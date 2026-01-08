Nestlé baby formula contamination hits South African shelves

The sheer complexity of modern food logistics means that a single tainted batch of oil in a factory overseas can filter through global supply chains until it eventually lands on a kitchen counter in Johannesburg.

For South African parents, this global manufacturing risk became a very local reality on Thursday, 8 January, when the National Consumer Commission (NCC) issued an urgent cautionary over a specific batch of infant formula.

The commission has issued a critical recall for a specific batch of NAN Special Pro HA Infant Formula (800g), a product designed for infants aged zero to 12 months at risk of cow’s milk protein allergies. According to the NCC’s spokesperson, Phetho Ntaba, the recall concerns batch number 51660742F3, produced in June 2025.

While the local impact is narrowed to one batch, the incident is merely a ripple in a much larger global storm. The NCC further stated that this specific batch was distributed through all major retailers and distributors across South Africa and was also exported to neighbouring Namibia and Eswatini.

According to reporting by Reuters, this is the largest recall in Nestlé’s history, spanning 25 countries and involving over 800 products from more than 10 factories.

A molecule of trouble

An official Nestlé statement said the recall was a “precautionary measure” after detecting the potential presence of cereulide, a toxin produced by the Bacillus cereus microorganism.

While the National Consumer Commission noted that this specific formula had an 18-month shelf life, the root of the problem lay in non-compliant arachidonic acid (ARA) oil sourced from a third-party supplier.

The company said “the presence of cereulide in oils is very uncommon, and Nestlé is working with the oil supplier, who is conducting a full root-cause analysis”.

Despite the widespread nature of the disruption, Nestlé maintained that no illnesses had been confirmed in connection with the recalled products to date.

In late 2008, Nestlé South Africa issued a voluntary recall for a specific batch of Lactogen 1 formula due to a mixing error at a production facility, which resulted in several tins containing elevated levels of copper, iron and zinc.

How this affects you

This recall is a reminder to the South African consumer that all products (yes, even the ones you buy at Dischem), are subject to the vulnerabilities of a sprawling international network.



While the NCC has flagged only one specific batch of the NAN formula, the scale of the global withdrawal suggests that supply chain fluctuations may linger on retail shelves.



If you have this formula in your pantry, check the batch code on the base of the tin immediately (batch number 51660742F3). Even if your child appears healthy, the heat-stable nature of cereulide means that standard precautions like boiling water don’t offer protection. Returning the product for a refund is the only safe option.

The domino effect

The South African recall is part of a much larger international disruption. Nestlé clarified that while the issue was first identified at a factory in the Netherlands, the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) found that the contaminated raw material had been used at multiple production sites globally.

Beyond South Africa, the recall affects various infant nutrition products, including SMA, BEBA, and NAN formulas, mainly in Europe, according to the South African Government News Agency.

Guidance for caregivers

Anyone in possession of the affected 800g NAN Special Pro HA tin should return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

“The NCC will continue to monitor the matter and engage with the supplier to ensure ongoing compliance with the food safety requirements,” the commission said.

Symptoms of cereulide poisoning, such as vomiting and stomach cramps, can develop quickly. Nestlé advised that if a child shows signs of severe vomiting or diarrhoea — typically appearing within 30 minutes to six hours of exposure — parents should consult a paediatrician. DM