZMpf6qs — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) March 25, 2026

Footage, apparently filmed moments before Ibáñez was detained, shows a pointed firearm and a uniformed man watching on, as someone says, “Hey, what’s happening?”

Ibáñez and Garcia’s arrests have been widely reported on sports platforms and in Spanish-language media.

Prominent Mexican sports journalist David Feitelson — who boasts 3.9 million followers on X — criticised the arrests. He characterised the incident as an unjust move by authorities in a country plagued by corruption.

On Friday, 17 April, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said a case had been reported to the police in the Johannesburg suburb of Sandringham for contravention of the Civil Aviation Act.

“The two suspects were caught on video flying a drone over the Jewish college,” she said, adding that Hawks officers “were alerted by Crime Intelligence of the potential threat. The team worked tirelessly to trace the suspects to a hotel in Rosebank,” where they “traced and seized the drone” and searched for material that could indicate any plans the duo had.

Julio Ibáñez as depicted on his X account. (Image: X / @julioiba)

“During the operation, [the] Department of Home Affairs [...] also detected issues with their entry into the country. Subsequently, they were arrested, and their devices were seized for further investigation,” said Mogale.

Ibáñez and Garcia were expected back in court in Hillbrow on 12 May.

According to the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) website, a “remotely piloted aircraft” should not be operated “over property for which you do not have permission to do so”.

It cautioned that the “negligent operation” of unmanned aircraft systems could lead to “legal liability for breaking laws such as privacy by-laws and other laws enforceable by other authorities”.

Mexican embassy assistance

Ibáñez, based on an online work profile, is a reporter at Televisa, a major Mexican broadcasting company.

Reports suggest Garcia is a cameraman.

A statement from the Mexican embassy in South Africa, dated 3 April, without naming Ibáñez or Garcia, said consular assistance was being provided to citizens who had been detained in South Africa.

It said diplomatic staff had been in contact with local authorities about the charges they faced and to ensure they had legal representation.

Neither Ibáñez, the Mexican embassy, nor Televisa responded to inquiries sent by Daily Maverick last week.

Ibáñez, who was prolific on the social media platform X, last posted on there on 18 March (the day before his arrest). DM