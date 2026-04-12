Watch – Meet the Nigerian mega pastor shouting hallelujah after bidding to buy iconic Cape Town building

Reporting by: Rebecca Davis
Filmed by: Joel Seboa
Edited by: Anda Tolibadi
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme
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In late February 2026, the City of Cape Town auctioned off 53 City-owned properties, including the famous Good Hope Centre. The man who claims his bid was successful is a Nigeria-born pastor who leads a charismatic church in Maitland. Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis explains.
Reporting by: Rebecca Davis
Filmed by: Joel Seboa
Edited by: Anda Tolibadi
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme
Support journalism that protects democracy. Become a Maverick Insider. DM
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