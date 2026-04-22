Top Sedibeng cop denies trying to help murder-charged brother-in-law ‘KT’ Molefe

What you need to know



Sedibeng’s top cop is accused of trying to interfere in a murder case against Katiso “KT” Molefe, who was married to a relative. During the Madlanga Commission, multiple top cops have been accused of having improper relationships with alleged members of organised crime groups and trying to shield them from arrest.

On Wednesday, 22 April, SAPS Sedibeng District Commissioner Brigadier Abraham Nkhwashu – who has been implicated at the Madlanga Commission and was among the 14 officials that President Cyril Ramaphosa said in January had been referred for investigation – offered his side of the story.

At the centre of the allegations against Nkhwashu is the assassination of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart on 17 April 2024. On the day of Swart’s killing, police arrested on suspicion of murder former police officer Michael Tau, who allegedly moonlighted as a hitman, along with the other alleged hitmen, Musa Kekana and Floyd Mabusela.

Murdered engineer Armand Swart. (Photo: Supplied)

Katiso “KT” Molefe, an alleged member of the “Big 5” cartel, was arrested in December 2024 for allegedly being behind the murder. The assassination was allegedly set in motion after someone from the company where Swart worked blew the whistle on alleged irregularities regarding a dodgy deal that linked Molefe family members to Transnet.

The arrests allegedly led to a series of attempts to derail the investigation, in which Nkhwashu is said to have played a role.

Testimony from Witness B, a member of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, further alleged that, while Molefe was incarcerated at Pretoria Central, Nkhwashu, then acting Sedibeng district commissioner, secretly entered the prison to visit him.

Nkhwashu has vehemently denied the claims, insisting he would not place his 39-year police career in jeopardy.

Swart murder docket central to alleged cover-up

Following Tau’s arrest, Nkwashu met Molefe at an Alberton restaurant. The pair knew each other because Nkwashu’s sister-in-law, Fundiswa, married Molefe in 2022. Nkwashu told the commission that Molefe wanted information on his friend Tau’s bail proceedings and whether the State would oppose bail.

Nkwashu claimed he refused to discuss work-related matters with Molefe.

The Swart murder docket had become a prized target, with claims that it was sought after with the intention of making it disappear. Witness B warned about this while testifying at the Madlanga Commission in October 2025, saying Nkhwashu wanted the docket.

Refuting allegations that he demanded the Swart murder docket, Nkhwashu testified on Wednesday, saying, “I never demanded the murder docket for any personal interest or improper purpose.”

Brigadier Abraham Nkhwashu. (Photo: Cylia Motsoeneng / Facebook)

He said he was acting on instructions from the provincial commissioner to collect all case dockets and warrants in relation to the Swart matter and submit them to Deputy Provincial Commissioner General Mbuso Khumalo.

He said the directive applied to all related dockets across the province’s five districts, not just the Molefe case.

After collecting the dockets, Nkhwashu said two were missing. He testified that he received a call from Witness B, who said she had been told that he was looking for them. Witness B allegedly informed him that she could not provide one of the dockets because it had been taken by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The development, he said, raised his suspicions. After checking the case number, he realised it was related to an April 2024 arrest.

Nkhwashu told the commission he then called Witness B and said he did not want that docket any more as he realised he may have been a suspect in the matter.

“Not because I believed I had done anything wrong, but because an informer had previously told me that my name was being mentioned in connection with the Tau matter and I was under investigation,” he said on Wednesday.

“I wanted to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. I therefore stepped away from handling that specific docket and informed Witness B accordingly. I did not destroy any evidence. I simply recused myself from that case.”

Alleged prison visit to Molefe

Another bone of contention relates to Nkhwashu’s alleged secret visit to Molefe while he was incarcerated.

According to Nkhwashu’s account, his sister-in-law Fundiswa informed him of Molefe’s arrest in December 2024.

Molefe made a brief court appearance on 9 December 2024, after which the matter was postponed for bail and he was remanded to Groenpunt Correctional Services. Nkhwashu claims that, at the time, Fundiswa was unable to provide Molefe with basic necessities such as clothing and food and had asked him to intervene and assist.

Nkhwashu’s next move has raised further questions about whether he may have overstepped his role. He contacted the area commissioner at Groenpunt Correctional Services to establish whether Molefe had been admitted there, apparently to arrange for the delivery of basic clothing.

The area commissioner initially indicated that Groenpunt did not typically accommodate awaiting-trial detainees and that there was no inmate recorded under Molefe’s name.

Despite this, Nkhwashu persisted, maintaining that Molefe had appeared in court and had been transferred. His insistence eventually prompted a follow-up, after which the area commissioner confirmed that Molefe was, in fact, being held at the facility.

Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe leaves the Sandton Police station on 17 October 2025. Molefe is accused of helping to orchestrate a series of contract killings, including the murder of DJ Sumbody. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

“I explained Molefe is my brother-in-law and that his family wished to deliver clean clothing and food for him,” he told the commission.

After completing his work duties that day, Nkhwashu went to Groenpunt Correctional Services to deliver clothing to Molefe. He was denied entry as the area commissioner had left, but he persisted, contacting the commissioner and being referred to another official.

He was told that because visiting hours had ended, he could not see Molefe and only clothing, not food, would be accepted. While his persistence has raised questions about his conduct, Nkhwashu denies any wrongdoing.

“My actions were limited to facilitating the delivery of clothing to Molefe while he was in custody,” he said. “This was a personal and humanitarian act. I did not discuss the merits of the case with any official, nor did I request or expect any preferential treatment in favour of Mr Molefe.”

Nkhwashu was also accused by Witness B of removing his vehicle’s number plates during the visit to conceal his identity. He denied the claim, saying the accusation was illogical given that he openly identified himself at the facility. He said the car was new and had not yet been issued permanent plates.

Late on Wednesday night, Nkhwashu said: “I’d like to apologise to the entire community that is watching this embarrassment that is caused by my conduct by colluding with this Katiso Molefe, although I did not know that he is this type of a person. I really feel betrayed and I’m definitely not going to continue having any engagement with this particular guy and I wish justice prevails.” DM