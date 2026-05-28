MK chief whip, Impeachment Committee member charged with defrauding party staff

On Thursday, 28 May 2026, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party Chief Whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi handed herself over to authorities after being served with a warrant of arrest. She is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hawks, the charge stems from allegations that between August 2024 and December 2024, Mokoena-Zondi recruited four individuals into the party as researchers and subsequently demanded that they pay over large portions of their salaries under the guise of contributing towards party president Jacob Zuma’s legal fees.

Zuma continues to face prosecution in his long-running arms deal case in the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said investigators alleged the recruits were compelled to surrender between 50% and 60% of their monthly salaries.

“It is alleged that during the period the suspect head hunted and recruited four individuals into the party as researchers, and during their employment she demanded payments under the pretext it was for the legal cost of the president of the same party. They were forced to pay 50% to 60% of their salaries,” said Hani.

The Hawks allege the scheme resulted in the complainants being defrauded of R233,317.99.

MK party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the party acknowledged the charges against its chief whip and noted that she had voluntarily presented herself to law enforcement authorities.

“The MK party reaffirms its commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law. The party is currently studying the situation and will release an official statement at 3pm this afternoon.”

MK party Chief Whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi is accused of defrauding staff under the pretext of paying for party president Jacob Zuma’s legal fees.(Photo: Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas)

The arrest comes amid continuing turbulence within the MK party, which has repeatedly reshuffled senior positions in both Parliament and provincial legislatures.

The party’s former chief whip, MP Colleen Makhubele, resigned from Parliament on Monday, 28 February 2026, after a turbulent tenure marked by repeated changes in her standing within the party. Mokoena-Zondi was appointed to replace her.

Earlier this month, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the most public face of the party after Zuma, was suspended and replaced as spokesperson by Mahlangu on 18 May.

Mokoena-Zondi is one of three MK party MPs appointed to serve on the Impeachment Committee regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conduct in the Phala Phala saga, alongside the party’s deputy president and parliamentary leader, John Hlophe, and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala. DM

This is a developing story.











