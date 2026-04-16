Suspension of Tshwane CFO, allegedly linked to tender rigging, shines spotlight on opulent lifestyle

City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi was placed on precautionary suspension on Wednesday, 15 April, for a period of three months, while an investigation gets under way into his alleged involvement in supposed tender rigging.

The decision was taken at a special council meeting. Mnisi’s suspension comes amid serious allegations of tender manipulation that were formally brought into focus before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, marking a critical point in the unfolding saga.

Overshadowing his suspension were earlier revelations relating to his lavish lifestyle, including his fleet of luxury vehicles, such as Porsches, Range Rovers and a Maserati, as well as properties reportedly valued at R36-million, raising questions about how such assets align with his reported monthly salary of R124,000.

This information was revealed in his divorce proceedings. A judge remarked that the parties travelled abroad relatively often, further stating that Mnisi kept his cards close to his chest, with no explanation of how he accumulated his wealth. Mnisi is expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission on Friday, 17 April.

Vehicles allegedly belonging to Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi and his spouse were revealed in divorce proceedings. (Photo: Supplied)

Court documents revealed that by 2024, Mnisi and his spouse allegedly owned a fleet of vehicles, including:

Porsche Targa (2023 model);

Porsche 911 Turbo valued at around R6-million;

BMW X6 M50D;

Two Range Rovers, one with a personalised number plate bearing his name and birth date;

Two BMW 125i vehicles;

An older BMW X6;

Mercedes-Benz CLA 45;

Toyota Hilux single cab;

Volkswagen Golf 8R; and

Maserati Levante acquired in December 2023.

Mnisi has previously dismissed questions about his wealth, saying they related to his divorce proceedings rather than allegations raised at the Madlanga Commission.

In the divorce proceedings, Mnisi claimed he owned only four cars and argued that the remaining vehicles belonged to a third party, which he allegedly used at no cost.

A statement by Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya confirmed that, following a March 2026 resolution to initiate disciplinary proceedings, including the possibility of suspension, the council resolved to place Mnisi on precautionary suspension.

“Having considered the representations, together with the allegations arising from testimonies before the Madlanga Commission, the council resolved to place the CFO on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of an investigation,” Moya said.

City of Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya. (Photo: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

During Mnisi’s suspension, Ntabiseng Mokete, head of the budget office, will act as CFO until 14 July 2026 on a month-to-month basis, not exceeding three months.

Let’s unpack the council report, what triggered the saga, Mnisi’s denials and the eventual decision to suspend him.

Mnisi denies wrongdoing

Mnisi, who was appointed CFO in November 2023, first came under scrutiny following damning evidence presented at the Madlanga Commission. Testimony and documentary evidence began to link him to alleged irregularities in a controversial multibillion-rand security tender.

After deliberations, the council resolved on 28 March 2026 to place Mnisi on precautionary suspension with full pay, pending the outcome of a formal investigation.

Mnisi was invited to provide reasons why he should not be suspended. Through his attorneys, Mathopo Attorneys Incorporated, he responded on 1 April 2026, raising procedural objections. His legal team argued that the 28 March notice was vague and lacked sufficient particularity to enable him to provide a meaningful response.

Following this challenge, the City issued a supplementary notice to Mnisi on 4 April, setting out additional details on the allegations and the basis for the proposed precautionary suspension.

Mnisi’s final representations were submitted on 11 April and placed before the council for consideration at its special sitting, which culminated in the decision to uphold his suspension.

The council report, which Daily Maverick has seen, notes that, in relation to the substance of the allegations, Mnisi denies any wrongdoing and disputes that his continued presence in the workplace would pose a risk to the investigation or to the municipality.

Crucially, the report emphasises that the council was required to assess these representations against the seriousness of the allegations and the seniority of the position held by the CFO.

Damning evidence

According to the report, the pivotal trigger for action against Mnisi was damning evidence presented by the suspended SAPS Sergeant Fannie Nkosi at the Madlanga Commission between 18 and 20 March.

This testimony detailed alleged interactions between Nkosi, City of Tshwane officials and external parties in relation to a procurement process within the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), specifically tender TMPD 02-2016/2017.

The tender, initially valued at about R800-million, is alleged to have ballooned to R2.9-billion due to irregularities linked to tender rigging and interference.

Those implicated in alleged tender rigging along with Mnisi are suspended TMPD deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini, suspended director of Asset Protection Services Tshukudu Malatji, alongside Inspector Alfred Phiri, as well as Nkosi.

The controversy came to the fore on 5 March 2025, when TMPD deputy commissioner Revo Spies was alerted to questionable internal communications involving senior officials. According to testimony, Mnisi and Dhlamini had exchanged messages, relayed through Nkosi, on the creation of purchase orders for ad hoc security services.

At the centre of the controversy is a 2016/17 tender for security services to protect property, assets and personnel at the TMPD. Evidence before the Madlanga Commission revealed that it was plagued by irregularities, missing documentation and legal challenges. It was renewed in 2025.

Evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson (SC) put it to Nkosi that Mnisi had chaired a tender process linked to his brother’s business, suggesting, from Nkosi and Mnisi’s communication, that his brother’s company had been favoured. Nkosi’s brother’s company was paid more than R2-million, despite being noncompliant.

Madlanga Commission evidence leader, advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC. (Photo: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe)

The allegations, as outlined in the report, include:

Claims that communication took place between external parties and certain officials regarding specific bidders;

That information relating to preferred bidders was channelled through intermediaries; and

That some of the bidders identified in these exchanges were subsequently awarded contracts

Furthermore, Nkosi told the Madlanga Commission he “knocked on doors” to help job seekers in the City, while evidence suggested he played a facilitation role in Tshwane’s recruitment and tender processes, working with city officials, ActionSA, ANC and EFF members.

A crucial point emphasised in the council report is that the consequences of these allegations are far-reaching: the integrity of the City’s procurement processes is called into question as a result of the alleged actions by Mnisi, while the potential reputational damage to the municipality is significant.

Following deliberations by councillors, including former Tshwane mayor and the DA’s mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink, Freedom Front Plus’s Grandi Theunissen, and Good’s Sarah Mabotsa, the MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, they came to the same conclusion.

The report also highlights that there was a concern that Mnisi might interfere with evidence related to the tenders under investigation should he remain in his position, potentially jeopardising both the integrity and the timely finalisation of the probe. He would also retain oversight of the bid adjudication committee process if he remained in his position.

Mnisi’s denial

Correspondence from Mnisi’s attorneys states that their client denies having communicated with any external parties or City officials on tenders under consideration.

He further denies transmitting any information relating to preferred bidders through intermediaries. His attorneys contend that any suggestion that the integrity of the City’s procurement processes or that any reputational damage has been or is likely to be caused by their client’s continued presence at the City is without merit, arguing that there is no factual basis to support such claims.

They further submit that there is no factual or legal basis to suggest that Mnisi is likely to interfere with evidence or jeopardise the speedy finalisation of any investigation the City is undertaking or may initiate.

His attorneys say their client denies there is any “real threat” of further irregularities in the tender process should he not be suspended, or that investor confidence and/or the City’s investment rating will be negatively affected by his continued presence. DM