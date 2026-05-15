At the time of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s arrest in April, after he was found in possession of multiple dockets, money and ammunition, police did not rule out the possibility of adding more charges.

The Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Investigative Task Team has since then done just that, this time charging him with defeating and obstructing the course of justice.

The charges relate to a 2022 case in which a suspect was arrested in Limpopo for possession of dagga, unlicensed firearms and explosives. It is alleged that Nkosi intervened by falsely claiming to local police that he had been sent by head office and misrepresenting his rank.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said: “Investigations indicate that Sergeant Nkosi fetched the original case docket under the pretext that he had been sent by head office. A few months later, he allegedly returned to Thohoyandou, identified himself as a colonel from head office and removed the confiscated dagga from police custody.

“He later booked in the exhibit at head office, but it was later discovered that one of the exhibit bag containing the dagga was tampered with,” Mathe said.

Nkosi appeared before the Thohoyandou Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 15 May 2026.

String of charges

The new charges against Nkosi are not unexpected, given that he already faces a string of charges in the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court, including possession of unlicensed ammunition, theft, defeating the ends of justice and failing to properly secure firearms and ammunition under the Firearms Control Act.

He was arrested in April following a raid at his home after the task team received a tip-off regarding unlawful ammunition at the property.

Police found firearms – including an R5, revolver and 9mm stored in a drawer – as well as a stun grenade, dockets and more than 100 rounds of live ammunition under a mattress and bed, and in a vehicle.

The dockets in question are related to incidents that occurred in various places, including Soshanguve, Roodeport and Limpopo, between 2013 and 2022.

While it’s unclear what specific crimes the dockets relate to, at least one of Nkosi’s connections, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, has allegedly been involved in cash-in-transit heists, although he hasn’t been convicted on such charges.

Police also found “state-issued items” at various locations in Nkosi’s house, along with R52,700 hidden under a mattress, which they believe is part of the proceeds of unlawful activities, according to the charge sheet.

His bail application in April was denied by Pretoria magistrate Thandi Theledi, who ruled that Nkosi had failed to convince the court that he would return to stand trial if granted bail, and said his release would not serve the public interest.

“The release of the applicant in these circumstances would likely undermine public confidence in the justice system,” the court heard.

The April raid was not Nkosi’s first brush with the law. In October 2025, police searched his home and found R325,000 in his safe, which he claimed belonged to his brother, who is in the security business.

Nkosi’s influence in Tshwane

It would appear that the brother in question is among those alleged to have benefited from Nkosi’s influence in Tshwane, where he was allegedly in cahoots with several City officials including suspended chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi.

It is alleged Sergeant Fannie Nksi was in cahoots with suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Nkosi told the Madlanga Commission he “knocked on doors” to help job seekers, while evidence suggested he played a facilitation role in Tshwane’s recruitment and tender processes, working with city officials as well as ActionSA, ANC and EFF members.

Nkosi’s brother, Bheki, currently holds a security contract with the Tshwane municipality through his company, Ngaphesheya, which has been paid close to R3-million despite being non-compliant with the tender requirements.

Appearing before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts this week, Tshwane officials confirmed that Nkosi’s brother was still doing business with the metro pending the outcome of its own investigation.

“We are still busy with an investigation in that regard. We have to do our own investigation because the evidence that was led at the commission belongs to the commission. We have to make our own case, so it is still being investigated on our side,” said city manager Johann Mettler.

Nkosi, who initially appeared at the Madlanga Commission as Witness F before his identity was revealed, faced intense scrutiny during his testimony.

Links to the Big Five

His evidence revealed links between organised crime figures, police officials, municipal executives and political actors, with Nkosi acting as a connection between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and alleged members of the crime network known as the Big Five.

Matlala and Katiso “KT” Molefe, both facing criminal charges, have been identified by SAPS leaders as part of the Big Five, while the late taxi boss Jothan Zanemvula Msibi, known as Mswazi, was described as its leader.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, who faces charges of corruption, fraud, and contravening the Public Finance Management Act, is one of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s known connections. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

The commission also heard that Nkosi had extensive links with Matlala. Police raided Matlala’s Waterkloof Ridge home on 6 December 2024, searching for his kidnapped business partner, Jerry Boshoga.

In the days leading up to and on the day of the raid, Nkosi and Matlala had spoken on the phone multiple times. Testifying at the commission, investigators have said they believed Matlala had been tipped off and had moved Boshoga.

Nkosi denied tipping off Matlala off, saying he asked him to hand himself over to answer questions in relation to the case. Boshogo remains missing. The commission also revealed that Nkosi received R25,000 from Matlala, supposedly to provide a motorbike escort to a wedding.

Nkosi’s case was postponed to July. DM