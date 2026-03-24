The side-hustle generation: preparing teens for a non-linear career

For many parents, a “career” still follows a familiar script: choose a field, earn a qualification, get a job and move steadily upward. It is a model built on stability and predictability.

But that model is fading.

Today’s teenagers are entering a world where careers are rarely linear. Research suggests Gen Z could hold up to 17 jobs across seven distinct careers over their lifetime. Early data already reflects this shift in the US, with workers aged 20–24 staying in roles for just 1.4 years on average, compared with 9.8 years for workers aged 55 and over.

In this environment, stability no longer comes from a single employer or job title. It comes from adaptability, creativity and the ability to evolve.

For parents, that shift can feel uncertain. But it also presents an opportunity: to raise young people who are resilient, entrepreneurial and capable of shaping their own paths.

This is the thinking behind initiatives such as Investec’s Invest-ED, a national programme that aims to equip families with the tools and insights needed to navigate a changing world of work.

Purpose over pay

What motivates young people is also changing. Traditional markers of success such as long tenure and salary progression are no longer the only priorities.

According to Randstad’s Workmonitor 2025 survey, 83% of workers now prioritise work-life balance over pay. Younger generations are increasingly drawn to work that offers flexibility, meaning and autonomy.

“They are not as interested in staying in one job for 20 years. They want work that fits their lifestyle, aligns with their values and gives them freedom,” says Christopher Hosken, co-founder and CEO of The Startup School – an online learning platform backed by Investec to encourage South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This mindset helps explain the rise of more fluid, self-directed career paths.

From single jobs to multiple income streams

Rather than building a career around one employer, many young people are diversifying how they earn.

The gig economy – short-term, contract or freelance work – is becoming mainstream, with strong growth in what is known as the freelance platforms market. This refers to digital platforms that connect independent workers with clients, from global sites like Upwork and Fiverr to local marketplaces like FreelanceLocals, and No Sweat for design, writing, tech and professional services.

In South Africa, this market generated around R2.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at nearly 22% annually, reaching more than R10.5 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. The growth reflects a broader shift toward flexible, project-based work and digitally-enabled income streams.

At the same time, side hustles – earning money from additional jobs, contracting or after-hours work – have moved from optional to mainstream. The 2025 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor shows that 57% of working South Africans now earn income from more than one source, rising to 75% among 18–29-year-olds.

Alongside this, the creator economy is opening new pathways. Young people are building audiences on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Substack, turning content, skills and interests into income. Africa’s creator economy is growing rapidly and is projected to reach R329 billion by 2030, with South Africa among the leading markets.

Taken together, these trends point to a fundamental shift. A career is no longer a single track. It is a portfolio of skills, experiences and income streams.

The side-hustle mindset

For teenagers, side projects act as learning labs. They build real-world skills such as budgeting, marketing, communication and problem-solving, while fostering independence and financial literacy.

Many of these opportunities are accessible. Editing videos, tutoring, designing graphics, baking or building simple websites are practical ways for young people to experiment, learn and earn.

“For many young adults, starting a side hustle is how they enter the working world,” says Hosken. “It is often a dream that they would like to turn into a full-time focus.”

The digital economy has lowered barriers to entry even further. Self-taught developers, designers and content creators are building careers based on skills and portfolios rather than formal qualifications. These paths are no longer alternative. They are becoming mainstream.

Even in full-time employment, many will continue to earn in multiple ways. Freelancing, digital products and personal brands increasingly sit alongside traditional roles.

The implication is clear: young people are not waiting for opportunity. They are creating it.

How parents can support a non-linear career path

Preparing children for this future requires a shift in mindset at home. The goal is no longer to guide them toward a single, safe career, but to help them build the skills and confidence to navigate change.

Encourage curiosity and skill-stacking

The future rewards combinations of skills rather than narrow expertise. Coding paired with design, storytelling with business, or maths with gaming can open unexpected opportunities.

Normalise entrepreneurship early

Entrepreneurship does not need to be formal. Small ventures such as tutoring, selling products or offering services can build initiative, accountability and resilience. The aim is not to build a business, but to build a mindset.

Teach financial literacy

Non-linear careers often come with irregular income. Helping teens understand budgeting, saving and profit equips them to manage this reality.

Model adaptability

Parents play a powerful role by example. Sharing your own career shifts, setbacks and learning journeys helps normalise change and builds confidence.

Expose them to diverse role models

Young people need to see a range of career paths before they can imagine their own. Introduce them to people who freelance, build businesses or combine multiple roles.

A future to feel optimistic about

The world of work is changing rapidly. But it is not closing doors. It is opening new ones.

Today’s teenagers are growing up in an environment where creativity, individuality and initiative are increasingly valuable. With the right support, they can build careers that are not only financially sustainable, but also meaningful and self-directed.

Parents do not need to have all the answers. What matters is creating a space where curiosity is encouraged, ideas are explored and failure is treated as part of learning.

The most valuable thing you can offer is not a perfect plan, but permission: to try, to adapt and to start again.

“We are raising the side-hustle generation,” says Hosken. “Innovators, creators, freelancers and problem-solvers who will shape the future in ways we can’t yet imagine. With the right mindset and support, they won’t just survive the future; they’ll lead it.”

This article is the third instalment in a three-part Invest-ED series exploring how South African families can prepare for the future of work. Read the first article on the skills teens need to cultivate, or explore the careers gaining traction in the AI era. DM



