Civil society’s sobering Sona scorecard, and how the ‘Codesa Compromise’ spat out Steenhuisen

A man waits for water in Johannesburg. February 11, 2026. (Photo: OUR CITY NEWS / James Oatway)

By Lerato Mutsila. Beyond the glitz of the red carpet, advocacy groups warn that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambitious promises on water, jobs, and education lack the actionable funding and structural reform needed to reach South Africa’s most vulnerable. Read more





A forensic team at the crime scene where a suspect was shot and killed by police officers on August 24, 2015 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The man who was shot was wanted for killing a police officer at the weekend. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Antonio Muchave)



By Sithombo Maqungo. The grandmother who died from a gunshot wound that she did not sustain. The medics who quit working in a war zone that they never signed up for. The ripple effect and loss of gun violence. Read more





John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

By Ismail Lagardien. John Steenhuisen’s departure from the Democratic Alliance reflects larger historical forces, particularly the ‘Codesa Compromise’, overshadowing individual personalities in South African politics. Read more





Former crime intelligence police officer Paul Scheepers. (Photo: Jaco Marais / Netwerk24)

By Caryn Dolley. The recent conviction of former Crime Intelligence officer Paul Scheepers for fraud, money laundering and contravening surveillance and private security legislation now brings into question the motives and veracity behind his previous work. The case also edges close to other ‘rogue unit’ accusations. Read more





Residents of Brixton collect water from a water truck, in Brixton, Johannesburg. February 8, 2026. (Photo: OUR CITY NEWS / Ihsaan Haffejee)

By Yvonne Grimbeek. Melville: 23 days without water. Brixton: 14 days without water. Parktown West: 21 days without water. Vrededorp: 12 days without water. Mayfair: 10 days without water. Greenside: 11 days without water. Parkview: 11 days without water. Emmarentia: 8 days without water. Read more





Left to right: SANParks CEO Hapiloe Sello, Minister Willie Aucamp and SANParks board member Beryl Ferguson address the media at Parliament, Cape Town about the floods in Kruger National Park, 22 January 2026. (Photo: Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment)

By Don Pinnock. A change of minister has brought a sudden return to trophy export quotas for endangered black rhinos, elephants and leopards, prompting sharp criticism from former minister Dion George and renewed scrutiny of how hunting decisions are made – and for whose benefit. Read more





The Spell by David Buckham and Robyn Wilkinson is published by Burnet Media. (Image: Burnet Media)

By Deborah Rudman. What’s the connection between Nietzsche and the Nazis? Are we still feeling the consequences of World War 2? And whatever happened to Covid-19? Read more





Owanto at her studio. (Photo: Courtesy of Owanto Studio)

By Kristen Harding. Exploring themes of time and interconnectedness, Owanto’s Traces of the Timeless invites viewers to engage with vivid, layered works at the 2026 Investec Cape Town Art Fair. Read more





Ajitsuke Menma Pickled Bamboo Shoots.

(Photo: iStock)

By Lee Smith and Robert MacKinnon. Bamboo shoots are emerging as a potential superfood, offering fibre, cholesterol-lowering and anti-inflammatory benefits – but only if properly prepared, as poor handling can pose real health risks. Read more