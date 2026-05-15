Rest in peace, Maria McCloy

(This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.)

Since we started this newsletter, Maria has curated fabulous lists for you and I know that you have loved the guide from our correspondence and from you telling us when you bump into our team. Maria lived for the arts. We first worked together at the Mail & Guardian where she sculpted a beat covering kwaito as it emerged as the genre that expressed the mood of the 1990s and the making of a new country.

Maria was (so difficult to write about her in the past tense) a cultural force — she was a journalist, publicist, DJ and designer.

And we loved her and were honoured by her creating our Gig Guide.

Sophie’s Closet By Mantsho, with Mary Sibande, in proud association with Stoned Cherrie

Date: 14 May 17:00 – 20:00

Address: Everard Read Gallery, 21 Keyes Avenue, Rosebank

Tickets: RSVP, Opening Night, Dress Code: Elegant

An immersive installation where garment, space and memory meet. Created by artist Mary Sibande in her own likeness, Sophie's Closet was born from the lives of the women who came before her — generations of Black women whose bodies and labour were defined by service. Over time, Sophie transformed herself. She became monarch, mystic, and visionary. Now she arrives somewhere altogether new: rest.

This new chapter culminates in Sophie’s Closet — an unprecedented moment in Sophie’s journey and in South African creative history.

Night Market at the Pretoria National Botanical Gardens

Date: 15 May 16:00 - 22:00

Address: Pretoria National Botanical Gardens, 2 Cussonia Ave, Brummeria

Tickets: R60 adults, R30 children under 12 at the gate

Join the very first Night Market at the Pretoria National Botanical Gardens, the beginning of what will hopefully be many amazing evenings to come once a month. Whether you’re coming to shop, eat, explore movies, or simply enjoy the evening, there is set to be something for everyone.

Picnic & Thrift: Thrift in Randburg

Date: 16 May 11:00 – 16:00

Address: Cresta Crossing, Cnr of Beyers Naudé & Pendoring Rd, Northcliff

Tickets: Free

Picnic & Thrift’s popular pop ups are where you can explore over 25 unique stalls and a thrift, craft and art experience.

Kate Gottgens’ Her own myth

Date: Tuesday to Friday 09:00 - 17:00 | Saturday 09:00 - 14:00

Address: Goodman Gallery, 163 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood

Tickets: Free

The artist’s first exhibition with the gallery comes ahead of their solo exhibition at Norval Foundation in September 2026. Central to Gottgens’ practice is the collecting of found everyday photographs. Gottgens then selects and re-contextualises figures and elements in environments, pulling from multiple photographs to produce a new narrative on canvas.

Crystal Birch Hat Making Workshops

Date: 16 May – youth 10:00 – 14:00 | 17 May – adults 10:00 – 14:00

Address: Roger Ballen Centre for Photography, 2 Duncombe Rd, Forest Town

Tickets: R650 kids, R2,500 adults

This half-day workshop will be guided by Crystal Birch, you will be hands-on in constructing a hat — engaging with form, material, and technique through her distinctive approach. All materials provided. No prior experience required.

Dada Masilo’s Hamlet

Date: 16 May 19:00 | 17 May 15:00

Address: The Market Theatre, 138 Lillian Ngoyi St, Newtown

Tickets: R170 - R250 on Webtickets

The late Dada Masilo’s works have been performed in 30 countries and 176 cities around the world, and she has received numerous accolades and awards. Her immense popularity stemmed from her ability to take inspiration from literature and ballet while making performances accessible to all.

In her Hamlet, there are fewer words and more dance with music.

Joburg Ballet and Moving Into Dance have generously seconded dancers to the season. Aphiwe Dike continues in the role of Actor Hamlet.

Next Best Thing

Date: 16 May 18:00 - 01:00

Address: Sumthin Sumthin, 32 7th Avenue, Parktown North

Tickets: Free on Quicket

The Next Best Thing is a collective of four women creatives launching a new music concept comprising vinyl DJs and live unplugged sessions: Wenawedwa live and Boitumelo Pitso, Mselisa The Selector and Sumthin Brown on decks.

Sip And Dance

Date: 16 May 13:00 - 00:00

Address: The Naked Woolf, 9 Walters Street, Rosebank

Tickets: R200 on Howler

A day to night Afro Tech event experience, designed for music lovers who appreciate sophisticated sound, premium energy and modern culture. Featuring an all-producer lineup, the event offers a distinctive journey led by the minds behind the music from Da Afrika Deep, Roxpapersissors, Suffocate, Lebang and Lisa Jane.

Comedy in The Park

Date: 16 May 19:00

Address: The Whirlwind Theatre Delta Park, Intersection of Rd No 3 & Rd No 5, Victory Park, Randburg

Tickets: R180 on Quicket

Line-up: Chris Forrest (MC), Eric Jansen Q Dube, Al Prodgers. From 17:00 the pop-up restaurant opens for a delicious pre-show meal with drinks on sale.

Yebo Gogga Yebo amaBlomo 2026

Date: 14 – 17 May 2026 (Weekdays 13 – 15 May from 08:30 – 14:00 | Saturday 16 May from 09:00 – 15:00 | Sunday 17 May from 09:00 – 13:00)

Address: University of the Witwatersrand, Oppenheimer Life Sciences Building

Tickets: Free

The annual Yebo Gogga Yebo amaBlomo exhibition is set to captivate curious minds and nature enthusiasts of all ages. Hosted by the School of Animal, Plants and Environmental Sciences, this unique and interactive event which was first hosted in 1996, brings together animals and plants under one roof, offering tailor-made presentations from experts and provides a fun and educational experience for kids and nature lovers alike.

Corona Never Ending Sunsets

Date: 16 May 14:00 - 21:00

Address: Radisson Blu Hotel, Corner Rivonia Road, Daisy St, Sandton

Tickets: R200 on FIXR

Corona Never Ending Sunsets is a curated rooftop experience to celebrate the beauty of South African sunsets, set to the rhythm of soulful live performances, great food and the unmistakable Corona spirit of relaxation, nature and connection.

Last Night Of The Proms

Date: 17 May 15:00

Address: Linder Auditorium, Wits Campus, 27 St Andrews Rd, Parktown

Tickets: R200 on Quicket

Last Night of the Proms is a much-loved musical extravaganza consisting of popular and well-known light classical music and songs. The Phoenix orchestra, together with massed choirs, will be conducted by the legendary Maestro Richard Cock. This year’s theme is You’ve heard the bells… now for the whistles!, setting the tone for a lively and interactive experience. There will be audience participation and patrons are encouraged to bring a whistle and join in the fun as the evening builds to its rousing finale.

The Weekend Essay- Ferial Haffajee

Maria McCloy: Joburg loses a cultural heartbeat

Maria McCloy, a vibrant force in Jozi’s cultural scene, leaves behind a legacy that redefined South African pop culture and connected artists far and wide.

With that Afro and those curls, wearing her own designs in technicolour, her red lipstick like the cherry on top, Maria McCloy was an institution of Jozi, of Mzansi, of Africa, and of the world.

McCloy died on 12 May after suffering heart failure, her family said in a statement. The news cast a Maria-sized shadow over the city as it spread across social and mass media.

Joburg ‘Person of the day’



(Photo and text: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

Vusi “The Voice” Mahlasela is a globally acclaimed singer-songwriter, poet and activist. Vusi has toured globally and shared stages with icons like Sting, Paul Simon, Josh Groban and the Dave Matthews Band. His global impact and discography are something to be revered. Vusi’s vast cultural contributions have been recognised with the prestigious National Order of Ikhamanga, President Ramaphosa’s Ubuntu and Culture award, a Lifetime Achievement Award (SAMA 2014) and multiple honorary doctorates. As Nobel-Laureate and author Nadine Gordimer once put it: “Vusi sings as a bird does, in total response to being alive.” Catch him at the Bassline Fest “Say Africa” on 23 May at Constitution Hill People’s Park. DM