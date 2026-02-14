Civil society’s sobering Sona scorecard, and how the ‘Codesa Compromise’ spat out Steenhuisen

Rhetoric vs reality: civil society delivers sobering scorecard on Sona 2026
By Lerato Mutsila. Beyond the glitz of the red carpet, advocacy groups warn that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambitious promises on water, jobs, and education lack the actionable funding and structural reform needed to reach South Africa’s most vulnerable. Read more
The toll of gun violence: What I see at the coalface
By Sithombo Maqungo. The grandmother who died from a gunshot wound that she did not sustain. The medics who quit working in a war zone that they never signed up for. The ripple effect and loss of gun violence. Read more
The Codesa Compromise has spat out John Steenhuisen and will move on relentlessly
By Ismail Lagardien. John Steenhuisen’s departure from the Democratic Alliance reflects larger historical forces, particularly the ‘Codesa Compromise’, overshadowing individual personalities in South African politics. Read more
Dirty politics, ‘rogue unit’ suspicions — the case of convicted ex-Crime Intelligence officer Paul Scheepers
By Caryn Dolley. The recent conviction of former Crime Intelligence officer Paul Scheepers for fraud, money laundering and contravening surveillance and private security legislation now brings into question the motives and veracity behind his previous work. The case also edges close to other ‘rogue unit’ accusations. Read more
Desperate measures — Joburg residents pushed to the brink after days and even weeks without water
By Yvonne Grimbeek. Melville: 23 days without water. Brixton: 14 days without water. Parktown West: 21 days without water. Vrededorp: 12 days without water. Mayfair: 10 days without water. Greenside: 11 days without water. Parkview: 11 days without water. Emmarentia: 8 days without water. Read more
New wildlife quotas reopen fault lines over hunting, science and governance
By Don Pinnock. A change of minister has brought a sudden return to trophy export quotas for endangered black rhinos, elephants and leopards, prompting sharp criticism from former minister Dion George and renewed scrutiny of how hunting decisions are made – and for whose benefit. Read more
The Spell explores the dark legacies of Western civilisation and the stories that shaped them
By Deborah Rudman. What’s the connection between Nietzsche and the Nazis? Are we still feeling the consequences of World War 2? And whatever happened to Covid-19? Read more
Traces of the Timeless — Creating space for complexity through art
By Kristen Harding. Exploring themes of time and interconnectedness, Owanto’s Traces of the Timeless invites viewers to engage with vivid, layered works at the 2026 Investec Cape Town Art Fair. Read more
Bamboo is trending, but is it a superfood or a superfad?
By Lee Smith and Robert MacKinnon. Bamboo shoots are emerging as a potential superfood, offering fibre, cholesterol-lowering and anti-inflammatory benefits – but only if properly prepared, as poor handling can pose real health risks. Read more