Republicans’ Iran problem, Mbalula’s Russian connections and the impact of fuel price hikes

Don’t call it a fuel crisis, but prepare to pay
By Lindsey Schutters. Despite government assurances, South Africa’s fuel supply is strained due to the Middle East conflict, resulting in shortages and soaring prices that threaten agricultural yields. Read more.
Russia’s failed influence campaign casts pall over Mbalula’s presidential run
By Stephen Grootes. The report detailing evidence that Russian ‘agents’ worked with the ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula and tried to influence South Africa’s 2024 elections raises questions about Mbalula’s credibility, and how Russian agents spent so much money, with so little impact. Read more.
The Iranian election and what it means for Trump’s Republicans
By J Brooks Spector. The Iranian conflict and the resulting price rises for fuel present a challenge for Republicans’ continued control of the US Congress. Mix in issues such as the Epstein Files, among others, and that may spell trouble for Donald Trump as well. Read more.
The man they called Fink — a life devoted to justice
By Herman Lategan. Famed for his role in South Africa’s constitutional design, Nicholas ‘Fink’ Haysom dedicated his life to justice and diplomacy across the globe, inspiring future generations. Read more.
With cattle at risk, delays in FMD vaccine distribution expose deep flaws in the biosecurity system
By Daniélle Schaafsma. More than 2.5 million foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccine doses have landed on South African soil since late February, with millions more scheduled. The government is footing the bill, the storage facilities are prepared and the roll-out is under way. Yet on farms across the country, frustration is mounting. Read more.
Next global health crisis has already begun with quiet spread of antimicrobial resistance
By Rowen Govender. Antimicrobial resistance does not trigger the same urgency as an explosive outbreak. It spreads across hospitals, farms, communities and borders without a single dramatic moment of recognition. Yet its cumulative impact could rival or surpass many traditional pandemics. Read more.
Scientists challenge shark-net plan at Club Med’s huge Tinley Manor resort
By Don Pinnock. A R2-billion beach resort promising jobs and tourism growth has triggered a scientific backlash over plans to deploy shark nets that critics say could harm endangered marine life. Read more.
Long jumper Luvo Manyonga returns to international stage after addiction battle
By Annemieke Thomaidis. After years lost to addiction and suspensions, long jumper Luvo Manyonga is poised for a remarkable return at this weekend’s World Indoor Championships. Read more.
Weaving his magic — you won’t believe how this feathered Romeo wooed a Juliet
By Tiara Walters. When birds act like humans. The saga of ‘Hoedini’, Hoedspruit’s weaving casanova. Read more.
Gloves, grit and laughter — Alexandra’s elders box their way to better health
By Felix Dlangamandla. A group of elders from Alexandra gather for a lively boxing training session at the Morningside shopping centre. The sessions combine fitness, focus and fun. Proving that age is no barrier to staying active and healthy. Read more.