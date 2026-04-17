Second Cabinet minister implicated in Chinese SUV scandal
By Rebecca Davis. Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa has also been accused of giving luxury donated Chinese SUVs to her family and loved ones without disclosing this. Read more.
Geordin Hill-Lewis lays out 4-point plan as he becomes DA federal leader
By Victoria O’Regan. ‘We must connect with the millions of people who have not yet voted for us,’ the new federal leader said. Read more.
Malema sentenced to five years over Mdantsane firearm incident
By Andisa Bonani. Julius Malema has received a five-year prison sentence for unlawfully discharging a firearm at a 2018 public gathering, with further sentences on related charges structured to run concurrently. Read more.
The Nigerian mega-pastor shouting hallelujah after bidding to buy iconic Cape Town building
By Rebecca Davis. In late February 2026, the City of Cape Town auctioned off 53 City-owned properties, including the famous Good Hope Centre. The man who claims his bid was successful is a Nigeria-born pastor who leads a charismatic church in Maitland. Read more.
Info leaks trigger DA clampdown on insiders, party implements lifestyle audits
By Nonkululeko Njilo and Victoria O’Regan. While the DA is tightening the screws on confidential information leaks and membership, it has also approved a new resolution affirming its commitment to integrity and accountability. Read more.
Diesel fuel pricing mechanism is finally earmarked for an overhaul
By Lindsey Schutters. An unexpected result of the attacks on Iran is that the long-awaited discussion about how fuel is priced in South Africa has begun. Read more.
Kruger insiders convicted of rhino poaching in landmark Skukuza case
By Fred Kockott. Three former employees of Kruger National Park have been convicted of rhino poaching and conspiracy, exposing the critical role insiders can play in enabling wildlife crime. The case underscores both the scale of organised poaching networks and the profound breach of trust when those tasked with protecting wildlife become complicit. Read more.
Seeing burnout for what it is to dismantle the myths that keep it unaddressed
By Freddie van Rensburg. As much as feeling depleted or utterly exhausted will manifest physically, the real cause can often be traced back to unresolved issues that have been affecting one’s mental health over time. Read more.
Focusing on how and why you eat may be the key to healthy eating
By Nina Van Dyke and Rosemary V. Calder. Prioritising your relationship with food over strict diets may unlock the key to healthier eating habits, promoting wellbeing through intuitive and mindful practices. Read more.
In photos: Artemis II Orion capsule splashes down after historic lunar flyby
By Daily Maverick Photo Team. The Artemis II Orion capsule returned to Earth on April 10, 2026, completing Nasa’s first crewed journey around the Moon in more than half a century and marking a major milestone in the next era of human space exploration. Read more.