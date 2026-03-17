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Gloves, grit and laughter — Alexandra’s elders box their way to better health

A group of elders from Alexandra gather for a lively boxing training session at the Morningside shopping centre. Led by their dedicated trainer, they warm up with a run, practice punches, stretch and build strength, all while enjoying moments of laughter. The sessions combine fitness, focus and fun. Proving that age is no barrier to staying active and healthy.

Felix Dlangamandla
By Felix Dlangamandla
17 Mar
Felix-PhotoEssayGogos Aletta Madubung raises her hands during a group workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

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After getting off the bus, the elders head to the gym, ready for their morning training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Elders walk to the gym in the early morning on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Before every training session, the elders begin with a 15-minute run as part of their warm-up routine on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Putting on boxing gloves before the start of the training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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She helps her partner tie their boxing gloves, showing teamwork before their training session begins on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Sharing a small chat before the start of the training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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A trainer helps an elderly woman put on her boxing gloves before the start of the training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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She throws punches with focus and energy, making the most of her boxing workout on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Throwing punches during a workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Stretching is an essential part of the training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Training is in full swing as the elderly participants stay active and focused during their boxing workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Training is in full swing as the elderly participants stay active and focused during their boxing workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Training is in full swing as the elderly participants stay active and focused during their boxing workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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She stretches with her arms raised over her head, enhancing flexibility and warming up her muscles on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Elderly women raise their hands during a group workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Lubabalo Mooi guides the elderly participants through the session, leading them with encouragement and expertise on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Break time for the elders during the training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Taking a well deserved break after a workout session, pausing to rest and rehydrate before continuing with their fitness routine on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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Everyone pauses to pose for a photograph during the training session, capturing a moment of unity and energy in the gym on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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After their training session, the team gathers for a good cup of tea, sharing conversation on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)


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