Jozi’s Main Street Sundays — what you need to know

What is Main Street Sundays?

A car-free, open-street day in which the length of Main Street in Marshalltown will be closed to traffic and open to people to walk, cycle, skate, hang out and connect.

What’s the point?

To turn Main Street into a fun, safe, open playground for the people of Jozi for a day; to hear the city’s heartbeat without the roar of traffic, and to see the street transformed into a lovely, big, walkable living room.

How does it work?

Main Street Sundays is mahala. All you have to do is please register here and get yourself to Main Street in Marshalltown on Sunday, 12 April, between 10am and 5pm. Cycle, walk, take an Uber or drive your car and leave it at Anglo’s parking at 42 Parkade in Anderson Street.

Main Street in Marshalltown, Joburg, will be closed to cars on Sunday as residents celebrate the city. (Photo: Supplied)

What will happen on Main Street?

It’s an open street vibe – so relax, there’s no rush. Think of the street as one long delicious fiesta that goes from yoga to hip-hop, skateboarding and cycling to food, design, art and craft. There’ll be different zones, including:

A zen zone outside 44 Main with its beautiful trees and fountains featuring all the lovely de-stressing and calming wellness and mind and body stuff;

The Jozi My Jozi info zone, where friendly people will tell you what you need to know and where you wanna go;

An active mobility zone for bikes, trikes, prams, strollers, walkers, daydreamers, skateboarders;

A kids’ zone featuring an entire children’s museum as interactive games, plus street games, and graffiti;

Thirty different makers showcasing their design and craft;

Live music including tunes by Osmic Menoe, Jozi’s beloved hip-hop icon;

A food court at Ghandi Square, although restaurants along the way will be open.

Main Street in Marshalltown will have an open street day for the city’s people, following in the footsteps of the popular Bree Street Sundays in Cape Town, shown above. Photo: Maya Bogaert

Meet your favourite presenters from Talk Radio 702 and VOW88.1 FM (Voice of Wits), who will host outside broadcasts during the day. DM