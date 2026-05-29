Stormers and Bulls favoured, Lions face mountainous task in URC quarterfinals

The quarterfinal stage of the United Rugby Championship (URC) is familiar territory to the Bulls and Stormers. Both start their matches as favourites over Munster and Cardiff respectively this weekend.

This is the Stormers’ fifth consecutive quarterfinal appearance in the five-year history of the URC in this format.

For the Bulls it’s also a fifth visit to the play-offs, while the Lions, who face Leinster in Dublin, are in the post-season for the first time.

The Stormers and Bulls have home ground advantage, which at this stage of the competition is a significant boost.

The Stormers ended the round-robin phase of the tournament third on the log, while Cardiff earned a respectable sixth-place finish on the standings, which included a 22-16 victory over the Stormers in the final round of league play at the Arms Park a fortnight ago.

It will be a different story in Cape Town for the men from Wales, but they have little to fear knowing they have beaten the Stormers so recently.

In fact, Cardiff boasts three wins and two defeats against the Stormers in their five previous URC clashes, making them a dangerous opponent.

Director of rugby John Dobson spiked some hackles in Wales when he suggested that playing against Cardiff was the best outcome for the Stormers in terms of play-off opposition.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

Arrogant or observation?

“If we won in Cardiff, we would have played the Lions, and I think we’d be a lot more angst-ridden than we are about Cardiff,” Dobson said following the 22-16 loss.

“It sounds arrogant and presumptuous, but I think if I was to choose a quarterfinalist, it’s the first time they have been in a quarterfinal, so I would probably choose them (Cardiff).”

Anyone who knows Dobson, understands that it was not meant to be a slight to Cardiff. It was a logical rugby observation.

Cardiff’s South African coach Corniel van Zyl used the comment to play a few mind games of his own.

“It makes it even better,” he said of Dobson’s comments.

“It’s a nice little challenge and it will come down to the 80 minutes, and hopefully the boys can perform well.

“With Stormers’ last few results after starting the season so well, the pressure was on us last time at Cardiff Arms Park, but that has moved a little bit now.”

Cardiff are battle-hardened and in the last few years the financial strain pinching Welsh rugby has had an impact.

This week, Cardiff only travelled on Tuesday to save on a few days of hotel accommodation while the bulk of the squad sat in economy class.

Stormers wing Suleiman Hartzenberg is challenged by Cardiff's Jacob Beetham at Cardiff Arms Park on 15 May, 2026. (Photo: Kian Abdullah / Gallo Images)

“We’ve all travelled enough now to know what’s happening and what’s coming,” flank Dan Thomas told the Scrum V podcast.

“There is no excuse when it comes to travel or the body being sore or anything like that.

“As long as your mentality is up there, your body will catch up and we need to turn up next Saturday with the right mentality.

“There are no excuses, this is a great opportunity. How many boys have played in quarterfinals before? If you’re not up for it mentally, you shouldn’t be on the pitch.”

While the Stormers had the luxury of the comforts of home, they also had some challenges in the build up.

An injury scare in training on Monday, in which fullback Damian Willemse and wing Leolin Zas collided and were sent to hospital for scans, left Dobson with an anxious wait. But the news was good on Friday.

Both were cleared to play and duly selected, alongside captain and centre Ruhan Nel, who returns from injury.

Munster weakened by injury

No one wishes injury on players, but the Bulls would have had a few sighs of relief to hear that Munster travelled to South Africa (SA) without Irish stars Jack Crowley (flyhalf) and Tadhg Beirne (lock/flank).

Two of the best players in the world currently, the pair have leg and knee injuries respectively.

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee played down the impact of the injuries on Munster’s chances, but privately he knows that missing two world-class performers is a setback.

Munster will be without Test flyhalf Jack Crowley (left) against the Bulls this weekend. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

In JJ Hanrahan, Munster have a quality, experienced deputy flyhalf, but it does leave them a little thin on the bench. The same can be said of the likely Beirne replacements such as the Edogbo brothers. There is quality cover.

Even with Crowley and Beirne in the ranks this would’ve been a tough assignment, but without them, it has become exponentially more difficult for Munster.

Bulls aim for semis

The Bulls are aiming to make the semi-finals for the fifth straight year.

“I don’t think [that Crowley and Beirne being out] changes that much,” Coetzee said in his pre-game media session.

“They’ve got a system that works for them. They’ve been playing knock-off rugby for the last few weeks, so I think they’re pretty settled, whichever squad they bring.

“For us, it’s just being mentally prepared for what’s coming. We’ve got some ideas that we want to implement on the day, so it’s all about rising to the occasion and enjoying the moment now.”

Crowley starred for Munster when they lost 34-31 to the Bulls at Loftus earlier in the season. It was a commanding performance from the Irish international, where his brilliant tactical kicking game caused endless problems for the Bulls.

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee in action against Munster at Loftus on 28 March, 2026. (Photo: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

“Munster have a very good kicking game plan. The halfbacks control that very well,” Coetzee said.

“They can put you under pressure at set piece. At the breakdown they really make it difficult. We want to play with tempo, and they disrupted us in that second half the last time we played.

“Despite their injury problems, they’re still a great side. They’ve got a system that works for them, and any Munster side you play are dangerous. “We will give them that respect and make sure we match their intensity.”

Bok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse returns to the Bulls for the weekend’s clash, which is a huge boost for the Pretoria side.

Limping Lions

Given the financial pinch from the increased costs of flights due to the war in Iran, the Lions have spent more than two weeks in Ireland.

After their last group game against Munster in Limerick, they chose to stay on in Ireland.

They go into their tough assignment against defending champions Leinster without lock Ruan Venter, scrumhalf Morne van den Berg, who are both injured, and prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, who is serving an 18 month doping violation suspension.

Three significant injury setbacks for the Lions for such a difficult objective.

Leinster lost the Champions Cup final against Bordeaux last weekend and might be mentally drained. Or they might be hugely motivated to bounce back. Within minutes, the Lions will know which Leinster they’re facing.

“Leinster have an incredible team,” Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys said.

“We lost to them (7-31) a few weeks ago, so we know very well what is coming. We are under no illusions as to what it will take this weekend.

“We also saw how Bordeaux played against them, as well as other teams that beat them.” DM

Quarterfinals:

Friday, 29 May:

Glasgow Warriors (1) vs Connacht (8) – Scotstoun, Glasgow, 8.45pm SA time

Saturday, 30 May:

Bulls (4) vs Munster (5) – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, 1pm SA time

Stormers (3) vs Cardiff (6) – DHL Stadium, Cape Town, 3.30pm SA time

Leinster (2) vs Lions (7) – Aviva Stadium, Dublin, 9pm SA time







