Gloves, grit and laughter — Alexandra’s elders box their way to better health

After getting off the bus, the elders head to the gym, ready for their morning training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Elders walk to the gym in the early morning on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Before every training session, the elders begin with a 15-minute run as part of their warm-up routine on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Putting on boxing gloves before the start of the training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) She helps her partner tie their boxing gloves, showing teamwork before their training session begins on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Sharing a small chat before the start of the training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) A trainer helps an elderly woman put on her boxing gloves before the start of the training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) She throws punches with focus and energy, making the most of her boxing workout on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Throwing punches during a workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Stretching is an essential part of the training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Training is in full swing as the elderly participants stay active and focused during their boxing workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Training is in full swing as the elderly participants stay active and focused during their boxing workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Training is in full swing as the elderly participants stay active and focused during their boxing workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) She stretches with her arms raised over her head, enhancing flexibility and warming up her muscles on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Elderly women raise their hands during a group workout session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Lubabalo Mooi guides the elderly participants through the session, leading them with encouragement and expertise on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Break time for the elders during the training session on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Taking a well deserved break after a workout session, pausing to rest and rehydrate before continuing with their fitness routine on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Everyone pauses to pose for a photograph during the training session, capturing a moment of unity and energy in the gym on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) After their training session, the team gathers for a good cup of tea, sharing conversation on 13 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)



