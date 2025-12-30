We asked. You voted. And South Africa’s Best Small Town 2025 has emerged

The process began with 2,069 Daily Maverick reader submissions for the best small town to live in. From there, nine writers – one per province – researched and whittled down the list of small towns from the top five per province to the one that scored the highest. The judging criteria assessed functional elements but prioritised the “M-Factor” or “Maverick Gees” (spirit) – that unique energy defining a town’s soul. Towns were ultimately evaluated across seven distinct categories: Cleanliness, Municipality, Community, Safety, Nature, Family, and Connectivity.

Finally, each writer visited their provincial winner to re-score them based on first-hand experience. The nine writers then met to compare notes, ultimately crowning Barrydale as the best Maverick Small Town to live in.

1. Barrydale earns title of best small town to live in for so many reasons

Daily Maverick recently crowned Barrydale in the Western Cape as our Small Town of the Year. But the conversation isn’t over just yet. Read more.

2. Scenic, friendly, efficient: White River has everything in its favour

Though a small town, White River has high-quality features such as good schools, nearby malls and an airport, yet it retains its close-knit village feel. Read more.

3. Jeffreys Bay is much more than just a holiday spot for surfers

Beyond the sun and surf, the coastal town charms with its unpretentious lifestyle, welcoming inhabitants and a strong sense of community. Read more.

4. Cullinan has learnt to pivot to ensure its revival and survival

The town was built on diamond mining but, with that in decline, Cullinan has had to reimagine itself. Now it’s a place where creatives gather. Read more.

5. Clarens charms both its residents and visitors

The small eastern Free State town has many locals who tell stories of visiting and then deciding to make it their home. It’s easy to see why. Read more.

6. Bloemhof: a dorpie whose spirit reflects its kind, resilient people

Historic roads, generous locals, vibrant river life and adaptability characterise this quietly charming town shaped by the past and the present. Read more.

7. Humble, hopeful Howick: the town powering its own revival

Civic action, small-scale but important improvements and neighbourly warmth are reshaping this tiny place into a more optimistic community. Read more.

8. Creatures of the wild kind like their life in Hoedspruit too

Living close to wildlife is an integral part of the town’s character, which its people adore. Read more.

9. Richmond is easy to miss, but if you do visit, it’s hard to leave

Halfway between Cape Town and Joburg sits the historic town of Richmond. Ordinary-looking at first glance, it has a delightful character. Read more.