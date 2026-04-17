Testifying at the Madlanga Commission on Friday, 17 April, City of Tshwane chief financial officer (CFO) Gareth Mnisi faced a barrage of questions relating to a R2.9-billion Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) tender for security services to protect property, assets and personnel.

Mnisi was placed on precautionary suspension on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, for a period of three months, while an investigation gets underway into his alleged involvement in tender rigging.

Evidence before the Madlanga Commission has painted a troubling picture of the tender process, pointing to alleged irregularities, missing documentation and a series of legal challenges. The contract was ultimately renewed in 2025, despite these concerns.

Five individuals have emerged as central figures in the alleged manipulation of TMPD tenders worth R2.9-billion: Mnisi, suspended TMPD deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini, suspended Director of Asset Protection Services Tshukudu Malatji, inspector Alfred Phiri, and the disgraced Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Nkosi is alleged to have interfered in the tender process, based on WhatsApp messages between him and Mnisi. A replacement tender, only advertised on 10 March 2026, remains unfinalised, nearly a decade after the original process was initiated, underscoring the prolonged dysfunction in the system.

Nkosi ‘is like my brother’

Nkosi, whom Mnisi described as “like a brother”, has repeatedly surfaced in testimony as an alleged middleman between alleged organised crime figures such as Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and senior police officials.

Central to the TMPD issue are claims of WhatsApp exchanges between Mnisi and Nkosi, which allegedly assisted Nkosi’s brother, Bheki, whose company Ngaphesheya Construction Projects CC, was among the eight successful bidders for Tender 01-2024/25, relating to the monitoring and prevention of illegal land and building occupation.

On Friday, Mnisi confirmed that he regarded Nkosi as a close friend, saying their relationship had developed over time as they socialised more regularly. He added that they shared common interests and hobbies, including biking, sport shooting and a mutual appreciation for food.

When Mnisi first met Nkosi he arrived on a motorbike, which immediately caught Mnisi’s attention due his own interest in biking.

“I met Sergeant Nkosi during an extremely difficult and emotionally turbulent period in my personal life. At the time I was going through a deeply painful and hostile divorce. I found Sergeant Nkosi to be a good listener and I found myself confiding in him increasingly, seeking his guidance and advice, relying on him for support in respect of the personal challenges I was facing.

“Looking back, I can say that I regarded him as a brother,” said Mnisi.

Mnisi firmly denied any wrongdoing: “I have not received any payment or benefit, either directly or indirectly, from Sergeant Nkosi. I further confirm that I have not received any payment from any third party from Sergeant Nkosi.”

However, he admitted that on one occasion, while they were socialising, Sergeant Nkosi told him that his brother’s company was struggling to navigate the City of Tshwane’s procurement system.

Although the company was registered on the supplier database and had a vendor number, it was allegedly not receiving procurement bulletins or requests for quotations.

Mnisi maintained that his assistance was limited, explaining that the City was in the process of digitising its supply chain management system. According to him, the enquiry was purely administrative, to verify whether the company’s vendor number had been correctly captured.

“I believe his request was premised at the time on the mistaken belief that I would be able to ‘check’ if the bids were complaint. He was of course wrong,” he said.

The commission has heard that Bheki Nkosi’s company was non-compliant.

Organised Crime Unit member Fannie Nkosi appears at Pretoria North Magistrates Court for formal bail application on 13 April, 2026 in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

He also stated that he had never met or interacted with “Cat” Matlala in any capacity, insisting that no personal, professional, social or official relationship existed between them, despite alleging that Matlala had attempted to contact him on several occasions.

Tender rigging denied

As Tshwane CFO, Mnisi faces allegations of tender rigging and is alleged to have played a key role alongside other implicated officials.

He has issued a blanket denial, stating: “I have not, nor have I ever had, any personal, business, financial or other association with Gubis85 Solutions (Pty) Ltd or any of its shareholders or directors.”

The company, owned by Gauteng businessman Calvin Mahlangu, has drawn particular scrutiny, having allegedly received more than R59-million in the 2024/25 financial year for ad hoc services. The payments have intensified concerns about systemic weaknesses and the potential exploitation of the tender framework.

Responding to allegations that he colluded with Nkosi, resulting in Nkosi’s brother’s company being among the eight successful bidders for a contract on the monitoring and prevention of illegal land and building occupation, Mnisi issued a firm denial: “I have no, nor have I had, any relationship with Ngaphesheya Construction Projects CC, directly or indirectly.”

As chairperson of the Bid Evaluation Committee, he said the committee made final recommendations, but did not make final decisions. DM