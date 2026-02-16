Daily Maverick
Gold fever hits Gugulethu: Residents dig up a kraal in Springs

In the Gugulethu section of Payneville informal settlement in Springs, hundreds of residents have been digging up land they believe contains gold particles. This activity began earlier last week after rumours spread that someone had found gold. The area being dug up is used as a kraal (cattle enclosure).

By Felix Dlangamandla
16 Feb
Felix-Photo Essay-Gold fever A woman carries a bucket filled with soil while searching for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs on 16 February 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A woman who did not want to be named fills a bag with soil while searching for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Women dig through soil in search of alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Women carry buckets to collect soil while searching for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A resident fills up bags with soil while searching for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Residents fill up buckets with soil as they continue searching for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A woman carries a bucket filled with soil while searching for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Residents of Gugulethu informal settlement dig into the ground in Springs following rumours of alleged gold deposits. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
More residents of Gugulethu informal settlement dig into the ground in Springs following rumours of alleged gold deposits. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
More residents carry bags filled with soil as they continue searching for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Residents prepare makeshift tables to wash soil while searching for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Makeshift tables to wash soil in search of alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A resident carries a generator to draw water from a nearby water hole while washing soil in search of alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Residents carry makeshift tables to wash soil in search of alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A resident washes soil on a makeshift table while searching for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A resident washes soil on a makeshift table while searching for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Residents wash soil on a makeshift table in their search for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Residents wash soil on a makeshift table in their search for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Residents wash soil on a makeshift table in their search for alleged gold deposits at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Some gold deposits are visible on a panning plate as residents sift soil at Gugulethu informal settlement, in Springs. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)


