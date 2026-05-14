NCC leader Fadiel Adams faces moment of reckoning as magistrate weighs bail bid

The fate of Leader of the National Coloured Congress (NCC) MP Fadiel Adams now rests in the hands of the magistrate at the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court, who is expected to decide on Friday, 15 May 2026, whether the embattled party leader will be freed on bail or remain behind bars as the criminal case against him unfolds.

On Wednesday, 13 May, prosecutors and the defence squared off in a high-stakes bail battle in the KwaZulu-Natal court, presenting sharply competing versions over whether Adams had met the legal threshold for release.

NCC leader Fadiel Adams is expected to hear on Friday, 15 May, whether his bail application has been granted. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

While the State argued that Adams posed a threat to the administration of justice, the defence insisted he remained entitled to bail, pending trial. On Friday, Magistrate Wendalyn Robinson is expected to decide.

The proceedings also marked a notable shuffle in Adams’ legal team. Owing to logistical considerations and the fact that the matter will be tried in KwaZulu-Natal, Adams’ legal counsel, advocate Bruce Hendricks, stepped back from actively leading the defence, instead observing proceedings from the sidelines.

‘Durban Spice’

Taking over the high-stakes legal battle and injecting what he called a touch of “spice” into proceedings was retired state prosecutor Yuri Gangai, who introduced himself to the court with the remark: “I’m the Durban Spice.” The comment briefly lifted the tense atmosphere inside the courtroom as Gangai stepped in to lead Adams’ legal fight.

Adams was arrested on Tuesday, 5 May by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) at the Parliamentary Village before being whisked away to a police station in connection with charges of fraud and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Leratu Maduna)

At the heart of the charges against him was alleged interference in the investigation into the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

At the time of Magaqa’s murder, he was a councillor in the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality. The 35-year-old was shot and killed, while two other councillors survived the hit.

By Wednesday’s bail hearing, prosecutors had intensified their opposition, mounting what amounted to a two-pronged legal assault. Advocates Nokulunga Ngcobo and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Gcaba argued that Adams had failed to place sufficient facts before the court to justify his release on bail.

Central to the State’s case was Section 60(4) of the Criminal Procedure Act, which outlines circumstances under which granting bail would not be in the interests of justice. Prosecutors argued that several of those factors weighed heavily against Adams – including the risk of interference with witnesses, the possibility that he could evade trial, and concerns that his release could undermine the integrity of the criminal justice process.

Damning picture

Investigating officer Sergeant Sandile Mavuka’s affidavit, attached to the PKTT case docket, paints a damning picture of what prosecutors describe as Adams’ alleged disregard for parliamentary protocols and Correctional Services regulations.

One of the most damaging allegations levelled against Fadiel Adams is the State’s claim that he allegedly contacted a witness who assisted him at Westville Prison and requested a copy of the statement the witness had provided to police. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Timeline of events:

According to the affidavit, Adams visited Westville Prison on 2 November 2024, where he interviewed inmate Bonginkosi Dlamini, a former SAPS sergeant facing corruption and defeating the ends of justice charges in a matter that was still before the courts.

The State alleges Adams presented himself as acting in his official capacity as a Member of Parliament conducting parliamentary oversight. Prosecutors claim he insisted on taking cellphones into the prison, arguing that they were needed for parliamentary work, and used his parliamentary identification card to gain access. Prison officials allegedly allowed the devices despite Correctional Services regulations prohibiting them, enabling Adams to record interviews with inmates.

The affidavit further alleges Adams returned to Westville Prison on 20 and 24 January 2025, where he interviewed convicted hitman Sibusiso Ncengwa, one of the accused on trial for the murder of Magaqa. Prosecutors claim Adams obtained a statement from Ncengwa implicating co-accused individuals, while the murder trial remained partly heard before the high court in Pietermaritzburg.

Investigators say they became aware of the alleged prison interviews after social media videos surfaced showing Dlamini inside Westville Prison discussing his innocence. In January 2025, investigators in the Magaqa murder case also became aware of statements circulating in the media relating to Ncengwa’s alleged confession and implication of co-accused parties. Prosecutors argue that the timing of Adams’ interviews was particularly significant given that the matter remained partly heard and legally sub judice.

The affidavit also alleges that, during January 2025, Adams arranged for SAPS members to provide him with official blue-light and siren escorts between King Shaka International Airport and Westville Prison.

‘Witness interference’

One of the most damaging allegations levelled against Adams is the State’s claim that he allegedly contacted a witness who assisted him at Westville Prison and requested a copy of the statement the witness had provided to police.

According to court papers, Adams allegedly initiated a string of calls to the witness over two days in what prosecutors portray as a troubling pattern of conduct. The witness statement, now central to the State’s opposition to bail, sketches out a timeline that prosecutors argue points to possible witness interference.

The alleged contact began on Sunday, 3 May, at about 3pm, when Adams allegedly phoned the witness, claiming that he urgently needed to speak to him.

The following day, Monday, 4 May, Adams allegedly placed a WhatsApp call to the witness shortly after midnight, at 12:05am, but the call went unanswered. Later that morning, at 10:11am, after what the witness described as multiple missed calls, the witness returned the call and allegedly warned Adams that his actions could get him into trouble.

According to the statement, two further calls followed after 9pm that evening. At about 9:30pm, Adams allegedly sent a WhatsApp message requesting that the witness email him the statement he had made to SAPS investigators.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Gcaba argued that the alleged calls, viewed alongside video footage and witness statements already in the State’s possession, strengthened the prosecution’s contention that Adams posed a real risk of interfering with witnesses or tampering with evidence if released on bail

Adams’ release ‘would defeat ends of justice’

In advancing this argument, prosecutor Gcaba said Fadiel Adams was free to visit Westville Prison in his capacity as a political party leader if he wished to assess prison conditions and report back to his party.

What Adams could not do, Gcaba argued, was cloak himself in the authority of Parliament’s police committee and undertake functions the committee had neither mandated nor authorised him to perform.

According to Gcaba, Adams was fully aware that had he entered the prison as a party representative rather than under the banner of parliamentary oversight, under which he would have been subjected to standard security protocols, including being escorted from the airport to the prison and back.

Gcaba also criticised Adams over public commentary made about the murder investigation of Magaqa, after Adams, at a media briefing, allegedly suggested that Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo had a hand in Magaqa’s killing, despite being part of the investigating task team.

For the State, the remarks formed part of a broader pattern of conduct that prosecutors say undermined the administration of justice. Gcaba argued this was precisely why Adams should not be granted bail.

Adams hits back

Adams mounted his defence through an affidavit read into the court record by Gangai, in which he signalled his intention to plead not guilty to two counts of defeating the ends of justice and three counts of fraud.

Adams rejected the State’s claims that he misrepresented himself during visits to Westville Prison on 2 November 2024 and 24 January 2025, arguing that matters involving policing and correctional services fell squarely within his parliamentary oversight responsibilities as a member of the parliamentary police committee.

He further contended that the State fundamentally misunderstood the nature of parliamentary oversight by claiming he required explicit authorisation to conduct the prison visits.

“As a member of Parliament serving on the portfolio committee, my engagement in matters of policing and correctional services falls squarely within the purview of my parliamentary functions,” Adams stated.

Pushing back against allegations that his release would endanger public safety, Adams stressed that the charges against him were non-violent in nature and involved no allegations of weapons, violence or threats against any individual.

Adams further maintained that the State would be unable to establish, on a balance of probabilities, that he posed any danger to public safety if released on bail.

He also denied being a flight risk, describing the allegation as “factually without foundation”, and said the State had wrongly implied he maintained multiple addresses across the country when he had only two known addresses in the Western Cape, his family home and parliamentary residence, both disclosed to authorities.

“I am a current active MP serving on the police portfolio committee and my parliamentary status renders me imminently traceable and accountable,” Adams stated in his affidavit.

Adams further denied any intention of interfering with witnesses or tampering with evidence, arguing that such claims lacked any credible evidentiary basis. He said he was fully aware that any breach of bail conditions or interference with the administration of justice would result in the immediate revocation of his bail. DM