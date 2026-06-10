Here’s how to take Kirstenbosch to greatness

This series on the gardens has had, within 48 hours, nearly 80,000 readers, and provoked an unprecedented number of written comments. It’s an indication of both deep love and concern for Kirstenbosch and the way ahead.

In researching these stories, we received many suggestions about what a range of people – specialists to tourists – think should be done to make Kirstenbosch better. We decided, in view of that interest, to publish this list in the hope that it may be of use. Some points are a bit technical, but important for inclusion anyway.