Ramaphosa appoints special task team to probe ‘murder, corruption’ against 14 officials

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has found that allegations of criminality and wrongdoing against five police officers and nine current or former Ekurhuleni metro officials are so serious that immediate investigations and action are necessary.

And President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered that a special investigations task team be set up to look into them.

Among the implicated officers are suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police chief Julius Mkhwanazi and the national head of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) organised crime unit, Richard Shibiri.

On Thursday, 29 January 2026, the Presidency issued a statement on measures that Ramaphosa is implementing in response to interim findings from the Madlanga Commission.

These point to potential criminal charges and suspensions that, if applied, will affect the national police as well as the Ekurhuleni municipality.

‘Immediate criminal investigation’

A section of the Presidency’s Thursday statement said: “President Ramaphosa… welcomes the referrals by the Commission of matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution, as well as recommendations on the employment status and recommended suspension of individuals.”

The establishment of the Madlanga Commission, fully known as the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, was announced on 13 July 2025.

Its hearings began two months later, in September, and several witnesses, including high-ranking police officers, have testified since then.

President @CyrilRamaphosa welcomes the Madlanga Commission Interim Report pic.twitter.com/wHKahtNIoT — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 29, 2026

The commission is investigating accusations that were initially made a week before its establishment was announced.

This was when KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held a press conference and alleged a drug cartel had infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private security.

An interim report on the commission’s findings was submitted to Ramaphosa on 17 December.

The Presidency said on Thursday: “President Ramaphosa has studied the interim report and accepts its recommendations.”

The cops and officials in focus

Its statement said that where the Madlanga Commission found there was “prima facie evidence of wrongdoing” it had made referrals for investigations to relevant authorities.

These were the SAPS, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM).

Referrals linked to the SAPS relate to Major General Lesetja Senona, Major General Richard Shibiri, Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

This week, Senona, the head of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, testified before the Madlanga Commission.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Lesetja Senona testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 28 January 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

His proximity to organised crime accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, central to the overall law enforcement scandal, has been in focus.

As for Shibiri, during previous commission proceedings a witness testified that Matlala had dropped his name and contact details during a raid.

On Thursday, meanwhile, it emerged that the implicated current and former employees of the EMM are: Julius Mkhwanazi, Metro Police officer Bafana Twala, Metro Police officer Aiden McKenzie, Metro Police officer Kershia Leigh Stols, former city manager Imogen Mashazi, fleet manager or proxy Chris Steyn, human resources department head Linda Gxasheka, legal head Kemi Behari and Etienne van der Walt (whose job description was not provided by the Presidency but who appears to be linked to private security).

Suspended EPMD Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi. (Photo: Facebook)

In November 2025, former Ekurhuleni metro policeman Marius van der Merwe alleged at the Madlanga Commission that Mkhwanazi had previously instructed him to dump a body as part of a murder cover-up.

The following month, Van Der Westhuizen himself was killed in a shooting outside his Brakpan home in Ekurhuleni.

Mkhwanazi subsequently denied involvement in both incidents – the cover-up and the killing.

‘Corruption, fraud, murder, perjury’

According to the Presidency statement on Thursday, the issues that were referred for investigation relate to “allegations of criminality, corruption, fraud, murder, perjury and other unlawful actions”.

Ramaphosa noted that not all those implicated would return to the Madlanga Commission to respond to allegations against them, and more witnesses would still testify.

Read more: Political Killings Task Team member says ‘Cat’ Matlala dropped names of top cops during raid

“While the Commission emphasises that, with the exception of... Julius Mkhwanazi, it has not yet heard the response of some of the relevant persons listed above, the allegations against them remain prima facie allegations only and are not findings of the Commission,” the Presidency said.

“The nature of these allegations however warrants the referrals for further investigation and potential disciplinary, prosecutorial or regulatory action right away.”

‘Special investigations task team’

Ramaphosa has also ordered Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola to establish a special investigations task team.

Its leader will report to Masemola.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola at a meeting with police management in Johannesburg on 10 November 2025. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

“The task team will institute investigations against people identified by the Commission for investigation,” the Presidency said.

“Establishing a special unit is critical to ensure that these investigations take place as a matter of urgency.”

The Madlanga Commission hearings continued on Thursday.

So too did a parallel set of proceedings, Parliament’s ad hoc committee, which is investigating the same accusations as the commission. DM