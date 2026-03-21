Republicans’ Iran problem, Mbalula’s Russian connections and the impact of fuel price hikes

A truck leaves the Depots Petroliers de Fos (DPF) fuel depot and oil hub in Fos-sur-Mer, southern France, 12 March 2026. On 11 March 2026, the members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) unlocked 400 million barrels of Oil from their reserves in response to rising oil prices brought on by the Iran conflict. (Photo: EPA / GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO)

By Lindsey Schutters. Despite government assurances, South Africa’s fuel supply is strained due to the Middle East conflict, resulting in shortages and soaring prices that threaten agricultural yields. Read more.

Illustrative image | The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Contributor/Getty Images) | Maksim Yurevich Sokolov, aka agent “9477”, reportedly met with the ANC’s Fikile Mbalula in late 2024. (Photo: SOFIA) | Fikile Mbalula Secretary General of the African National Congress. (Photo: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) | US sanctioned Yulia Afanasyeva Berg visited South Africa earlier that year. (Photo: State Duma)

By Stephen Grootes. The report detailing evidence that Russian ‘agents’ worked with the ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula and tried to influence South Africa’s 2024 elections raises questions about Mbalula’s credibility, and how Russian agents spent so much money, with so little impact. Read more.

US President Donald Trump (C) and US First Lady Melania Trump (R) attend the dignified transfer of six fallen US service members at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, USA, 07 March 2026. (EPA/WILL OLIVER)

By J Brooks Spector. The Iranian conflict and the resulting price rises for fuel present a challenge for Republicans’ continued control of the US Congress. Mix in issues such as the Epstein Files, among others, and that may spell trouble for Donald Trump as well. Read more.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, Nicholas (Fink) Haysom. (Photo: British Embassy Juba / Facebook)

By Herman Lategan. Famed for his role in South Africa’s constitutional design, Nicholas ‘Fink’ Haysom dedicated his life to justice and diplomacy across the globe, inspiring future generations. Read more.

The vaccination process of cattle against foot-and-mouth disease in Fisantekraal on February 15, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The process was aimed at vaccinating cattle in the informal and traditional farming sector. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)

By Daniélle Schaafsma. More than 2.5 million foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccine doses have landed on South African soil since late February, with millions more scheduled. The government is footing the bill, the storage facilities are prepared and the roll-out is under way. Yet on farms across the country, frustration is mounting. Read more.

MC-Spotlight-antibiotics option 2

By Rowen Govender. Antimicrobial resistance does not trigger the same urgency as an explosive outbreak. It spreads across hospitals, farms, communities and borders without a single dramatic moment of recognition. Yet its cumulative impact could rival or surpass many traditional pandemics. Read more.

Architect rendering of Club Med's Tinley Manor resort. (Photo: Craft of Architecture).

By Don Pinnock. A R2-billion beach resort promising jobs and tourism growth has triggered a scientific backlash over plans to deploy shark nets that critics say could harm endangered marine life. Read more.

Luvo Manyonga of South Africa poses with the silver medal for Men's Long Jump on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Matthias Hangst / Getty Images)

By Annemieke Thomaidis. After years lost to addiction and suspensions, long jumper Luvo Manyonga is poised for a remarkable return at this weekend’s World Indoor Championships. Read more.

Wing-flapping displays are an essential feature of a weaver's mating strategy. (Photo: iStock)

By Tiara Walters. When birds act like humans. The saga of ‘Hoedini’, Hoedspruit’s weaving casanova. Read more.

An elderly woman raises her hands during a group workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

By Felix Dlangamandla. A group of elders from Alexandra gather for a lively boxing training session at the Morningside shopping centre. The sessions combine fitness, focus and fun. Proving that age is no barrier to staying active and healthy. Read more.