Here they are — the 26 players representing SA at the World Cup

Goalkeepers

Name: Ronwen Williams

Date of birth: 21 January 1992

Club: Mamelodi Sundowns

Position: Goalkeeper

Williams made his senior international debut against the five-time world champions Brazil in March 2014. It was a baptism of fire as Williams, deputising for the injured South African goalkeeping great Itumeleng Khune, was on the receiving end of a 5-0 drubbing. But the Mamelodi Sundowns man was unperturbed: “Losing 5-0 is a lot,” he said, “but we were playing against the best team in the world. I’m not shaken. It is one of those things in soccer.”

It’s been more than a decade since that tough introduction, and Williams has become one of South Africa’s most important players, including being given the captaincy. At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, against Cape Verde, he made history by becoming the first keeper to save four penalties in a single Afcon penalty shootout. As he prepared to face each penalty, he could be seen talking to himself and looking up at the sky as if he was getting advice from someone. It was his brother Marvin, who died in a car crash when Williams was 18. “Sometimes I ask him to take control and show me which way to go. He’s like my guardian angel.”

Ronwen Williams. (Photo: Abdelmjid Rizkou / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

Name: Sipho Chaine

Date of birth: 14 December 1996

Club: Orlando Pirates

Position: Goalkeeper

Orlando Pirates’ No 1 is the reigning goalkeeper of the season in the South African Premiership. His shot-stopping, reflexes and comfort with the ball at his feet have seen him become one of the key players for his club, and he is essential to this national squad too as a great deputy to Williams, admired by the Bafana Bafana technical team for his leadership qualities, on and off the field.

Before his switch to Pirates in 2022, he made his name playing for Bloemfontein Celtic, a club steeped in history but which had to sell its top-flight status in 2021 due to financial pressures. Since moving to Orlando, he has helped Pirates win seven trophies and fully deserves his spot in this summer’s squad.

Sipho Chaine. (Photo: Kabelo Leputu / Gallo Images)

Name: Ricardo Goss

Date of birth: 2 April 1994

Club: Siwelele FC (loan from Mamelodi Sundowns)

Position: Goalkeeper

“The Goose” brings the good vibes to the South African squad and is often seen leading Bafana Bafana’s singing before and after matches. Goss was raised by his single mother, Faith, who worked as a nurse in Durban. Growing up, Goss dreamt about becoming a footballer, inspired by the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Brian “Spiderman” Baloyi, and, after starting at Lamontville Golden Arrows, he worked his way to the top.

A great communicator, Goss is fluent in several of South Africa’s 12 official languages, including IsiZulu, IsiXhosa and English. In March, he produced a brilliant individual display for Siwelele FC against Orlando Pirates, prompting the Pirates manager, Abdeslam Ouaddou, to say, “We have to give credit to their goalkeeper. They had Jesus Christ in the goal today.”

Ricardo Goss. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

Defenders

Name: Khuliso Mudau

Date of birth: 26 April 1995

Club: Mamelodi Sundowns

Position: Right-back

Mudau is a key part of coach Hugo Broos’s plans coming into this tournament. The marauding right-back is an inspirational leader for club and country, and brings huge energy and versatility. When he is not making slick tackles in his own half, he is nutmegging opposition defenders, sailing up and down the right flank, earning his “Sailor” nickname.

Broos initially doubted Mudau’s defensive qualities, but he now speaks highly of him. “Now he is not only a right-back who is offensively strong, he has learned a lot defensively,” said Broos. “Khuliso is the best right-back in this country, and one of the best right-backs in Africa.”

Mudau was named Outstanding Footballer of the Year at the Icons of Africa Awards this year, because: “He embodies what it means to be a modern African footballer: resilient, hardworking, and committed to excellence both on and off the field. His journey from Limpopo to the top of South African football continues to inspire young athletes across the continent.”

Khuliso Mudau. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix)

Name: Aubrey Modiba

Date of birth: 22 July 1995

Club: Mamelodi Sundowns

Position: Left-back

The “Postman” always delivers. Modiba is comfortably the best in his position in South Africa, with his football intelligence and technical application setting him apart from other left-backs. Proof of that is that his assists from the position are not always just crosses, but perfectly timed defence-splitting through-balls too. He also packs a powerful shot.

Like a number of teammates in the national squad, Modiba hails from Mentz in Limpopo and regularly puts back into the community that shaped him, donating equipment such as football kits and balls to institutions, and running his own foundation there focusing on issues ranging from food security to childhood disability.

He says he tells youngsters there: “Put your energy in the right place. Not everyone is meant to be the next Aubrey Modiba, and that’s okay. Some are meant for rugby, some for academics, some for art. The point is to find your passion and give it everything. Be yourself. Own your path.”

Aubrey Modiba. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / Gallo Images)

Name: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Date of birth: 19 September 2005

Club: Chicago Fire

Position: Centre-back

Mbokazi’s rise has been rapid. The bulky defender only made his professional debut in early 2025, but quickly became a key player for Orlando Pirates, captaining the side at a young age, before being signed by MLS side Chicago Fire at the start of this year. The move caused a storm as Broos slammed the decision, arguing Mbokazi should have joined a better club in a better league in Europe.

Broos attacked the motivations of agent Basia Michaels — “a nice little woman who thinks she knows football” — and said he would give Mbokazi a dressing down for arriving late to a national team training camp: “I will have a chat with him. He is a black guy. He will get out of my room as a white guy. Because, that I can’t accept. He thinks he is a star. This is the attitude of a star: ‘I will decide when I come.’ I’m very angry about his attitude.”

Broos later apologised, saying his “choice of words was not the right one”, but insisted he “never wanted to make a racist or sexist comment” and was “neither a racist nor a sexist”. They made peace in time for this summer. Mbokazi, a left-footed centre-back, is a huge asset to the squad. Known for his immense work ethic, he earned his nickname, “TLB”, in reference to the heavy-duty agricultural vehicle, the tractor loader backhoe.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / Gallo Images)

Name: Nkosinathi Sibisi

Date of birth: 22 September 1995

Club: Orlando Pirates

Position: Centre-back

A great leader and Mr Reliable for club and country. Sibisi never sulks when he is not selected and gives his all when he is. He made his debut for Bafana Bafana during Broos’s first match as the national team coach, with Broos saying, “You can always count on him. They have respect for him in the group, the younger players. He’s not a big mouth, but he’s very important for the atmosphere in the group.”

Speaking before his place in this summer’s squad was confirmed, Sibisi said he welcomed the competition for the centre-back positions. “Iron sharpens iron. I think it speaks to the quality we have not only in the central defence position, but everywhere around the pitch. I think whether it’s me playing or other guys playing, you couldn’t tell the difference, and I think that’s how it should be. [The competition] just helps strengthen our team.”

Nkosinathi Sibisi. (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

Name: Khulumani Ndamane

Date of birth: 5 February 2004

Club: Mamelodi Sundowns

Position: Centre-back

Ndamane is one of the most exciting defenders in South African soccer at the moment. A childhood supporter of Kaizer Chiefs, he lived his dream by joining the Soweto club’s youth system, but a lack of first-team opportunities led him to switch to TS Galaxy for the 2024/25 season.

“At teams such as Chiefs, expectations are huge,” he said. “As a youngster, you’ll make mistakes. But at Galaxy, they allowed you to make mistakes and grow. It helps you mentally and as a player.” Those lessons paid off: he is now a key player for serial champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and a great option at the back for Broos this summer.

His international career had a tricky start, though. The first time he was called up, he was delighted, then realised he didn’t have a passport. “Things happened too fast,” he told the Sunday Tribune. “I was just happy to be playing in the PSL, so the national team wasn’t even on my mind. Then suddenly, God made things happen so fast. I missed out, but I learnt from that mistake. Now I have my passport! I told myself that if coach Broos saw me once and liked what he saw, I must just keep working, another opportunity will come — and it did.”

Khulumani Ndamane. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

Name: Ime Okon

Date of birth: 20 February 2004

Club: Hannover 96

Position: Centre-back

Gavin Hunt, Okon’s coach at the now defunct SuperSport United, described the young defender in 2023 as a player with huge potential, saying: “We found him at Randburg last year, he’s amazing. He’s got good attributes … he will find his path.”

Born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a South African mother, Okon’s qualities include aerial strength in both boxes and composure under pressure, and he has gone on to prove his quality in Germany with second-tier Hannover 96, who he joined last year.

His international progress has been hampered by injury, and he worked hard to return to the set-up and secure his spot for this summer. “This is where I’ve always wanted to be,” he said after his call-up in March. “Since my adolescent years, I’ve been working hard. This has been where I want to be, so I think everything just falls in place once you just keep on working hard and you keep believing that you are going to end up achieving what you want to achieve.”

His younger brother Udeme is a world-class sprinter who won gold in the 400m at the 2024 World Athletics U-20 Championships and was part of the team that won gold at the 2025 World Athletics Relays in China.

Ime Okon. (Photo: Selim Sudheimer / Getty Images)

Name: Thabang Matuludi

Date of birth: 14 January 1999

Club: Polokwane City

Position: Right-back

At 6ft 2in (1.879m), Matuludi is not your typical fullback. As well as possessing stacks of stamina on the right flank, he has real physical presence and is aerially dominant. And this could be a transformative summer for him: he arrives at the World Cup contracted to South African Premiership side Polokwane City, but any game time at the tournament could boost his profile and attract interest from bigger clubs.

Just like his direct competition at right-back, Khuliso Mudau, he can produce some silky footwork in the right moments. His club coach, Phuti Mohafe, championed his case for a place in Broos’s squad, saying in March: “The boy is humble and the boy is working hard. And I’m still saying again that, according to my perception, he is the second-best right-back [in the country]. He’s doing well, and his behaviour is tops, and I thank him for being this focused.”

Thabang Matuludi. (Photo: Kabelo Leputu / Gallo Images)

Name: Samukele Kabini

Date of birth: 15 March 2004

Club: Molde FK

Position: Left-back

In recent years, South Africa has struggled to export players to Europe — the era when stars such as Benni McCarthy, Steven Pienaar and Aaron Mokoena were representing the country in Europe’s most exciting leagues feels a long time ago now.

But, in a South African squad consisting largely of locally based players, Kabini is one of the exceptions. The left-back plays his soccer for Molde, who he joined last year from TS Galaxy, becoming the Norwegian top-flight club’s first-ever South African player.

He had to adapt fast to the different conditions, saying: “It’s very cold here, it snows, and sometimes in training you are so cold you can’t even kick the ball, your toes are so frozen inside your boots. I prefer the sun to the snow.” Although his preferred position is left-back, his height means he can also do a job in the centre — great versatility for a World Cup squad.

Samukele Kabini. (Photo: Dirk Kotze / Gallo Images)

Name: Bradley Cross

Date of birth: 30 January 2001

Club: Kaizer Chiefs

Position: Left-back

Cross was moulded by the academies of Mpumalanga Black Aces and Bidvest Wits. Both of those teams are now defunct, but Cross still carries the passion for soccer they instilled in him — even after suffering a setback after making a dream international move.

After passing through the youth structures of those two clubs, the Kempton Park-born player attracted international interest. German side Schalke came swooping down in 2018, two years before Wits went defunct. However, the defender struggled to anchor himself, even after leaving Germany for Newcastle United. After that, he opted to return home and played at Maritzburg United and Golden, before earning a dream move to Chiefs.

“I’ve been called up before, but I haven’t been able to make my debut yet. It would mean so much to me [to represent my country], because it’s been one of my goals for a long time. I just need to keep working hard, keep my head down and stay in my lane. It would be a great achievement to be called up,” Cross said in 2025. Now he is heading to the World Cup with his country.

Bradley Cross (right). (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Name: Olwethu Makhanya

Date of birth: 30 April 2004

Club: Philadelphia Union

Position: Centre-back

Like teammate Jayden Adams, Makhanya is a product of the Stellenbosch academy. After some exciting performances for the Western Cape-based club, including earning the accolade of Most Promising Player at Stellies during the 2022/23 season, Makhanya moved to Philadelphia. This was in 2023, with the young defender forming part of the Major Soccer League side’s U-22 initiative, which recently saw compatriot Mbekezeli Mbokazi also make the switch to the US.

In 2025, Makhanya helped anchor a backline that conceded a league-low 35 goals. Now in his fourth season with the US club, Makhanya has been rewarded with a World Cup spot and an opportunity to earn his first international senior cap for his country in North America.

“It means a lot to me,” Makhanya told Union Soccer Blog. “It’s an opportunity that I’ve been working hard for. It’s right in front of me now. It’s an opportunity for me to go there and showcase myself.”

Olwethu Makhanya. (Photo: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty Images)

Name: Kamogelo Sebelebele

Date of birth: 21 July 2002

Club: Orlando Pirates

Position: Right-back/winger

Sebelebele keeps his head down and does his job diligently. An explosive and electric presence on the right flank, the 23-year-old has been a key player for Pirates since joining the Soweto side from TS Galaxy a year ago.

“At TS Galaxy, we always apply reason to these matters. We are known now to be a club that affords opportunity to players, and when we do these transfers, we look at a number of variances,” Galaxy chairperson Tim Sukazi told SABC when Sebelebele left the club for Pirates in 2025.

“For example, a Kamogelo Sebelebele, who is a transfer not necessarily to the benefit of TS Galaxy, but to the benefit of football in South Africa, which we also look at as TS Galaxy. We are a club that’s very aware and appreciative of its role within the game of football within the country.” This forward-looking approach by the Mpumalanga team has worked out, with Sebelebele’s World Cup inclusion.

Kamogelo Sebelebele (left). (Photo: Dirk Kotze / Gallo Images)

Midfielders

Name: Teboho Mokoena

Date of birth: 24 January 1997

Club: Mamelodi Sundowns

Position: Central midfielder

One of South Africa’s most essential players since Broos was appointed manager in May 2021, “Tebza” is as solid as they come in midfield, with pinpoint passing, long-range shots and a relentless work rate. He is also a free-kick specialist.

Like captain Ronwen Williams, he came up through the ranks at SuperSport United, before joining Sundowns. During qualification for the 2026 World Cup, he was at the centre of a scandal which almost cost South Africa a place in the finals when he unwittingly played in a 2-0 win over Lesotho despite being suspended. Fifa handed Lesotho a 3-0 walkover, fined South Africa’s FA £9,300 and issued Mokoena with a warning.

He spoke about this last year, telling Radio 2000 about the abuse he and his family had received: “I knew [it would happen] on social media, but when it happened twice at the mall, that’s when it hit me hard. When it happened face-to-face, I knew I was going to regret it for the rest of my life … I didn’t even know that I had those yellow cards, so it was very difficult, and I was relieved when we qualified for the World Cup. I was not happy but relieved. It was a tough few months for me, and I was not myself at home. The coach said I shouldn’t blame myself and that we’re all involved and we should have all known.”

Teboho Mokoena. (Photo: Mohamed Bissar / BackpagePix)

Name: Thalente Mbatha

Date of birth: 6 March 2000

Club: Orlando Pirates

Position: Central midfielder

Mbatha’s first name — “talent” in colloquial IsiZulu — suits him. After impressing with the now defunct SuperSport United, he moved to Orlando Pirates in 2024 and cemented his reputation as an all-action midfielder. He packs a powerful shot and has stacks of energy and speed.

His former coach at Orlando Pirates, José Riveiro, described Mbatha as a “really complete football player”, while the midfielder credited the Spaniard with making him the player he has become: “I am really grateful to the coach and Pirates for giving me the opportunity… The coach has influenced my football greatly.”

He also spoke recently about how playing for a big club had changed his life, telling iDiski Times: “I got my first national team call-up, I was able to be seen outside the country, and my name is now on a bigger stage. That’s something I’ve always worked toward. [Although] it’s hard to do things in private now, where I can just laugh out loud in a mall or be myself. Now there are opinions about you. People watch you, judge you, and sometimes even misunderstand you. If I have a disagreement in a shop or say something that someone doesn’t like, suddenly it’s a headline, because of who I am. That’s a lot of pressure for a young player to adjust to.”

Thalente Mbatha (standing). (Photo: Dirk Kotze / Gallo Images)

Name: Sphephelo Sithole

Date of birth: 3 March 1999

Club: CD Tondela

Position: Central midfielder

Nicknamed “Yaya”, Sithole is a big, powerful, composed midfielder, but unlike the Ivorian great Yaya Touré, he is more of a pragmatic, defensive operator. His job for Bafana Bafana is to sit deep and protect the defence. Unusually in this international squad, he has never played professionally in South Africa and has spent his entire senior career in Portugal, though before this tournament he expressed an interest in a change, and a good showing at the World Cup should open up plenty of options.

“I’ve been in Portugal for eight years, close to nine now, so for me to go somewhere else, maybe outside of Portugal, if things go well, could be good for my career. I want an opportunity to go and play somewhere else.”

He had to show mental strength in 2024 after fracturing his tibia and fibula in an Afcon qualifier against South Sudan. “I thought maybe it was the end of my career,” he said last year. “I would like to thank God for the opportunity he gave me to play football again.”

Sphephelo Sithole. (Photo: Johan Pretorius / Gallo Images)

Name: Jayden Adams

Date of birth: 5 May 2001

Club: Mamelodi Sundowns

Position: Central midfielder

Adams is one of the most exciting players in South African soccer. The Sundowns midfielder has huge quality in the middle of the pitch; he’s confident and comfortable in possession, never shy to receive the ball under pressure. His pinpoint passing ability shines through, and he was linked with a big move to Europe before this summer’s tournament.

He came through Stellenbosch’s youth system, becoming their first academy product to sign a professional contract. His progress at international level has not been totally smooth, though. When he was called up for a 2025 Afcon qualifier, he arrived late, resulting in Broos excluding him for a year.

“He did what he did, and I was not happy,” Broos explained in March. “But he’s learnt a lot, and he knows now. When you see him playing, he’s more mature, and the qualities are still there. And this maturity is something he got in the last year. He was conscious of it himself; he looked in the mirror and said, ‘Jayden, if you go on like this, your career is finished’ … Everyone knows he’s a very good player, and yeah, I think he can help us a lot.”

Jayden Adams. (Photo: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images)

Name: Themba Zwane

Date of birth: 3 August 1989

Club: Mamelodi Sundowns

Position: Central midfielder

AKA Mshishi Uyashelela. The first part of the nickname is Zwane’s clan name, the second is all about the type of player he is on the field of play. In English, it simply means he is smooth —– reflecting his skills, composure and huge soccer intelligence as he glides through midfield. He is a visionary passer, a great dribbler and a leader. He’s often compared, as a personality, to N’Golo Kanté — a much-loved, softly-spoken person, and a role model for youngsters.

After avoiding injuries for much of his long career, the veteran struggled in the period before this tournament, and Broos treated him with caution, limiting his game-time. “Football-wise, we know there’s no problem,” he said, “but physically… I don’t think he can do 90 minutes, but just to see him play is very important for us. I think when he’s with us, we have to let him play.” A properly fit Zwane is an invaluable member of this squad.

Themba Zwane. (Photo: Visionhaus / Getty Images)

Forwards

Name: Lyle Foster

Date of birth: 3 September 2000

Club: Burnley

Position: Striker

Foster is the man South Africa relies on for goals, a real focal point of the attack. During Bafana Bafana’s ill-fated 2025 Afcon campaign, where the team exited in the round of 16, Foster played four times, scoring twice and assisting twice — showing what the national side had missed in 2023 when he didn’t play for seven weeks due to mental health issues.

He spoke last year about dealing with anxiety and depression, thanking his club, Burnley, for their support as he recovered: “All the staff that were there at the time and the people in and around the club, my family, the supporters, they really made me feel loved … It’s very important to have people around you who you can be honest with and I was grateful I could be honest with them. I’m grateful that the club stood behind me and that I was able to have that little break and come back to football.”

He will be key to South Africa’s attacking set-up this summer. The 25-year-old is not the only footballer in his family. His cousin Luther Singh, who plays for Cypriot club AEL Limassol, has also played for Bafana Bafana in the past.

Lyle Foster. (Photo: Charlé Lombard / Gallo Images)

Name: Relebohile Mofokeng

Date of birth: 23 October 2004

Club: Orlando Pirates

Position: Winger/central midfielder

Mofokeng is one of the most exciting emerging talents in South African soccer. A product of the Transnet School of Excellence, which produced players such as the former Everton midfielder Steven Pienaar, Mofokeng made his senior club debut in May 2023. Since then, the winger has established himself as a firm fan favourite.

“Sometimes talent is not enough to cover everything that this game requires,” said former Pirates José Riveiro. “Rele is a hard-working young man as well.”

Broos feels the same way about the young star — but has a different view on his best position. “I think central is the future for Rele,” he said in March. “He can play on the wing against an opponent that is not strong, but against strong opposition, he is not a winger. He doesn’t have that explosivity, the dribbling past a player down the line. His quality is his intelligence, giving good passes, using the spaces; that is what Rele is best at. With Bafana, he plays there, not on the wing.”

This summer gives Mofokeng the perfect platform to earn an overseas move.

Relebohile Mofokeng. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix)

Name: Oswin Appollis

Date of birth: 25 August 2001

Club: Orlando Pirates

Position: Winger

At his best, Appollis is a joy to watch. Fast, with a low centre of gravity and an eye for defence-splitting passes, he also brings useful versatility, able to play on either wing or just behind the striker.

At youth level he was developed by Cape Town Spurs’ famous Ikamva Academy, and represented SuperSport United as a youngster. But it was with South African top-flight club Polokwane City that he truly announced himself.

He has been at Pirates since last year, and has become indispensable for both club and country. Which is quite a story, given that in 2022 he almost walked away from soccer, frustrated with how his career was progressing. It took the respected South African coach Kwanele Kopo to convince him to lace up his boots again.

Appollis said last year: “He is the one who saved my career. I was sitting at home and didn’t want to play, but Kopo called me and never gave up on me. He then called my mother, and she convinced me to go back. To this day, we still communicate with one another, and I believe that if it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be where I am today.” Outside soccer, Appollis is an avid gamer. Favourite game: Call of Duty.





Oswin Appollis. (Photo: Alche Greeff / BackpagePix

Name: Tshepang Moremi

Date of birth: 2 October 2000

Club: Orlando Pirates

Position: Winger

Fast and direct, Moremi’s nickname is “Rea Vaya”, colloquial Sesotho for “we are going”. His end product and overall consistency are still issues for the 25-year-old, but he has grown to become a valuable part of his club, Pirates’ successes, and a solid option for Broos with South Africa.

Moremi’s career really took off with AmaZulu, where he was promoted from the reserves by Benni McCarthy, who was coaching the club at the time. “Benni McCarthy is the one legend I look up to,” he says.

His first love as a boy, though, was sprinting, and, aged just 11, he broke his school’s 100m record. Coach Motsamai Motsepe recalled last year how he had to step in and meet Moremi’s mother and the school principal to convince them to let him play soccer too, having spotted him leaving defenders for dead in a local kick-about: “He was raw but lightning fast, and left-footed too,” Motsepe told FarPost. “I told his mother I’d guide him. I saw something special.”

Tshepang Moremi. (Photo: Zamani Makautsi / Gallo Images)

Name: Evidence Makgopa

Date of birth: 5 June 2000

Club: Orlando Pirates

Position: Striker

These days Makgopa is a traditional striker, but that wasn’t always the case. In his early years, he was a defender, then moved forward to become a playmaking midfielder when he initially joined Baroka — the club where he earned his stripes after they scouted him from fourth-tier side Peace United in 2018.

He remained with Baroka for three years, before making the life-changing switch to Pirates in 2022, where he has become a solid 6ft 2in (1.87m) physical presence up-front, a real threat in the air, though not prolific.

He has had ups and downs with fans at international level, but takes it in his stride, saying in 2024: “I think you cannot force someone to love you and you cannot force someone to support you. For me, I think I just have to take it the way it is and move forward. I play wholeheartedly for the coach, because he believes in me. There’s nothing that can shake me.’’

Evidence Makgopa (on shoulders). (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix)

Name: Iqraam Rayners

Date of birth: 19 December 1995

Club: Mamelodi Sundowns

Position: Striker

Broos favours tall and physical strikers, making it harder for the 5ft 9in (1.75m) Rayners to feature as regularly for his country as his club form indicates he should. But he showed he can compete against some of the biggest global stars when he scored two goals in three appearances at the inaugural expanded Fifa Club World Cup.

He operates as a striker for Sundowns but has also spent large chunks of his career playing on the wing, explaining his instinctive ability to drift either left or right and pull defenders with him.

Soccer has changed his family’s life. “I got raised by my grandmother and we kept on moving all the time,” he said in 2020. “We moved a lot, I lost count. I was travelling to training, but sometimes I didn’t have the money to get there.” But that changed as his career took off. “I bought my parents a house. Now they have a place to call their home.”

Iqraam Rayners (left). (Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Name: Thapelo Maseko

Date of birth: 11 November 2003

Club: AEL Limassol (loan from Mamelodi Sundowns)

Position: Winger

Maseko was part of the South Africa team that secured bronze at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but his joy was short-lived: an injury sustained at the tournament stalled his career as he struggled to regain fitness and form. He lost his place at Mamelodi Sundowns and was relegated to the reserves. He wrote on social media: “I don’t even know when it started, but lately it’s like the fire in me is fading. I still train like my life depends on it. But inside it feels empty.”

Thapelo Maseko. (Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix)

In January, Cyprus-based club Limassol offered him a way out with a loan deal, and when he made his debut for them in February it was his first competitive start in nearly two years.

He posted: “662 days without a start … I learned patience … I learned humility … I learned who I am. Last night meant more than words can explain.” He did enough there to earn his place in the squad this summer and is a solid option for Broos — the type of fast, direct player you want involved when you are relying on counters. DM