Testimony by Sergeant Fannie Nkosi at the Madlanga Commission this week has lifted the lid on alleged political interference in Tshwane’s tender processes, implicating ActionSA, EFF and ANC politicians in discussions around jobs and controversial tenders.

Nkosi, a member of the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit who lives in Pretoria but has no formal links to the municipality, appeared to have played a key role not only in tender discussions but also in facilitating the appointment of some general workers, cashiers, cleaners, Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers and senior administrative officials.

On Friday, 20 March 2026, Nkosi continued his cross-examination after several political figures were mentioned the previous day, including ActionSA councillor and MMC for Corporate and Shared Services Kholofelo Morodi, who has since been placed on special leave by Mayor Nasiphi Moya, hours after her name was first mentioned.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi testifies at Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on 16 March 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

The commission heard and was shown messages sent by Morodi to Nkosi containing details of job applications to the City. Questioned on why he was sent them, particularly because he had never been employed by Tshwane, Nkosi responded: “It was to follow up on whether the applications had been received or not.”

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson SC put it to him: “Again, my question is, why would MMC Morodi think that you were an appropriate person to approach to follow up on a job application? Why would you be appropriate? She’s an MMC of this city. Why does she need you to follow up?”

Nkosi responded: “I think it was a matter of believing that I believe in youth development, and knocking on doors where there’s an opportunity for people to work, especially the youth.”

Beyond officials and politicians, Nkosi also interacted directly with applicants, and in some cases, their parents would either confirm if they had been invited for interviews or fitness tests, or if they were informed that their applications had been rejected, and he would then intervene.

Evidence leader Sesi Baloyi SC put it to him: “Do you accept that when MMC Morodi sends this information to you, for whatever purpose, it means that she knows you’ve got access to someone in the municipality who will give you the answers?”

Nkosi ultimately conceded the point.

The middleman

Nkosi acted as an intermediary between politicians, TMPD deputy chief Umashi Dhlamini, and Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi.

“A preliminary investigation is under way into the matters raised before the Madlanga Commission to determine whether a prima facie case exists,” Moya said her statement on Wednesday.

One of the key politicians he mentioned was Moya’s deputy, Eugene Modise, from the ANC, as one of the figures linked to tender discussions, although he has not yet provided details of his alleged involvement.

Some of the allegations relate to a 2024 tender issued by the TMPD, which sought private security firms to guard the City’s critical infrastructure.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 18 March 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Beyond the job and tender discussions, it would seem that Nkosi and Morodi had a personal relationship. Yesterday, the commission was shown their WhatsApp conversations, including messages in which Morodi thanked Nkosi “for making my birthday special”.

After this interaction, a Tshwane tender to lease land was sent by Morodi to Nkosi. He said there was no sinister intention behind the matter. Asked further about this, Nkosi said they had a discussion about land to be leased to the public, and it had been a public document.

‘Juju CIC’

Nkosi’s chats also refer to “Juju CIC”, where it appears that people linked to the EFF provided Dhlamini with a list of seven preferred companies for a security contract to guard critical infrastructure. The list allegedly came from EFF leader Julius Malema, but that has not been confirmed.

Nkosi then sent the list to Mnisi to verify that the list of preferred bidders had come from Malema.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson probed whether “Juju”, or anyone at all, was entitled to steer tender outcomes by indicating preferred bidders, to which Nkosi said that no one had such a right.

Nkosi could not confirm who “Juju” referred to, but said he took it to mean Malema, who is formally known within his party as the commander-in-chief (CIC).

In a statement, DA caucus leader in Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, said the revelation pointed to a broader battle over tenders and control of resources, and called for an independent investigation.

“These are fresh allegations against Mnisi, entirely separate from those previously raised by the ANC, and they justify a separate, independent investigation.

“What is now clear is that the fight over Mnisi’s position has nothing to do with principle,” Brink said.

Brother in the business

The commission also focused on WhatsApp exchanges between Nkosi and the TMPD’s Dhlamini, which allegedly show plans to include a security company owned by Nkosi’s brother, only identified as Bheki, in the deal.

In one message, Nkosi shared the names of two security companies, including one linked to his brother.

Chaskalson put it to Nkosi that Mnisi had chaired a tender process linked to his brother’s business, suggesting, from their chats, that Bheki’s company had been favoured.

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Nkosi initially denied any wrongdoing, insisting he had merely sought clarity on why his brother was not getting work from the City. But the evidence leader pushed back, relying on other WhatsApp messages that told a different story.

Among the texts was a message to Nkosi reading: “Please push Bheki to submit the above documents.”

Chaskalson also told the commission there were at least 12 grounds on which the company should have been disqualified, yet the multimillion-rand contract was awarded.

It emerged on Wednesday that Nkosi had been found with R385,000 in cash stored in his safe, which he said belonged to his security boss brother. Ironically, the money was kept in the sergeant’s safe at home.

Nkosi’s questionable contacts

During the week, Nkosi made several striking revelations, beyond his alleged involvement in tender processes. He admitted to having a relationship with controversial businessman and accused organised crime figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, and confirmed receiving R25,000 from him, which he claimed was payment for providing a motorbike escort at a wedding.

Nkosi was also on the phone with Matlala on 6 December 2024, when the Political Killings Task Team conducted a search-and-seizure operation at Matlala’s Centurion home in an effort to locate kidnapped Pretoria businessman Jerry Boshoga. Chaskalson suggested Nkosi may have alerted Matlala before the raid, an allegation Nkosi denied.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Tsakane Matlala appear at the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg on 26 February 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

It also emerged that Nkosi had links to Ignatius Pheello Mothakathi, reportedly associated with the alleged “Big 5” cartel linked to the late taxi figure Mswazi Msibi.

Mothakathi allegedly asked Nkosi to confirm whether Floyd Mabusela – a suspect in the Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka murder and the attempted murder of television personality Tebogo Thobejane – was among the three accused arrested in the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart on 17 April 2024.

Msibi was a prominent figure in the Pretoria taxi industry, holding leadership roles in regional and provincial structures before his death on 7 January 2024.

Throughout his testimony, Nkosi frequently deflected questions, offering rather evasive replies such as “can we park this one”, “I wouldn’t know”, “nope”, and “I don’t know” when asked about his WhatsApp messages, and repeatedly asked for comfort breaks. At times, he also asked for an isiZulu interpreter before switching back to English. DM



