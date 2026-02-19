Desperation drives Springs gold rush, say residents, as authorities crack down

On Wednesday, 18 February, police confiscated equipment and arrested a local resident as authorities moved to put a stop to a growing illegal gold mining operation at a kraal in Gugulethu, Springs.

This brings the total number of arrests to three, according to Phakamile Mbengashe, the head of Ekurhuleni’s communication and marketing department.

Police move in to stop an illegal gold rush at Gugulethu informal settlement in Springs on 18 February 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The operation began after rumours circulated that seven grams of gold had been discovered. However, Mbengashe said there was no verified evidence to support the claim.

Locals insist the digging is driven not by greed, but by hunger.

“Things are tough. My children and I never had anything to eat yesterday,” said a visibly emotional Nonzakazi Madela. The mother of three extracted what soil she could from a shallow pit while her child sat beside her with an already-full bag.

Metro police officers rest on their patrol vehicle after dismantling gold-processing equipment during the raid in Gugulethu, Springs, on 18 February 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Several locals declined to give their names, citing concerns over potential legal repercussions.

“We have been eating since Valentine’s Day,” said one local, highlighting the financial relief the operation has ostensibly brought to the informal settlement.

Some acknowledged the illegality of the operation but argued that economic hardship has left them with few options.

Community representative Nceba Mnukwa expressed the community’s desire for state officials with decision-making authority to visit the community, engage with them directly and listen to their concerns. While residents seek to engage peacefully, Mnukwa cautioned that ignoring their pleas could deepen tensions. “If people die here, the government will have blood on their hands,” he said.

While no deaths have been reported, Mnukwa acknowledged tensions within the community have risen in recent days, saying: “Bullets have been fired.”

Residents watch as police dismantle and destroy makeshift gold-processing materials at the Gugulethu informal settlement in Springs on 18 February 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Police confiscated equipment during their raid on the site of an illegal gold rush at the Gugulethu informal settlement in Springs on 18 February 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Kraal owner Nontombi Mgijima said she hasn’t been able to sleep because her cattle have been displaced and her land has been damaged.

The operation adds to long-standing concerns about illegal mining across the country, a sector often associated with unsafe conditions and outbreaks of violence.

Community members watch as police raid the illegal mining operation at the Gugulethu informal settlement in Springs on 18 February 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Although municipal officials said operations have been halted and the situation is under control, activity on the ground suggests a more fluid reality, with digging pausing and resuming in response to police presence.

Some community members expressed frustration at what they see as double standards. “Mining companies can dig here with complete disregard for locals, but when we do it on our own land, it’s a problem,” one local said. DM