From Gout to Yamal: The pressures that come with being a young sports superstar

One minute you’re a normal (but uber-talented) youngster, trying to figure out not just life, but yourself as a human being as well. The next thing you know, you’re under the intense heat of the global sports spotlight.

You have graduated from being a prospect and are now the subject of scrutiny by millions of people, with some just wanting to tear you down. Others are already predicting that you will be the next Serena Williams or Lionel Messi, or even the greatest Formula One driver ever.

These are the lived realities of a number of youngsters, some still in their teens, who are already excelling in their crafts around the world. From Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal, to US tennis player Coco Gauff, current Formula One championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli and the latest track and field star, Gout Gout.

In 2025, Andrea Kimi Antonelli made his debut in Formula One, which he juggled with his final year of high school. In 2026 the Italian is at the summit of the Formula One championship standings. (Photo: Peter Fox / Getty Images)

Even from a local perspective, Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng has been under the microscope since his breakthrough into the first team in 2023, when he was still a teenager. Since then Mofokeng’s moves, on and off the field, have been heavily scrutinised.

This is the nature of the beast for a sportsperson, or any public figure for that matter. Your achievements are broadcast to the world. But so are your mishaps. A regular person can make a mistake at work and it will generally be resolved within that small and controlled environment. In sports, people feel entitled to everything that you do.

Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana supporters sometimes argue that if Relebohile Mofokeng (left) is old enough to put on the shirt of either team, the 21-year-old is old enough to endure their abuse and criticism. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

Bolt advises Gout Gout

Australian sprinter Gout is slowly finding this out. From racism and xenophobia due to his South Sudanese roots, to recent accusations of him being unsportsmanlike and immature following his 100m victory at the Australian Athletics Junior Championships in Brisbane, where the 18-year-old decided to slow down and wave to the crowd as he approached the finish line, sparking many debates online.

Gout Gout 🇦🇺 clocks 10.21s (0.5) to win the Australian U20 100m title in Brisbane.



He celebrated with 20 metres to go.pic.twitter.com/cSzfYkoPoq — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) April 18, 2026

Speaking to CNN Sport, track and field legend Usain Bolt had some sound advice for the Australian, who is already under immense pressure to succeed due to comparisons with Bolt.

“At that young age, because I was there, you start getting put left and right and then you forget track and field,” Bolt said.

“Hopefully, he has the right set of people to guide him and keep him focused on track and field because the rest of the stuff will always be there. But if you mess up on track and field, then it all goes away,” the Jamaican added.

“I remember coming out of high school going on the circuit, I felt like I was on top of the world because I was winning and running well.

Teenager Gout Gout has received some great advice from Olympic legend Usain Bolt on the rigours of superstardom and the importance of not losing yourself. (Photo: Bradley Kanaris / Getty Images)

“When I got on the circuit I didn’t win one race! I know it’s going to be an eye-opener, and I hope it doesn’t get him down but motivates him to work even harder.

“Every time you step on that track, everybody’s going to always be looking for a fast time, always looking for you to do great. So hopefully he has the right people to help him to understand that not every day is gonna be a great day.”

Act your age, says Yamal

Indeed, for young athletes whose talent means they are constantly being observed, it is important to remember that they are just youngsters. They must not skip their childhood to become adults, even though they have been in an environment dominated by fully fledged adults.

In such cases, a person’s circle becomes doubly important because it takes more than just talent for someone to truly live up to their potential. Barcelona and Spain soccer wizard Yamal, who was crowned Young Sportsperson of the Year at the 2026 Laureus Sports Awards, knows how key it is for youngsters to not lose themselves amid global stardom.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona believes it is important to not skip your childhood, even with the world at your feet as a young star. (Photo: Gaspafotos / MB Media / Getty Images)

“I do what any other 18-year-old does. I hang out with his friends, look after my younger brother, play PlayStation, go for a walk... things like that,” Yamal told ESPN.

“I try to spend time with my friends and live my life. I try not to focus solely on football, not to be constantly concentrating on the match, or watching videos of the fullback I’m facing, none of that. I try to enjoy the whole day and when I’m on the pitch I give it my all. But when I leave the pitch I disconnect from football as much as possible,” he said.

It’s a tough juggling act, but necessary. Ironically, while youngsters who are already in the system tend to find a number of ways to strike a healthy balance between being touted as the next Messi and still being children, those on the outside looking in sometimes face the rigours of professional athletes.

The pressures of sport

One example is with school rugby in South Africa. The country is the leading rugby nation in the world currently and high schools are increasingly simulating the type of environments which they predict the youngsters will face if they do break into the professional ranks.

At school level, sports are supposed to be just for fun and mental development beyond the books. But when your school hires a professional, World Cup-winning coach as a consultant, the stakes and pressure reach Mount Everest levels. And that can be unhealthy.

Coco Gauff has been compared to compatriot and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams since she was a teenager. She says this has sometimes sapped her joy for the sport, especially when results have not gone her way. (Photo: Daniel Kopatsch / Getty Images)

In a recent conversation with Daily Maverick, former South African runner Zola Budd-Pieterse said her approach as a coach of youngsters at college level is not necessarily centred on performance and results, but rather on holistic development of the human being, which feeds into becoming a better athlete.

“When I was coaching I always told college-level athletes that the real running is not what you’re doing now. The real running will start when you’re done with college. So just be patient and not too hasty [to occupy the spotlight]. Use those ages between the ages of 18 to 24 to just develop yourself,” Budd-Pieterse said.

Of course, this approach is great in theory, but when it comes to the likes of Gout and Yamal, it isn’t always applicable. Wunderkids occupy a different stratosphere, as do the expectations. It’s up to them and the people around them to ensure that they do not lose themselves and their humanity while doing what they are extremely good at. DM