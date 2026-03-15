Gqeberha theatre brings the house down with See How They Run

Hilarity, confusion and quick-witted tongue-in-cheek quips await the weary theatre aficionado as Gqeberha’s crème de la crème and who’s who of the local theatre community bring the house down with See How They Run!, currently on stage at the Isithatha Theatre.

With major electricity outages affecting large swathes of Nelson Mandela Bay, See How They Run! is a delightful escape from the reality of everyday inconveniences as the audience is transported to a world of high shenanigans in this rendition of Philip King’s rip-roaring farce.

Set in wartime England, See How They Run! brings together a group of delightful characters who descend upon the quiet parish of Rev Lionel Troop, skilfully played by Matthew Osbourne, bringing with them a delightful melange of chaos and disarray.

A storyline littered with mixed identities, questionable sanity and an ever-growing clergy sets the scene for a quirky piece of theatre full of belly laughs.

Headed by local theatre director extraordinaire Robin Williams, See How They Run! pays true homage to the concept of mise en scène where each item on stage, including the actors, works together culminating in a carefully crafted piece of theatre rarely seen on local stages.

Standout performances by Annaline Stiglingh, who plays nosy spinster Miss Skillon, Rachel Lategan as former actress-turned-vicar’s wife, Penelope Troop, and Arthur Daniels as the escaped POW make See How They Run! a true delight.

Joining the star-studded cast are newcomers Osbourne, Erin Barlett as the rambunctious maid Ida, who is thrown into a whirlwind of chaos, and Dieter Vogts as Sergeant Towers, who bring the narrative together in a way that gives this production a certain je ne sais quoi absent from many others.

Annaline Stiglingh as Miss Skillon (far back), Rachel Lategan as Penelope Troop (middle) and Bennie Gerber as Corporal Clive Montgomery. (Photo: Chris Gertsch)

Theatre stalwarts Leslie Speyers as the Bishop of Lax and Bennie Gerber as Corporal Clive Montgomery, Penelope’s long-lost friend and a not-so-much actual vicar, add an extra layer of familiarity and pizzaz that makes See How They Run! a truly memorable experience.

See How They Run! runs until 22 March 2026 at Isithatha Theatre, 9th Avenue, Walmer.

The three-act production, including two intervals, runs for just over two hours.

Evening shows begin at 7.30pm, with weekend matinees at 3pm. Tickets are available at Webtickets or your nearest Pick n Pay kiosk. DM