Meet the Mexican Fifa World Cup 2026 squad that faces home pressure

Goalkeepers

Name: Guillermo Ochoa

Date of birth: 13 July 1985

Club: Limassol

Position: Goalkeeper

Guillermo Ochoa has made a career out of showing up when the world is watching. From his unforgettable performances at World Cups, especially Brazil 2014, where he seemed to repel everything, to a globe-trotting club journey across France, Spain, Italy and now Cyprus, “Paco Memo” has built a legacy on reflexes and resilience. “The World Cup is where I feel most alive,” he once said. Known for his cat-like saves and ability to rise to the big moments, he has often been Mexico’s last line and biggest hope. Off the pitch, Ochoa is calm, almost reserved, in contrast to his explosive style in goal. A father and family man, he has balanced longevity with consistency, staying relevant across generations. Few goalkeepers define an era like Ochoa, and fewer keep doing it into their 40s – Ochoa turns 41 during the knockout stages.

Guillermo Ochoa's first Fifa World Cup call-up came at the 2006 showpiece. Two decades later he is still around. (Photo: Luiza Moraes / Getty Images)

Name: Raúl Rangel

Date of birth: 25 February 2000

Club: Guadalajara

Position: Goalkeeper

Rangel’s rise at Chivas was built on patience and presence. Nicknamed Tala, he carries himself with the calm authority of a goalkeeper older than his 26 years, commanding his area and trusting his instincts. His breakout came when Chivas needed reliability and he delivered, combining sharp reflexes with strong positioning. Unlike the traditional loud, constantly shouting keeper, Rangel’s style is more measured, choosing his moments to make an impact. Off the pitch, he’s known for keeping a low profile, grounded and focused on steady improvement rather than hype. That mentality shows in his game: rarely rushed, rarely shaken. He may not yet have the global spotlight, but Rangel goes into the World Cup as Mexico’s probable first choice and has the tools and temperament to grow into something much bigger.

Name: Carlos Acevedo

Date of birth: 19 April 1996

Club: Santos Laguna

Position: Goalkeeper

Acevedo doesn’t just guard the goal; he lives in it. Passionate, vocal and often spectacular, the Santos Laguna captain has built a reputation as one of Liga MX’s most exciting goalkeepers. His reflex saves and willingness to throw himself into impossible situations have made him a fan favourite in Torreon. “I like to feel the game, to live it intensely,” he has said. That intensity is constant: shouting instructions, celebrating blocks, reacting to every play. Off the pitch, Acevedo is equally driven, known for his leadership and strong connection with teammates. He’s also open about the mental demands of his position, embracing pressure rather than avoiding it. In a role where mistakes are magnified, Acevedo chooses to play on the edge, and more often than not, it works.

Defenders

Name: Johan Vásquez

Date of birth: 22 October 1998

Club: Genoa

Position: Centre-back

If Vásquez plays like nothing was ever handed to him, it’s because it wasn’t. Raised in Navojoa, far from Mexico’s traditional football heartlands, he climbed step by step through the lower divisions before reaching Europe. At Genoa he has earned respect the hard way, adapting to the tactical demands of Serie A with grit and intelligence. “I thought I knew how to defend in Mexico, but I didn’t,” he said. “When I arrived here, there were things I was never taught. There, they forgive you. Here, they don’t forgive a single mistake.” A left-footed centre-back, he’s aggressive in duels but composed on the ball, often stepping out to start attacks. Off the pitch, he keeps a low profile, grounded by his family and roots, rarely drawn to the spotlight. That humility carries into his game: no theatrics, just timing, positioning and consistency. Vásquez isn’t loud, but his performances speak clearly, a defender who reads danger early and treats every challenge like it matters. He was a member of Mexico’s Olympic bronze medal-winning team in 2021.

Johan Vásquez (centre) will be key for Mexico’s defensive lineup. He brings grit and intelligence to the Mexican cause. (Photo: Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images)

Name: Jorge Sánchez

Date of birth: 10 December 1997

Club: PAOK

Position: Right-back

Sánchez built his career on speed, intensity and a refusal to back down. From his early days at Santos Laguna to becoming a key figure at Club América, he established himself as a dynamic right-back who thrives on constant movement. His European adventure has taken him through Ajax, Porto and now PAOK, where he continues to adapt to different tactical demands. Sánchez is at his best when making attacking overlapping runs and quick combinations, demonstrating his remarkable energy. “I never stop running, that’s my game,” he once said. Off the pitch, he’s known for his confidence and strong personality, traits that sometimes mirror his aggressive style on it. When he finds the balance between attack and defence, he becomes an interesting weapon on the right side.

Name: César Montes

Date of birth: 24 February 1997

Club: Lokomotiv Moscow

Position: Centre-back

Montes might be called El Cachorro – The Puppy, a nickname bestowed on him by an uncle just before he made his professional debut – but there’s a quiet authority to everything he does. Tall, dominant in the air and composed under pressure, he built his reputation at Monterrey before taking his game abroad, now anchoring the defence at Lokomotiv Moscow. His style blends traditional centre-back strength with modern ball-playing ability, rarely rushed and always aware. “I’ve always liked to defend strong, but fair,” he once said, and that balance defines him. Off the pitch, Montes is known for his calm demeanour and close-knit family life, far removed from the noise that surrounds many professionals. On it, though, he’s decisive: a constant threat on set-pieces and a defender who organises those around him. He doesn’t chase attention, he lets it come to him.

César Montes of Mexico (left) blends traditional centre-back strength with modern ball-playing ability in defence. (Photo: Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images)

Name: Israel Reyes

Date of birth: 23 May 2000

Club: América

Position: Centre-back/Right-back

Reyes has quietly become one of the most versatile defenders in Mexican football. Comfortable as a centre-back or fullback, he built his reputation at Puebla before stepping into the pressure cooker that is Club América. There, expectations are relentless but Reyes adapted quickly. Calm on the ball, tactically aware and rarely rushed, he reads situations well and prefers anticipation over last-ditch defending. Off the pitch, he is known for his reserved personality, keeping a low profile despite playing for one of the most scrutinised clubs in the country. That composure carries into his game: no unnecessary risks, no panic. Reyes may not always grab headlines, but coaches value him for exactly that reason – he brings balance, discipline and reliability wherever he plays.

Israel Reyes brings calmness and composure to the Mexican squad for the Fifa World Cup 2026. (Photo: Agustin Cuevas / Getty Images)

Name: Mateo Chávez

Date of birth: 12 March 2004

Club: AZ Alkmaar

Position: Left-back

Football was never a distant dream for Mateo Chávez, it was part of everyday life. The son of former professional player Tilón Chávez, he grew up around the game, absorbing its rhythms long before stepping onto the pitch himself. That background shows in the way he plays: composed, aware and rarely rushed, even under pressure. At Alkmaar, a club known for developing young talent, Chávez is refining a modern defensive style built on positioning and clean distribution from the back. Moving to Europe at a young age – he left Chivas for the Netherlands last summer, aged 21 – demanded adaptation, but also accelerated his growth. Off the pitch, he carries that footballing lineage with quiet pride rather than noise. Still early in his career, Chávez isn’t just following a path, he’s trying to build on a legacy.

Name: Jesús Gallardo

Date of birth: 15 August 1994

Club: Toluca

Position: Left-back

Gallardo has reinvented himself more than once. Originally a winger at Pumas, he evolved into a left-back capable of covering the entire flank, combining attacking instincts with defensive responsibility. That transformation made him a constant presence for Mexico over the years. Fast, direct and relentless in his runs, Gallardo thrives on repetition: sprinting forward, tracking back, doing it all again. “I like to go up and down all game,” he has said, and few embody that better. Off the pitch, he’s known for his straightforward personality and strong connection to his roots, never straying far from the values that shaped him. At Toluca, his experience now complements his physical tools, making him a reliable option in a role that demands both endurance and discipline.

Name: Edson Álvarez

Date of birth: 24 October 1997

Club: Fenerbahçe

Position: Defender/Midfielder

Álvarez plays football like it’s a personal battle. From his breakthrough at Club América, where he once scored twice in a title-winning final, to his rise in Europe, he has built a reputation on intensity and presence. At Ajax, West Ham and now Fenerbahçe, he became the kind of midfielder opponents notice immediately: strong in tackles, dominant in duels and relentless in protecting the back line. “I like the dirty work,” he has said, embracing the less glamorous side of the game. Off the pitch, Álvarez carries the story of a player who fought his way up from modest beginnings in Tlalnepantla, staying deeply connected to his family and roots. On it, he brings edge, leadership and a sense that nothing comes easy, because for him, it never did.

A utility player who adapts to different positions in defence, Edson Álvarez is a leader in the Mexican team. (EPA-EFE / Peter Powell)

Midfielders

Name: Brian Gutiérrez

Date of birth: 17 June 2003

Club: Guadalajara

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Gutiérrez represents a modern, attack-minded midfielder shaped by confidence and creativity. Developed in a system that encourages technical expression, he stands out for his ability to glide past opponents and find pockets of space between the lines. Still early in his professional career – he turns 23 the day before Mexico play South Korea – he plays with a sense of freedom, always looking forward, always trying to make something happen. That boldness means he can be inconsistent, but it’s also what makes him dangerous. Off the pitch, Gutiérrez is part of a new generation more comfortable with visibility, embracing social media and the spotlight that comes with playing for a club like Chivas. His challenge now is turning flashes of brilliance into reliable excellence, but the raw talent, quick feet, vision and instinct, are already there.

Name: Gilberto Mora

Date of birth: 14 October 2004

Club: Club Tijuana

Position: Attacking midfielder

Mora is quickly learning what it means to be watched. After his performances at the Under-20 World Cup his name began circulating far beyond Liga MX, with scouts from clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly tracking his progress. It’s a level of attention that can overwhelm young players, but so far Mora has leaned into it. At Xolos, as Club Tijuana is known, he plays with a maturity that stands out: technically clean, confident under pressure and always looking to move the game forward. He doesn’t hide, even when games get tight. Off the pitch, “the Mexican Pedri” remains grounded. Mora is still developing, but the trajectory is clear, and now, so is the spotlight.

Name: Álvaro Fidalgo

Date of birth: 9 April 1997

Club: Real Betis

Position: Midfielder

Fidalgo never quite followed the script expected of a Real Madrid academy graduate, and that’s what makes his story so interesting. After developing in Spain, it was in Mexico, with Club América, where he truly found his identity: a midfielder defined by elegance, intelligence and constant movement. Now at Real Betis, he brings that same rhythm to La Liga, dictating play with quick touches and sharp positioning rather than physical dominance. Nicknamed El Maguito, the Magician, for his ability to make the ball disappear under pressure, Fidalgo thrives in tight spaces. Off the pitch, he is thoughtful and articulate, often reflecting deeply on the game and his journey. “Football is about understanding spaces,” he once said – and few read them as naturally as he does.

Álvaro Fidalgo (right) will bring the creative flair to the Mexican team during the World Cup. (Photo: Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images)

Name: Orbelín Pineda

Date of birth: 24 March 1996

Club: AEK Athens

Position: Midfielder

Pineda plays football with a smile, and that’s not just a cliché. Whether in Liga MX or now in Greece with AEK Athens, his energy and joy are constant, reflected in the way he moves across the pitch. Versatile, technically sharp and full of running, he can operate in multiple midfield roles while always looking to connect play. His career has taken him through key Mexican clubs such as Chivas and Cruz Azul and into Europe, initially with Celta Vigo, adapting each time without losing his identity. “I just enjoy playing, wherever I am,” he once said. Off the pitch, that same lightness of spirit defines him, approachable, relaxed and well-liked in every dressing room. On it, though, he is relentless, pressing, creating and constantly offering solutions. Few players combine work rate and creativity as naturally as Pineda.

Name: Obed Vargas

Date of birth: 5 August 2005

Club: Atlético Madrid

Position: Defensive midfielder

Vargas is arriving earlier than most and learning faster than many. At 20 he has already experienced the kind of challenges that shape careers, including standout moments against top-level opposition such as Barcelona. At Atlético Madrid, working under Diego Simeone has added another layer to his development: discipline, tactical awareness and an understanding of what it takes to compete at the highest level. “You have to earn everything here,” is a message often associated with Simeone’s teams, and Vargas is living it daily. A composed midfielder who reads the game well and keeps the ball moving, he blends technical calm with growing physical edge. Off the pitch, he carries himself with quiet confidence. The talent is evident but it’s the environment he’s in that could define how far he goes.

Name: Luis Romo

Date of birth: 5 June 1995

Club: Guadalajara

Position: Defensive midfielder

Romo’s career is proof that versatility can be a strength rather than a compromise. He has played as a defensive midfielder, a box-to-box runner and even as a centre-back when needed, always adapting, always contributing. His rise with Cruz Azul, where he was instrumental in ending the club’s long title drought, showcased his timing in the box and his ability to deliver in key moments. “I just try to help wherever the team needs me,” he once said. Off the pitch, Romo is known for his grounded personality and work ethic, a player who built his career step by step rather than through early hype. On it, his intelligence and positioning allow him to influence games in subtle but important ways.

Name: Érik Lira

Date of birth: 8 May 2000

Club: Cruz Azul

Position: Midfielder

Lira is the type of player coaches trust instinctively. Developed at Pumas, he built his reputation on discipline, awareness and a tireless work ethic that rarely dips. At Cruz Azul, he has grown into a modern holding midfielder, always positioned correctly, always offering a passing option. His game is built on reading situations early rather than reacting late. Off the pitch, Lira is known for his quiet personality and analytical mindset, the kind of player who studies matches and opponents in detail, almost like a chess player thinking moves ahead. He doesn’t rely on flair, but on control and balance. In a team full of attacking talent, Lira is the one making sure everything holds together, unnoticed by some, indispensable to those who understand the game.

Erik Lira provides the Mexican national team reliability and consistency in the middle of the park. (Photo: Agustin Cuevas / Getty Images)

Name: Luis Chávez

Date of birth: 15 January 1996

Club: Dynamo Moscow

Position: Midfielder

Chávez knows what it means to wait. As a child, he spent nine years separated from his father after he emigrated to the United States in search of work. Their reunion finally came years later at a petrol station, a moment Chávez recently described in a Claro Sports documentary as one he will never forget. His football journey has been equally demanding. He battled his way through Mexican football before emerging as a star with Pachuca, then turned down lucrative offers in Liga MX to pursue his European dream with Dynamo Moscow. Like César Huerta, injuries threatened to derail his World Cup hopes, keeping him sidelined for more than 300 days this season. Yet Chávez has never been one to choose the easy road. Mexico fans still remember the stunning free-kick he scored against Saudi Arabia at Qatar 2022, one of the finest goals in the country’s World Cup history. A gifted left foot, relentless determination and a life shaped by sacrifice make him one of the most compelling figures in Mexico’s squad.

Forwards

Name: Raúl Jiménez

Date of birth: 5 May 1991

Club: Fulham

Position: Striker

After a skull fracture in 2020 that threatened his career and forced him out of the game for eight months, Raúl Jiménez re-emerged with a protective headband and a completely different outlook. “I almost lost everything, even my life. So I’m trying to enjoy football as much as I can,” he said. “Everything, not just football. Everything I try to enjoy more.” In England he’s admired for his composure and link-up play, but his story carries more weight than goals alone. There has been some criticism of late, amid poor results for the national team and a personal goal drought (penalties excepted) – he has criticised fans for booing, while José Ramón Fernández, the doyen of Mexican football journalism, recently named him the most overrated player in the setup.

Mexico will rely on players such as striker Raúl Jiménez in front of goal. (Photo: Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images)

Name: Alexis Vega

Date of birth: 25 November 1997

Club: Toluca

Position: Forward

Vega has always played on instinct. Explosive, unpredictable and capable of moments others don’t even attempt, he built his reputation as one of Mexico’s most naturally gifted attackers. From his early days at Toluca to his time at Chivas and back again, Vega has been the kind of player who can change a game in seconds: a sudden dribble, a powerful shot, an unexpected decision. “I like to enjoy football, to play freely,” he has said, and that freedom defines both his best moments and his inconsistencies. Off the pitch, he has faced scrutiny and pressure, part of the reality of being a high-profile talent in Mexico. But when focused and confident, Vega remains a difference-maker few defenders can comfortably handle.

Name: Roberto Alvarado

Date of birth: 7 September 1998

Club: Guadalajara

Position: Winger

Roberto Alvarado, who has inherited the nickname El Piojo – the Louse – from his Argentinian hero Claduio Lopez, plays with the freedom of someone who never lost his street-football instincts. From his early days at Necaxa, his quick feet and fearless dribbling stood out, and at Chivas he has embraced the responsibility of being a difference-maker. Left-footed, explosive and always looking to take on defenders, he thrives in chaotic attacking moments. “I like to play without fear,” he has said. Off the pitch, Alvarado is known for his easy-going personality, sense of humour and love of music, often sharing glimpses of a lighter, relaxed side that contrasts with his intensity in games, listing his hobbies as walking his dogs and watching movies. He’ll try things others won’t and sometimes fails, but that unpredictability is exactly what makes him dangerous. When he’s confident, he can tilt matches on his own.

Name: Julián Quiñones

Date of birth: 24 March 1997

Club: Al-Qadsiah

Position: Forward

Born in Colombia but a naturalised Mexican, with a wife from Monterrey – Quiñones turned down a call-up from the country of his birth in 2023 as he revelled in Mexican football, with one local journalist reporting he had grown “tired of being ignored”. His journey has always carried a sense of proving himself, and it shows in his game. Powerful, direct and relentless, he built his reputation in Liga MX as a forward who attacks space aggressively and never stops pressing defenders. Atlas and Club América turned him into a title winner and a constant threat. “I like to fight for every ball,” he once said, and that mentality defines him. Off the pitch, Quiñones keeps a relatively low profile, but his story, crossing borders, adapting cultures adds another layer to his identity. On it, he brings intensity, strength and a forward’s instinct that rarely switches off.

Name: Santiago Giménez

Date of birth: 18 April 2001

Club: Milan

Position: Forward

Giménez grew up around football, but his rise has been anything but automatic. The son of former Mexico international Christian “Chaco” Giménez, he had to carve out his own path, first at Cruz Azul and then in Europe, where his instinct inside the box quickly stood out. At Milan, he continues to refine a striker’s craft built on movement, anticipation and clinical finishing, though he comes into the World Cup on the back of a difficult season. “Goals are about being in the right place at the right time,” he has said, and that is normally where he can be found. Deeply religious, Giménez often speaks about faith as a guiding force in his life, celebrating goals with gestures that reflect that belief.

Name: César Huerta

Date of birth: 3 December 2000

Club: Anderlecht

Position: Winger

Huerta’s career has never followed a straight line. A product of the Chivas academy, he was unable to establish himself at Mexico’s biggest club and spent years searching for an opportunity through loans at Atlético Morelia and Mazatlán. For many players, those detours become dead ends. For Huerta, they became motivation. Everything changed at Pumas, where his fearless dribbling, energy and personality turned him into one of Liga MX’s most exciting attackers. His performances eventually earned him a dream move to Europe. Injuries have made his first season with Anderlecht in Belgium frustrating, sidelining him for much of the campaign, but Huerta has refused to let adversity define him. “You have to keep believing even when nobody else does,” he said in the Claro Sports documentary series La Selección en Tus Manos. Direct, unpredictable and full of confidence, “Chino” arrives at a (largely) home World Cup as proof that perseverance can sometimes be the greatest talent of all.

Belgium-based César Huerta brings fearless dribbling and energy to Mexican squad. (Photo: Agustin Cuevas / Getty Images)

Name: Armando González

Date of birth: 3 February 2003

Club: Guadalajara

Position: Forward

González is known as “La Hormiga” (The Ant), a nickname that started with a childhood fear rather than strength. “When I was very little I thought ants were something very bad, like they killed you or were poisonous or something,” he explained. “I was scared, and then an uncle started calling me Hormiga and it stuck. Nobody calls me Armando, but I really like being called Hormiga.” The irony is hard to miss: on the pitch, González plays like someone who is not scared of anything. Energetic, persistent and constantly pressing, he thrives on chasing defenders and stretching back lines. At Chivas, he is beginning to earn opportunities through sheer intensity. His development has not gone unnoticed either, with clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Feyenoord reportedly keeping an eye on his progress. Off the pitch, he remains grounded, aware that attention is only the beginning. “La Hormiga” may have started as a joke – but now it fits a player who never stops moving.

Name: Guillermo Martínez

Date of birth: 18 March 1995

Club: Pumas

Position: Forward

Martínez’s path to the top level has been anything but straightforward. Known as “Memote”, he spent years moving through different teams, mainly in Mexico’s second division, before finally establishing himself in Liga MX with Pumas. “I would think I was doing well, but I never got the opportunity and many times I thought about giving up,” he said. “I didn’t know if I was good enough.” That process shaped a striker who values every opportunity he now gets. Tall, strong, physical and always ready to battle defenders, his style is direct: hold-up play, aerial duels and a willingness to do the hard work inside the box. “Nothing has come easy for me,” he has said, reflecting on a career built step by step. He may not fit the mould of a traditional star, but his determination has made him impossible to overlook. DM



