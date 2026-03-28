People gather to show support for Iran’s new supreme leader at Valiasr Square in Tehran, amid the war against the US and Israel on 12 March 2026. (Photo: Reuters / Alaa Al Marjani)

By J Brooks Spector. If the current Middle East crisis could be brought to an end right now by some ‘deus ex machina’ force, who would be the winners, who the losers, and what might that mean for the future? Read more.

Illustrative image: Paul Mashatile’s spokesperson Keith Khoza with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matalala at Edwin Sodi’s 50th birthday party. (Photo: Supplied / News24 | Illustration: Kevin Momberg)

By Ferial Haffajee. Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s appearance in court on Wednesday underscores what the Madlanga Commission is revealing — capture begins by cultivating political insiders who unlock the machinery of government. Read more.

Brian Molefe (Illustrative image: Daily Maverick)



By Pieter-Louis Myburgh. In this video, Scorpio investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh unpacks documents pointing to an alleged slush fund linked to Brian Molefe during his tenure at Transnet and Eskom — and what they suggest about money, influence and State Capture. Watch the video.

Eugene de Kock in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha on 23 March, where he testified at the inquest into the deaths of the Cradock Four. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

By Marianne Thamm. Suffering from heart failure, his lower eyelids discoloured and swollen, apartheid’s killing machine, Eugene de Kock (77), this week appeared at the inquest into the murder of the Cradock Four. Read more.

Terry Bell, a renowned journalist, died at 84 after a heart attack, leaving a legacy of fearless activism against apartheid and ongoing injustice. (Photo: Supplied)

By Herman Lategan. Veteran journalist Terry Bell, who spent decades in exile opposing apartheid before returning to hold democratic South Africa to account, has died at 84. Fiercely principled to the end, he remained a relentless critic of injustice, using his final writings to challenge accepted narratives and defend the truth. Read more.

Teams in the URC and EPCR such as the Stormers, might start to feel the financial and scheduling squeeze of the war in Iran because of fewer flights. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

By Craig Ray. Playing in cross-continental competitions always comes with logistical headaches, but the war in the Middle East is starting to have a heavy impact on South African rugby clubs. Read more.

Germany’s ambassador to South Africa, Andreas Peschke. (Photo: Supplied / German Embassy)



By Peter Fabricius. The German ambassador manages a key relationship for South Africa, since Germany is its second-largest trading partner. Read more.

Carol Dyantyi at the entrance of the Uzima kids centre in Ezimbuzini, Soweto, where she has dedicated her life to supporting vulnerable children. (Photo: Oliver Roberts)

By Oliver Roberts. Long after the height of South Africa’s HIV/Aids crisis, its consequences remain. In Soweto, Carol Dyantyi – known as Mum Carol – continues to care for the children left behind. Read more.

Mienke Ehlers and Dean John Smith for Lemoene, lemoene, lemoene, lemoene, lemoene. (Photo: Gys Loubser)

By Keith Bain. Though it’s titled Lemoene, lemoene, lemoene, lemoene, lemoene (“Oranges”, times five), creative all-rounder Kanya Viljoen’s latest work for the stage isn’t the least bit fruity. It’s an Afrikaans translation and South Africanised adaptation of a bittersweet play about words, relationships and creeping authoritarianism. Read more.

By Don Pinnock. Most of the newly protected land comes from private owners, signalling a shift towards stewardship-led conservation across the province. Read more.



