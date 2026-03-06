The future of work: preparing teens for careers that don’t yet exist

But the latest Future of Jobs Report from the World Economic Forum introduces a sobering reality. It estimates that up to 36% of the core skills South African workers depend on today will change by 2030, reshaped by AI, the green transition and accelerating economic and geopolitical shifts.

Here is the nuance. While digital and technological literacy is rising in importance, the report ranks it only sixth among the top skills employers prioritise. Ahead of it sit analytical capability and a cluster of distinctly human strengths, from adaptability to leadership and self-management.

The future of work is not simply about raising coders. It is about raising adaptable thinkers.

For parents guiding teenagers through subject choices and tertiary applications, the question is broader than which technical skill will pay. It is how to cultivate the cognitive strength, emotional resilience and internal drive that will remain valuable long after today’s tools are obsolete.

The skills tomorrow will reward

If the foundations of work are shifting this quickly, which capabilities matter most? The WEF report identified the following as the most important to employers.

Analytical thinking remains the most in-demand core skill across industries. Employers value the ability to interrogate information, solve complex problems and make evidence-based decisions.

Resilience, flexibility and agility follow closely. As business models and technologies evolve, organisations need people who can adapt, recover from setbacks and pivot without losing momentum.

Leadership and social influence are no longer confined to senior roles. The capacity to guide teams, communicate clearly and build trust is increasingly essential at every level.

Creative thinking underpins innovation. It is the ability to generate original ideas and apply imagination to real-world constraints.

Motivation and self-awareness round out the top five. Individuals who understand their strengths, take initiative and commit to continuous learning are better equipped for repeated career transitions.

Lesley-Anne Gatter, Investec Global Head of People and Organisation.

“The call we’re hearing more and more is for both data fluency and more humanity. Our people want to learn prompt engineering and understand how to work with AI, but equally, they’re asking for empathy, leadership and meaning,” says Lesley-Anne Gatter, Global Head of People and Organisation at Investec.

“The future of performance will depend on how well we combine those two – using AI to make humans more human, and human skills to give technology purpose.”

A mindset shift for 2030

For Gen Z, the future will not unfold in a straight line. Research suggests those born between 1997 and 2012 could hold as many as 17 jobs across seven wholly distinct careers in their lifetime. Not promotions or lateral moves, but fundamental shifts in skills, industries and professions.

That reality demands more than academic preparation. It requires a psychological reset.

Young people must expect change and see it as normal rather than destabilising. For parents and educators, that may mean letting go of linear career assumptions. The role your child holds at 30 may not yet exist. They may move between sectors. They may reskill several times.

This is not instability. It is evolution.

If work is being continually redefined, the more constructive question is not how to shield young people from change, but how to equip them to navigate it with confidence and shape it with intent.

The role of parents and educators

Teenagers should not be left to decode a shifting job market alone. Adults act as translators of uncertainty.

Parents shape mindset, influencing whether change is framed as threat or opportunity. Educators connect classroom learning to real-world relevance. School leaders help ensure institutions evolve alongside economic reality.

The shift is from preparing young people for a single destination to equipping them for a dynamic journey. That requires awareness of emerging industries, exposure to real-world insight, thoughtful subject choices and confidence in navigating ambiguity.

Programmes such as Invest-ED, designed for Grade 8 to 12 learners and their guardians, aim to bridge education and employment by offering guidance on career trends, subject decisions and the skills shaping tomorrow’s workforce. Parents and educators looking for practical tools and expert insight can sign up to access resources that support informed, future-ready choices.

Preparing for possibility

The future of work is often framed in dramatic terms: automation versus employment, humans versus machines. For parents of teenagers, that narrative can feel overwhelming.

Yet the deeper signal is more constructive. “Every individual is a leader, and honing empathy, collaboration and ethical reasoning is as crucial as becoming data-driven and evidence-based,” says Gatter. “The future belongs to those who can combine human insight with rigorous analysis to make smarter, more thoughtful decisions.”

Preparing teens for tomorrow’s careers is not about chasing every new technical trend or locking them into a single safe path. It is about strengthening the capabilities that travel well: critical thinking, adaptability, curiosity and character.

“The world doesn’t just need more employees; it needs innovators, problem-solvers and compassionate leaders who can shape the future responsibly,” Gatter adds. “Your child could be one of them. And that journey starts not in 2030, but in the conversations you have today – about curiosity, creativity and the courage to dream beyond what already exists.”

The question is no longer simply what job your child will hold. It is who they will become in a world that will keep changing.