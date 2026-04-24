What’s next after Malema’s outburst, SA’s acting police commissioner and a fresh Ekurhuleni scandal

Justice department moves to shield court officials after Malema’s post-sentencing outburst
By Riaan Marais. Whether his comments and insults were meant as threats or not, judicial authorities are not taking them lightly, and EFF leader Julius Malema’s remarks following his sentencing could have a lasting impact on court proceedings. Read more.
Police finance boss Puleng Dimpane ‘replaces’ Fannie Masemola
By Caryn Dolley. President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the police’s chief financial officer, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, to stand in for suspended cop boss Fannie Masemola. She has previously warned that there is “a culture” of senior police managers not seriously dealing with irregular expenditure. Read more.
Madlanga inquiry helps uncover fresh Ekurhuleni scandal
By Nonkululeko Njilo. Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department boss Julius Mkhwanazi has been implicated at the Madlanga Commission, but the charges he faced on Monday, along with City Manager Kagiso Lerutla, arise from a 2019 speeding case involving an alleged stand-in and R400,000. Read more.
The fashion icon, her husband, the NSF and the SIU
By Buyeleni Sibanyoni. Rubicon Clothing designer Hangwani Nengovhela left 100 learners in the lurch in a R2.7-million National Skills Fund scandal that has finally caught up with her – but she’s still trying to shift the blame. Read more.
Creecy calls for calm – can the dragons snapping at SAA’s heels be tamed?
By Lindsey Schutters. You know the story about the state-owned national carrier that was turning a corner in its finances, and then the CEO who steered the company away from business rescue resigned before he could present to the parliamentary portfolio committee? Buckle up for the turbulent times. Watch more.
Watch — Minister Sisisi Tolashe’s Undeclared Luxury SUVs
By Rebecca Davis. Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe told Parliament in February that she received two luxury SUVs as donations for the ANC Women’s League. Just one problem: the ANC doesn’t seem to know what she’s talking about. Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis explains. Read more.
Domestic workers won in court but the real test now sits with their employers
By Sipho Mthathi. A right is only as real as the distance it can travel from judgment to daily life – and for domestic workers, that distance has long been a chasm where dignity disappears. South Africa has crossed it on paper; what remains is whether ordinary employers will close it in practice. Read more.
Meet the pastor running a rural clinic that treats more than illness
By Sue Segar. Bukhosi Mdletshe is clinic manager at the Ensingweni Clinic, and in his words, paying his dues to the community that raised him. Spotlight spent some time with the nurse, who is also a pastor. Read more.
Meals and books worth waiting for
By Marita Van der Vyver. Tasting a famous traditional meal for the first time can thrill me as much as reading a classic novel for the first time. You know, those dishes you always hear about and yearn to eat if you’re serious about food? I like to compare them to the books I’ve been meaning to read for as long as I can remember, because I love reading even more than I love food. Read more.
The year’s most notable international portrait photography
By Sony World Photography Awards. The awards spotlight photographers telling the stories of our time. Here is the selection of images from the professional competition in the portraiture category. Read more.