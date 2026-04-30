All athletes dream of representing their countries on the biggest stage of their respective sports. For soccer players, this platform comes in the form of the quadrennial Fifa World Cup.

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and the World Cup allows the best players from qualified countries to showcase their abilities to an audience of billions globally. It’s not just a tournament, it is a cultural phenomenon.

However, sometimes the physical nature of soccer can shatter the dreams of players before they are able to represent their countries in this social and economic juggernaut.

Before the 2026 World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, a few players’ dreams have already been quashed by long-term injuries that will rule them out of the tournament. For others it’s a race against time to be fit for the tournament, which begins on 11 June and will run until 19 July.

Ruled out players

A number of players who would have been key for their countries’ hopes have been ruled out of the showpiece, which will feature 48 countries for the first time – a rise from 32 in past editions.

Players such as French striker Hugo Ekitiké, who plays for English Premier League side Liverpool, as well as Tottenham Hotspur’s Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons have been ruled out. As has Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo Silva de Goes.

Brazilian Rodrygo (right) will not be part of his country’s quest to win a record-extending sixth Fifa World Cup in North America. (Photo: Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto / Getty Images)

In addition to losing Rodrygo, five-time world champions Brazil will be without Real Madrid centre back Éder Militão. The 28-year-old recently underwent surgery on a troublesome hamstring, which will rule him out for months. Meanwhile, Germany will have to battle sans Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry. He tore an adductor muscle in his right leg in April.

“The World Cup dream with Germany? That’s sadly over for me,” Gnabry said. “Like the rest of the country I’ll be supporting the boys from home.”

Due to injury, four-time world champions Germany will have to do without Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry (front) at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Photo: Ralf Ibing – firo sportphoto / Getty Images)

Simons’ cry

Dutchman Simons has been one of a few bright sparks in what has been a torrid season for his English club Tottenham. The London-based side has toiled this season and there is an extremely high chance that Simons and his teammates may be relegated to the second tier.

As such, he was doubly hurt by the news that he will also miss the World Cup for his country. It would have been his second appearance at the tournament after debuting in 2022. But a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered during a league match against Wolverhampton Wanderers has cruelly ended that dream.

Dutchman Xavi Simons of Tottenham Hotspur suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury during a league match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 25 April, ending his World Cup hopes. (Photo: Michael Steele / Getty Images)

He will have to watch from the sidelines as Tottenham battle for survival and Netherlands take another crack at winning their maiden World Cup, to his disappointment.

“They say life can be cruel, and today it feels that way,” Simons said on social media after confirming his injury. “My season has come to an abrupt end and I’m just trying to process it. Honestly, I’m heartbroken. None of it makes sense.

“All I’ve wanted to do is fight for my team and now the ability to do that has been snatched away from me… along with the World Cup. Representing my country this summer, gone just like that. It’ll take time to find peace with this, but I’ll continue to be the best teammate I can be. I have no doubt that together we’ll win this fight [for survival],” the 23-year-old added.

“I’ll walk this path now, guided by faith, with strength, with resilience, with belief, as I count down the days to getting back out there. Be patient with me.”

Rodrygo’s heartache

Real Madrid star Rodrygo featured regularly for Brazil four years ago in Qatar. However in 2026’s World Cup the Brazilians will not be able to rely on him as he continues to recover from two serious injuries suffered in March: A torn ACL and a raptured meniscus.

“A major obstacle has arisen in my life, in my career, which prevents me from doing what I love most for a certain period of time,” the winger said of the setback.

“I’m out of the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream that everyone knows means so much to me. And all I can do is be strong as always, this is nothing new,” the 25-year-old stated.

“Even though it’s a very difficult time, I promise not to stop here. I believe I still have many incredible things to experience and joy to bring to everyone who trusts me.”

Barcelona and Spain starlet Lamine Yamal faces a race against time to present at his first ever Fifa World Cup. (Photo: Eric Alonso / Getty Images)

While these aforementioned stars have already been ruled out, players such as Barcelona and Spain wunderkind Lamine Yamal, as well as his Chelsea counterpart Estêvão (of Brazil), are in a race against time to feature in the World Cup. Both would be debuting at the tournament if they make it in time. DM