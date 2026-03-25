Western Cape adds 20 new nature reserves in major conservation boost

In the past year CapeNature increased its Protected Area network by 81,715 hectares – a significant boost for conservation. It spans key regions including the Cederberg, Agulhas Plain, Little Karoo and Garden Route, protecting a wide range of ecosystems from mountain catchments to lowland fynbos.

Crucially, most of these new reserves are privately owned. Through CapeNature’s Biodiversity Stewardship Programme, landowners voluntarily commit their properties to formal protection, entering into agreements that secure conservation outcomes over the long term.

This model is increasingly key to expanding conservation in the province, where large portions of ecologically important land fall outside state ownership.

CapeNature CEO Dr Ashley Naidoo said the success was based on strong collaboration between the government, conservation bodies and private individuals.

“Their commitment ensures that important natural areas receive formal protection. Together we’re taking steps towards a healthier, more resilient environment for decades to come,” he said.

The newly declared reserves are a mix of large and small properties. The Knersvlakte Nature Reserve has been expanded by more than 34,000ha, while Anysberg Nature Reserve has grown by nearly 7,000ha.

Buffalo Valley Nature Reserve. (Photo: CapeNature)

Other sizeable additions include Cedar Rock Nature Reserve (9,872ha) and Lettas Kraal Nature Reserve (6,922ha).

Smaller reserves – some just a few hectares – also form part of the expansion, often protecting highly specific or threatened vegetation types. Together, they contribute to a broader, connected conservation landscape.

Western Cape MEC for environmental affairs Anton Bredell praised the expansion for strengthening protection within the Cape Floristic Region – one of just 36 global biodiversity hotspots, known for its exceptional plant diversity and high levels of threat.

Lettas Kraal Nature Reserve. (Photo: CapeNature)

Franco Three Fountains Reserve. (Photo: CapeNature)

Public access to the reserves will vary. While some may be open to visitors, others will remain restricted, depending on conservation needs and land-use agreements.

CapeNature has encouraged other landowners to consider joining the stewardship programme, highlighting the role private custodianship can play in safeguarding biodiversity.

With the new reserves now formally declared, the Western Cape’s latest expansion underscores a clear trend: conservation in the province is increasingly being driven not only by the state, but by private landowners choosing to place long-term protection at the centre of how their land is used.

The new declarations support South Africa’s contribution to the global 30x30 target, which aims to protect 30% of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030. DM