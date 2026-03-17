What today’s teens should know about tomorrow’s careers

The challenge is daunting: many of the jobs today’s teenagers will eventually hold have not yet been invented. Technology, demographic shifts and the transition to a greener economy are reshaping industries faster than most education systems can adapt.

But that does not mean parents, educators and learners are navigating blind.

A growing body of global and South African research offers strong clues about which careers are emerging, which professions are evolving, and which sectors are likely to expand in the next decade.

The message is reassuring: the future of work is not limited to tech careers. Opportunity will remain broad, spanning roles that rely on expertise, problem-solving and human judgement.

The fastest-growing jobs in the US

One useful indicator is LinkedIn’s Jobs on the Rise 2026 data that tracks the 25 fastest-growing roles in the US across its platform.

LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise 2026.

The LinkedIn data reveals three clear trends shaping future job growth. While AI engineers remain highly sought after, many emerging roles sit in adjacent fields such as AI consulting, strategy and research. The growing demand is for people who can interpret and apply technology, rather than simply build it.

“Irrespective of your role, your ability to work with data and interpret it is becoming more and more significant. The real skill of the future will be interpretation – understanding what the data is telling you and applying judgement to it,” says Lesley-Anne Gatter, Investec Global Head of People and Organisation.

Growth is not limited to tech. Healthcare roles, sales specialists and even travel advisors also appear on the list, highlighting that human judgement, relationship skills and strategic thinking remain critical even as automation accelerates.

The third key trend revealed by LinkedIn is that independent consultants and founders feature prominently, signalling a broader shift toward more entrepreneurial and self-directed work.

The most in-demand jobs in South Africa

Global “jobs of the future” lists offer useful signals about where knowledge-based careers are heading. But they don’t always reflect where demand is strongest locally.

For that, South Africa’s National List of Occupations in High Demand 2024, published by the Department of Higher Education and Training, provides a clearer picture. The list identifies 350 occupations where employers are struggling to find skilled workers.

About 60% of these roles are professional and knowledge-based, while nearly 40% fall into technical, trade or operational occupations.

The breakdown highlights an important reality: South Africa’s most urgent skills shortages extend well beyond office-based professions.

Traditional careers are evolving, not disappearing

One of the most persistent myths about the future of work is that traditional professions are fading away.

The data suggests something different: many are becoming more specialised and more technology-enabled.

Take medicine. In a recent Investec Focus article, biomedical and electrical engineer Dr Adam Pantanowitz argues that healthcare is shifting from a reactive model that treats illness to a proactive, data-rich system focused on continuous health management. Advances in AI, genetic information and real-time monitoring are enabling earlier diagnosis, personalised treatment and more distributed care beyond hospitals.

The lesson extends beyond healthcare. Across fields such as accounting, law, education, finance and engineering, technology is not replacing expertise but augmenting it. As routine tasks are automated, professionals will spend more time interpreting complex information, applying judgement and guiding decisions.

“We’ve seen people moving from copywriters to editors – in a metaphorical and literal sense,” says Gatter. “Now instead of having to write and research, people can oversee content, edit it and implant different thinking into it. That frees them to be far more strategic than task-focused.”

The industries shaping the next decade

Beyond specific roles, three broader trends are likely to shape employment opportunities globally and in South Africa.

Artificial intelligence and data

A recent Microsoft research study offers a clearer picture of how AI is affecting work. The findings show that information-intensive roles are most exposed to AI because these tasks align closely with what generative models do well.

Roles such as translators, writers, historians, sales representatives and customer service professionals rank among the most affected, while occupations in healthcare and those involving physical work are far less exposed.

The green economy

The green economy refers to economic activity that supports growth and jobs while improving environmental sustainability, including sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and green infrastructure. A major study estimates it could create up to 3.3 million direct green jobs in Africa by 2030.

Human-centred services

Human-centred services are also expected to expand significantly, driven by ageing populations, rising chronic disease and growing demand for care services. The World Health Organization estimates a global shortage of 11 million health workers by 2030.

These trends extend beyond healthcare to psychology and other parts of the “care economy”, where work relies heavily on empathy, judgement and interpersonal connection – capabilities that technology still struggles to replicate.

Preparing teens for an uncertain future

Faced with rapid change, many parents ask how to guide teenagers toward careers that do not yet exist. Experts increasingly suggest focusing less on predicting specific jobs and more on building adaptability and exposure.

That means encouraging curiosity about emerging industries, helping teens connect school subjects to real-world careers and supporting projects, internships or other practical experiences.

Career planning today is less about choosing a single destination and more about navigating a landscape of possibilities. Resources such as Investec’s Invest-ED Parent Guide to the Future of Work aim to help families do just that, offering practical insights into emerging industries, subject choices and future skills.

Ultimately, the goal is not to predict the exact job a child will hold, but to help them build the curiosity, confidence and capabilities to thrive in a world that will keep changing.