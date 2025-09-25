Gqeberha’s musical gem Annie a must-see, heartwarming delight

The sun has definitely come out and will continue to do so everyday for the next three weeks while the much-loved musical Annie continues to light up the stage at the Savoy Theatre in Gqeberha.

Presented by Impact Community Theatre (formerly the PE G&S Society), Annie brings together some of Gqeberha’s best theatre talent in a production that warms the heart while celebrating the essence of musical theatre.

Filling the director’s chair, theatre stalwart Robin Williams, an unstoppable force in her own right, outdoes herself as she brings to life the story of orphan Annie.

While numerous productions of Annie are staged globally each year, this rendition is a must-watch for any local theatre aficionado, transporting the audience back to 1930s America where Annie’s story unfolds.

Much to the delight of the audience during the gala opening on Wednesday evening, the staging went seamlessly and included a 14-piece orchestra, conducted by Dario Broccardo, who also serves as musical director for the production.

The inclusion of a live orchestra enhances the performance, while choreographer Darren Rockman and vocal directors Joshua de Paula e Silva and Hannah Barth ensure the audience feels fully immersed, wanting to be part of the action on stage.

Timeless classic

Life in 1930s America was no glamorous affair, but with a stellar cast of 36 local performers, the story of Annie comes to life as a timeless classic, depicting the trials and tribulations of Annie and her friends from Hudson Street Orphanage.

Armed with scrappy charm and a passion to find her long-lost parents, Annie — brilliantly played by Alayna Leander — takes the audience on a journey of discovery and delight as she walks the streets of New York City amid street dwellers struggling to survive.

While Alayna must be commended for her excellent acting and beautiful voice that captures the true emotion needed for the character, her on-stage interaction with canine counterpart Sandy was a standout delight.

Sandy, played by Shetland Sheepdog Todo, is also joined on stage by Lexi and Wish as pound puppies. Their trainer Kayleigh Heideman also deserves a nod for her work in bringing the pups’ charm to stage.

Paul Leonard as Oliver Warbucks with Alayna Leander as Annie. (Photo: Devon Koen)

Alayna Leander as Annie with Sandy played by Todo. (Photos: Devon Koen)

Melissa Leander as Miss Hannigan and Alayna Leander as Annie. (Photo: Devon Koen)

Alayna Leander as Annie and Mika Leander as Molly. (Photo: Devon Koen)

Joining Alayna, her sister Mika as Molly brings a feeling of true connection to the stage, showing potential for future acting roles.

Please do note though that there are two teams playing the younger roles during Annie’s run, including Isabelle Kramer as Annie and Kiana de la Rouviere as Molly.

Making it a truly family affair, Alayna and Mika’s mother Melissa brings the house down with her perfectly presented characterisation of the overtly cruel, always sozzled Miss Hannigan. Her timing and comedic energy stand out, while father Jermyn takes on the role of a police officer in the ensemble.

Stepping into the shoes of billionaire and friend to everyone at the top, Oliver Warbucks, local theatre legend Paul Leonard takes on his role with true pizzazz.

Matt Osborne as Warbucks’ trusty butler Drake presents his character with all the exceptional professionalism and impeccable personal presentation one would expect from a butler. Osborne is also joined on stage by his two sons, Finn and Eza, who each add their own engaging energy.

Glamour and charm

Vanessa Grebe, as Warbucks’ secretary Grace Farrell, brings glamour and charm to the role, while other standouts include Rachel Lategan as the spirited Lily St Regis and Bennie Gerber as Rooster Hannigan, Miss Hannigan’s brother, who attempt to claim Annie as their daughter after Warbucks offers a reward for information about her parents.

Audiences can also look forward to hearing classics including Tomorrow, Hard Knock Life, Little Girls, and You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.

Culminating in a delightful Christmas scene straight out of Santa’s world, Annie is a must-see this theatre season.

Catch Annie at the Savoy Theatre Tuesdays to Saturdays at 7pm, with 2pm matinees on weekends until 11 October. DM