Illustrative image: Minister Maropene Ramokgopa (Photo: Leila Dougan) | BAIC Beihing X55 (image: baic.co.za)



By Rebecca Davis. Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa has also been accused of giving luxury donated Chinese SUVs to her family and loved ones without disclosing this. Read more.

Geordin Hill-Lewis during the DA Federal Congress 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

By Victoria O’Regan. ‘We must connect with the millions of people who have not yet voted for us,’ the new federal leader said. Read more.

EFF leader Julius Malema appears at East London Magistrate’s Court for sentencing proceedings on 15 April 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Randell Roskruge)



By Andisa Bonani. Julius Malema has received a five-year prison sentence for unlawfully discharging a firearm at a 2018 public gathering, with further sentences on related charges structured to run concurrently. Read more.

Illustrative image: The iconic Good Hope Centre | Pastor John Anosike. (Photo: Facebook)



By Rebecca Davis. In late February 2026, the City of Cape Town auctioned off 53 City-owned properties, including the famous Good Hope Centre. The man who claims his bid was successful is a Nigeria-born pastor who leads a charismatic church in Maitland. Read more.

Glynnis Breytenbach at the DA’s Federal Congress at the Gallagher Convention Centre on 12 April 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)



By Nonkululeko Njilo and Victoria O’Regan. While the DA is tightening the screws on confidential information leaks and membership, it has also approved a new resolution affirming its commitment to integrity and accountability. Read more.

(Photo: Getty Images; Arrow image: Vecteezy)



By Lindsey Schutters. An unexpected result of the attacks on Iran is that the long-awaited discussion about how fuel is priced in South Africa has begun. Read more.

Three former SANParks employees including two officials tasked with manning the Kruger National Park entrance gates were on Friday, 10 April 2026, found guilty in the Skukuza Regional Court of killing a rhino and conspiring to commit a rhino horn smuggling offence. (Photo: Flickr)

By Fred Kockott. Three former employees of Kruger National Park have been convicted of rhino poaching and conspiracy, exposing the critical role insiders can play in enabling wildlife crime. The case underscores both the scale of organised poaching networks and the profound breach of trust when those tasked with protecting wildlife become complicit. Read more.

By Freddie van Rensburg. As much as feeling depleted or utterly exhausted will manifest physically, the real cause can often be traced back to unresolved issues that have been affecting one’s mental health over time. Read more.

Shifting the focus from food itself to our experience of eating can have a range of health benefits. (Photo: Stefano Guidi / Getty Images)



By Nina Van Dyke and Rosemary V. Calder. Prioritising your relationship with food over strict diets may unlock the key to healthier eating habits, promoting wellbeing through intuitive and mindful practices. Read more.

A handout screen grab taken from a video and made available on 10 April 2026 at 18:08 CST by Nasa shows the Orion spacecraft Integrity during splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. (Photo: EPA / Nasa)

By Daily Maverick Photo Team. The Artemis II Orion capsule returned to Earth on April 10, 2026, completing Nasa’s first crewed journey around the Moon in more than half a century and marking a major milestone in the next era of human space exploration. Read more.