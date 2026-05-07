Fadiel Adams to spend week behind bars for visiting Magaqa murder accused in prison

Fadiel Adams made his first appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 7 May, where the State alleged that he created the impression he was carrying out official parliamentary duties when he visited a prison to meet two suspected hitmen in 2025.

Adams, the leader of the National Coloured Congress and a Member of Parliament, was arrested by the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) on Tuesday at the Parliamentary Village and whisked away to a police station in connection with charges of fraud and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The State claims Fadiel Adams misled authorities, prompting an official escort from an airport to the prison during his visit. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

The charges stem from allegedly interfering in the investigation into the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

In January 2025, Adams visited KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville Correctional Centre, where he met with two suspects who had been arrested for Magaqa’s murder, one of whom was later sentenced to 25 years, while the other’s case is ongoing.

Because he misrepresented the nature of his visit, said the State, members of the South African Police Service, the Department of Correctional Services and the Ethekwini Metro Police allegedly arranged an official escort for him from King Shaka International Airport to the prison, and back to the airport thereafter.

On Thursday, during proceedings, advocate Bruce Hendricks, representing Adams, argued that it would be in the interests of justice for his client to be released on bail, setting out reasons why Adams should not remain in custody.

The State sought a postponement to allow them to gather additional information relevant to the bail application.

According to the charge sheet, read out by State prosecutor Z Mata, Adams faces two counts of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, and three counts of fraud.

In opposing Adams’ immediate release on bail, the State argued that it required additional time to fully prepare for the bail application.

Part of the information the State intends to gather relates to Adams’ public press briefings, which prosecutors argued are pertinent to its opposition to bail.

The State contended that certain statements allegedly made by Adams in public suggested that he regarded himself as a “fugitive”, remarks prosecutors believe are material to the court’s consideration of the bail application.

Fadiel Adams at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 7 May 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

Fadiel Adams’ formal bail application will be heard on 13 May, amid disputes over the need for further information in the case. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)

However, Hendricks pushed back against the request for a postponement, arguing that investigators had been probing the matter since January 2025 and should already have been in a position to proceed.

“As counsel for Adams, we prepared an affidavit for our client within 24 hours and are ready to proceed,” Hendricks argued in court.

A request by Adams, indicating to the court that he was prepared to pay R5,000 for his release on bail, was dismissed.

As a safety precaution, the magistrate ordered that the location where Adams will be detained should not be disclosed to anyone. Adams was also warned not to reveal the location himself.

He will remain in custody until Wednesday, 13 May, when his formal bail application is expected to be heard in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court. DM