Cheslin Kolbe is already one of rugby’s most decorated players, having won back-to-back World Cups, a British & Irish Lions series, three Rugby Championships, a European Champions Cup as well as two French Top 14 titles, a Currie Cup and an Olympic bronze medal.

If all goes to plan, the 32-year-old utility back will add yet another winner’s medal to his tally in the coming weeks and end his time in Japan on a triumphant note.

Kolbe is currently the leading points scorer in Japan Rugby League One with 205 points. He will have a key role to play for Suntory Sungoliath against the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in the semifinal this Saturday, and possibly in the decider next week.

The bigger news, of course, is that Kolbe has decided to return to Cape Town before the 2026-27 season after spending nine years abroad.

Kolbe is set to mentor promising young Stormers backs such as Jonathan Roche, Markus Muller and JC Mars, and strengthen an existing relationship with Springbok teammates Cobus Reinach, Damian Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The thought of Stormers flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Cheslin Kolbe combining at club level is salivating. (Photo: Kian Abdullah / Gallo Images)

Furthermore, Rassie Erasmus and the national coaching staff will have direct access to one of the Boks’ most important players in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

SA still fighting against the tide

When the Stormers announced the big signing earlier this week, coach John Dobson highlighted the financial sacrifice the player was making at a crucial stage of his career.

“He would earn multiples of what he’s getting here if he stayed in Japan,” Dobson confirmed. “But he wanted to come home and help us win trophies.”

As Dobson suggests, the South African franchises are always going to struggle to match big-money offers made by leading clubs in Europe and Japan.

The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers have made some savvy signings in recent months, but more South African players depart these shores every year.

Despite the impending return of Kolbe and several others, there will be as many as 21 players based abroad from next season.

List of players, either established Boks, or on the Bok radar, who will play club rugby abroad next season.

This number only accounts for those who were invited to the recent alignment camps and excludes others – such as Juarno Augustus at Ulster – who attended planning sessions in previous seasons and may still be on the radar.

From next season, the number of current Boks based in Japan will swell to 13. Only eight players in the present group will be based in Europe.

Although a lot could change in the coming months, it seems likely that the players based in South Africa and Japan will form the core of the Bok side in 2026.

Bucking the trend

In recent years, a number of high-profile players have returned to the country after a stint abroad.

Although these senior statesmen have been recruited by the respective clubs, their collective return bodes well for the Springboks, who will try to win a third successive World Cup title next year.

The next global tournament may prove a bridge too far for Vincent Koch, Willie le Roux and Trevor Nyakane, who will all be on the wrong side of 35 by the time the tournament in Australia kicks off.

Meanwhile, other senior players on the list could provide a lot of value.

Kolbe is arguably the biggest signing before the new season, but Thomas du Toit should make an impact at the Sharks after a three-year stint at Bath. Du Toit won the Premiership and the Challenge Cup with the English club last year, and will claim another medal if Bath defend their domestic title next month.

Wilco Louw and André Esterhuizen have added massive value since joining the Bulls and Sharks, respectively, and the tighthead will return to Cape Town before the new season to bolster the Stormers’ scrummaging stocks. Both will have key roles to play for the Boks in the coming months.

Although Erasmus has backed more young players in recent seasons, he has continued to reward veterans who meet the required standard.

Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Handré Pollard and Cobus Reinach remain part of the Boks’ leadership group and have strengthened their relationship with the national coaches since returning from Europe in recent seasons.

To paraphrase Erasmus, it’s far easier for the coaches to sound out a local player about an idea or strategy than to pin down someone based overseas.

These players would have sat down with the coaches at the recent alignment camps, whereas overseas-based stars such as Kolbe and Du Toit would have communicated virtually.

De Klerk back in the mix

Another potentially important signing is that of Faf de Klerk, who is also back in South Africa after a nine-year stint abroad. The Bok scrumhalf represented the Sale Sharks between 2017 and 2021 before playing for the Canon Eagles in Japan between 2022 and 2026.

The 34-year-old recently signed for the Cheetahs, who aren’t part of the current United Rugby Championship structures.

De Klerk has played five matches for the Springboks over the past two seasons, but remains part of Erasmus’ plans, if the alignment camp groups are anything to go by.

Eight scrumhalves were invited to the recent planning sessions, but Bok regulars such as Reinach, Grant Williams, Morné van den Berg and Jaden Hendrikse are currently injured, and Herschel Jantjies could miss the start of the international season because of club commitments in France.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk could be back in action in South Africa soon. (Photo: Dirk Kotze / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

Erasmus may recall De Klerk as well as Embrose Papier – who hasn’t played for the Boks since 2018 – for the coming matches against the Barbarians and Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on 20 June.

In the absence of other veterans, the double World Cup winner should complement a largely experimental side. Given the opportunity, De Klerk could show the Bok coaches why he may be an asset in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.





