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Watch – Meet the Nigerian mega pastor shouting hallelujah after bidding to buy iconic Cape Town building

In late February 2026, the City of Cape Town auctioned off 53 City-owned properties, including the famous Good Hope Centre. The man who claims his bid was successful is a Nigeria-born pastor who leads a charismatic church in Maitland. Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis explains.

Rebecca Davis
By Rebecca Davis
12 Apr
Illustrative image: The iconic Good Hope Centre | Pastor John Anosike. (Photo: Facebook) Illustrative image: The iconic Good Hope Centre | Pastor John Anosike. (Photo: Facebook)

Reporting by: Rebecca Davis
Filmed by: Joel Seboa
Edited by: Anda Tolibadi
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme

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