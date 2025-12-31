Daily Maverick People of the Year 2025

Each year, we place the spotlight on individuals who have significantly influenced the events of the past year, for better or worse. Its starts in mid-November when Daily Maverick’s editorial team has a debate about who is the Person of the Year, an individual from any walk of life who has made the most positive impact.

In the dance of yin and yang, light and dark, we also debate contenders for Villain of the Year, the person who not only upset the apple cart, but also caused the most harm. In addition, our team of mavericks select and shortlist contenders for categories such as Artist of the Year, Businessperson of the Year, Community Champion of the Year, Moegoe of the Year, Grinch of the Year … you get the drift.

Once we decide who all the finalists are, we open up voting to our readers, though the final veto remains with the editorial team. This year, readers cast 10,379 votes across all the categories and our editorial team agreed with all their winners and runners-up.

Our readers have spoken. Below you’ll find all the winners, along with more on the runners-up.

Person of the Year: The individual who made the broadest or most significant positive impact.

Victorious vision for a nation: Rassie Erasmus has redefined what leadership looks like

Head coach Rassie Erasmus during the South African national men's rugby team training session at UCD Training Fields on November 19, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Sam Barnes/Gallo Images)

He always knew that the Boks had to be winners on the field while also becoming a team that represented the entire nation. Read more

Movement of the Year: The collective force that captured the world’s attention or drove meaningful change.

Women for Change: From a running club to global voice for survivors of gender-based violence

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 21: More than a thousand students and staff lay down for 15 minutes in protest against Gender-Based Violence And Femicide (GBVF) at University Of Cape Town on November 21, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that South African women's rights groups are calling for nationwide protests to demand that Gender-Based Violence (GBV) be declared a national disaster. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The winner in this category has shone a global spotlight on South Africa’s shockingly high rates of gender-based violence and femicide. Read more.

Villain of the Year: The individual or group whose actions caused the most significant harm or public damage.

The dying empire and its teetering Death Star — and why whoever comes after Trump will be worse

epa12542650 US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, 22 November 2025. EPA/GRAEME SLOAN / POOL

The baddest of bad guys is forever in search of a foe to conquer. Read more.

OBP Champion of the Year: The green warriors fighting for the survival of Our Beautiful Planet.

Jane Goodall’s legacy of courage and hope

epa04862576 British primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall, poses for the media with a monkey toy during a press conference held in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 27 July 2015. Goodall will receive later today the 27th International Catalonia Award, which recognises the contribution of outstanding people to the development of humankind through their careers. EPA/ANDREU DALMAU

The primatologist closed the gap between humanity and the rest of the natural world, dedicating her life to understanding and protecting it. Read more.

OBP Dirtbag of the Year: The individuals or entities who put profits and pollution before people.

Environmental disaster: John Steenhuisen on how to march backwards

CHATSWORTH, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 25: John Steenhuisen, DA Federeal Leader and Minister of Agriculture in South Africa greeting people during the announcement of the mayoral candidate for eThekwini at Havenside Community Hall on September 25, 2025 in Chatsworth, South Africa. The candidate announcement is made ahead of the upcoming local government elections. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The minister has earned this award by fusing poor timing, questionable priorities and international embarrassment into a single administrative act. Read more.

Moegoe of the Year: The figure whose sheer foolishness or blundering defined the year.

Gold medal in blundering as Lesufi’s amaPanyaza police Gauteng’s wallet, not its streets

MOGALE CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 05: Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi at the signing of the Integrity Pledge at Misty Hills Country Hotel in Muldersdrift on December 05, 2025 in Mogale City, South Africa. The Gauteng Ethics Advisory Council (GEAC) is spearheading efforts to institutionalise ethical conduct, requiring significant commitments from professional bodies and businesses through the Integrity Pact to ensure clean, transparent, and accountable governance. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Allegations of civilian assaults, extortion rackets and abuse of power had communities crying foul about Panyaza Lesufi’s crime wardens. Read more.

Businessperson of the Year: The leader whose influence and innovation extended beyond profit.

Lessons in enterprise: Jannie Mouton’s moment, from PSG to Capitec, then on to Curro

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA ? AUGUST 29: Chairman of the PSG Group Jannie Mouton on August 29, 2011 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Michael Hammond)

He built his latest company based on a model of enterprise and accountability rather than extractive capitalism, making his a worthy win. Read more.

Sportsperson of the Year: The athlete whose performance or spirit defined the year.

Laura Wolvaardt — A skipper who steps up when it matters most

Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her semifinal century on 29 October 2025. (Photo: Prakash Singh / Getty Images)

Proteas Women captain has done South Africa proud, with stunning performances at the ICC Women’s World Cup. Read more.

Sports Team of the Year: The collective whose performance or spirit towered above the rest. We know that the Springboks are the GOAT (Greatest of All Teams), so this year we thought we would spice it up and leave out the GOATs to shine a light on other teams.

Smashing into the history books: Proteas Men enjoyed unprecedented success

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (15797046aq)

The South African team celebrates an Indian wicket on the first day of the India vs South Africa Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, on November 14, 2025.

India VS South Africa Test Match - First Day, Kolkata - 14 Nov 2025

The performance of the Test side has been the pride and joy of every cricket fan. Read more.

Artist of the Year: The creator whose cultural or social influence towered above others.

Ms Rachel: Exceptional educator and outspoken advocate for Gazan children’s rights

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Honoree Rachel Griffin Accurso attends Glamour Women of the Year at The Plaza on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

The Artist of the Year is the creator whose cultural or social influence towered above others, qualities embodied by Ms Rachel, who teaches children while fighting injustice. Read more.

Community Champion of the Year: The local hero uplifting and defending ordinary South Africans against the odds.

‘Milestones upon milestones’: Yumna Alexander gives many a second chance at matric

Yumna Alexander, a single mother and community activist who runs ten schools called "Hopeful Leaders Night Schools" in Cape Town Coloured areas for old people.

(Photo: Supplied)

Community activist Yumna Alexander is a beacon of hope and resilience, dedicated to transforming lives in her community. Read more.








