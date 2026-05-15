Fadiel Adams released on R10,000 bail, urged to ‘respect the justice system’

On Friday, 15 May 2026, Magistrate Wendalyn Robinson, after hearing final arguments from the defence and the response from the State, ruled that National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams be released on bail with strict conditions.

In one of the profound moments of the proceedings, Robinson directly addressed Adams from the bench, telling him: “I implore you to please respect the criminal justice system as the criminal justice system has respected you.”

Her ruling triggered loud cheers inside the courtroom from Adams’ supporters and family members, bringing a tense week of bail proceedings to a dramatic close.

The drama unfolded on Tuesday, 5 May, when he was arrested by the Political Killings Task Team at the Parliamentary Village before being whisked away to a police station in connection with charges of fraud and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Fadiel Adams appears at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court for his bail application on 15 May 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

At the heart of the charges against him was alleged interference in the investigation into the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

Investigating officer Sergeant Sandile Mavuka’s affidavit, attached to the Political Killings Task Team case docket, paints a damning picture of what prosecutors describe as Adams’ alleged disregard for parliamentary protocols and Correctional Services regulations.

The State opposed bail on the grounds that Adams is a flight risk and might intimidate or interfere with witnesses or conceal or destroy evidence.

Regarding Adams being a flight risk, the court took into consideration his personal circumstances and weighed that against the interests of justice.

“Your evidence indicates you are a family man, have ties to SA, means to travel to your place of trial, and at this point in time hold a position in Parliament – and that cannot be ignored.

“This court is fully cognisant of the Constitution which provides that no person should be deprived of his liberty and freedom, and if it is the interests of justice to do so, an arrested person is entitled to be released from detention on bail,” she said.

Robinson reiterated that ultimately when considering bail, the overall question to be adjudicated upon was whether or not an applicant would stand trial.

“In considering the evidence placed before me, I am satisfied that you are a suitable candidate to be released on bail with conditions,” she said.

Adam’s bail conditions include:

Not to communicate with witnesses for the prosecution, namely members of SAPS, whether it be members of the Political Killings Task Team, Durban Metro Police Service or employees of the Department of Correctional Services.

To report in person to the charge office at the Mitchells Plain police station between 6am and 8pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

To reside at his Mitchells Plain home; alternatively at Parliamentary Village in Pelican Park.

In the event of travelling outside the city of Cape Town, Adams is to advise the investigating officer prior to undertaking such a journey.

Should he be required to travel in respect of employment commitments, he must furnish the investigating officer with the necessary authority from the Police Portfolio Committee and obtain the investigating officers’ consent.

The matter has been postponed for three months to allow for the investigation to be completed and all relevant statements and affidavits to be obtained.

Adams will be back in the Pinetown court on 14 August. DM



