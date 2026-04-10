Open Streets come to Joburg and Lira returns to the stage — your weekend guide

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Under The Shade Of A Tree I Sat And Wept

Dates: 9 April - 19 April, 19:00

Address: Market Theatre, 138 Lillian Ngoyi Street, Newtown

Tickets: R120 - R220 on Webtickets

An irreverent yet moving international production explores forgiveness amid violence. Drawing on archives and new testimonies, artists from South Africa and Europe reflect on Kosovo’s 1990 Blood Feuds Reconciliation Campaign and South Africa’s 1995 Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Marking 30 years of the TRC, the work examines the cost of reconciliation.

Directed by Blerta Neziraj, this visually dynamic piece will then continue its international journey to Norway, Italy, Portugal, Germany, France, and New York. The cast includes Gontse Ntshegang (South Africa), Amernis Nokshiqi (North Macedonia) Ilire Vinca (Kosovo), Kensiwe Tshabalala (South Africa), Arben Bajraktaraj (Kosovo/France), Les Made (South Africa) and Bongile Gorata Lecoge-Zulu (South Africa).

Theresa-Anne Mackintosh NOW IS NOT FOREVER

Dates: Walkabout 11 April, 12:00, Museum hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 – 16:00

Address: Wits Art Museum, Es'kia Mphahlele Building (previously University Corner), Corner of Bertha and Jorissen Streets, Braamfontein

Tickets: Entrance is free

NOW IS NOT FOREVER includes work from Theresa-Anne Mackintosh’s earliest artistic production to recent work from her studio. The exhibition explores how Mackintosh has used figuration to think about identity, emotion, and the complexity of lived experience. The exhibition brings together sculpture, painting and archival material spanning more than three decades.

Rocking The Vaal

Dates: 11 April, 11:00

Address: Emerald Resort & Casino, 777 Frikkie Meyer Blvd, Vanderbijlpark

Tickets: R249 on Tixsa

Aside from aiming to break Guinness World Records for the most pancakes served and the largest Chilli Con Carne serving there will be performances by: Refentse, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Droomsindroom, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Kurt Darren, Irene Louise van Wyk, Adam Tas, Demi Lee Moore, MJ Nel and Onike

In-Tune

Dates: 11 April, 14:00 ’till late

Address: Mamakashaka & Friends. 5 De Beer St, Braamfontein

Tickets: R120 on Quicket

An elevated gathering to connect, move and reflect. Guided by sound, rhythm and the finest selections from top DJs Bubbles, Just Themba, Mamthug, Nelee, Symatics and Wireless G

Charles Leonard Brings Vinyl To The Yard

Dates: 11 April, 15:00 – 19:00

Address: Breezeblock Cafe, 29 Chiswick St, Brixton

Tickets: R50, Whatsapp to book 078 175 2556

This journalist and DJ promises that this gathering/party/hoedown/bash/shindig/knees-up will feature music as diverse and eclectic as the progressive crowd.

Kwaijazz Sessions: An Evening with Don Laka

Dates: 11 April, Doors Open 18:00 Show Starts 20:00 ’till late

Address: Untitled Basement, 7 Reserve Street, Braamfontein

Tickets: R350 on Quicket

Step into an intimate evening of groove, jazz, and soul as Don Laka brings the magic of Kwaijazz to life. Set in a cozy, lounge-style venue, this performance invites the audience to connect closely with the music from smooth jazz riffs to the rhythmic heartbeat of Kwaito.

Kiss Kiss

Dates: 12 April, 10:00 – 18:00

Address: Olifants Road, Emmarentia Dam, Emmarentia

Tickets: From R195 on Webtickets

This is an all-day adventure – experience world-class music, food, performance, and atmosphere colliding into one beautifully unhinged world. Come dance. Come wander. Accidentally stay longer than planned as the day slips into night. Headlined by multi-award-winning UK electronic legends Basement Jaxx doing a DJ set, Mafikizolo, Internet Girl, Ready D, Mr Cutts, Balkanology, Abbey Nurock and many more are also billed.

River Jam Music Festival

Dates: 12 April, 11:00 - 20:00

Address: Emerald Resort & Casino,777 Frikkie Meyer Boulevard, Vanderbijlpark

Tickets: R250 on Webtickets

The banks of the Vaal River will transform into a vibrant hub of sound and celebration thanks to US R&B veteran Karen White, afropop legends Mafikizolo and rising star Nomfundo Moh.

Lira - Still Here!

Dates: 18 April, 19:00

Address: Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City, Cnr Northern Parkway & Data Crescent, Ormonde

Tickets: R375 - R550 on Webtickets

Lira returns to the stage with an intimate solo performance accompanied by her band. Audiences are invited on a powerful journey through music and movement, celebrating resilience, joy and triumph (she suffered a stroke in 2022). Featuring the iconic songs reimagined and heartfelt moments of connection, it is a celebration of healing, courage and the power of music.

A Concert for Water

Dates: 19 April, 10:00 – 18:00

Address: Nirox Sculpture Park, 24 Kromdraai Road, Kromdraai, Krugersdorp

Tickets: R550 on Howler

Curated by DJ Bob, the artists present a programme selected and composed for the concert, with the Nirox resident grand piano in the amphitheatre overlooking meandering waterways.

Featured artists:

Paul Hanmer

Thandi Ntuli’s Rainbow Revisited

Yonela Mnana’s 3quency (Soultee Sisters, Gontse Makhene, Lebo Ledwaba)

Featuring Hymn_self (Siyabonga Mthembu, Solethu Madasa, Vuyo Viwe)

Phillippa Yaa De Villiers & Stompie Selibe

The Cradle Crew

Jozi’s Main Street Sundays — what you need to know

(Photo: Supplied)

Main Street in Marshalltown will be closed to traffic on Sunday as it’s transformed into a fun, safe, open playground for the people of Jozi.

There’s also a backgrounder below from Bridget on the concept of Open Streets where people replace cars to create new and more democratic urban experiences.





Joburg ‘Person of the day’

(Photo and Text: Bridget Hilton-Barber

Stepping into artist Bra Kenny Nkosi’s studio at Mofolo Art Centre in Soweto is like stepping on to another planet. He uses old plastic and waste to create incredibly intricate sculptures: Powerful art that depicts the horror of war, the madness of life, the beauty of music.

Bra Kenny’s studio is crammed with recycled stuff, sculptures, manikins, canvases, paintings, old boots, curtains, dead appliances. “Everything is a metaphor,” he says. He also works with fabric paintings that portray people’s daily lives in Soweto.

Bra Kenny Nkosi says that it’s been a full circle for him coming back here because he studied and taught at Mofolo Art Centre in the ’80s.

This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.



