Cullinan has learnt to pivot to ensure its revival and survival

Nestled in the north of Gauteng, about a 40-minute drive from Pretoria, lies the historic town of Cullinan, a destination now pulsating with artistic expression. Founded in 1902 as a mining town, Cullinan is famously the site where the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond, the largest rough gem ever found, was unearthed.

Today, it’s a semirural community home to farmers, mining families, artists and those seeking an escape from fast-paced city life.

Driving into the town, one is immediately struck by the clean, well-maintained roads and painted signs proudly bearing a diamond symbol, a tribute to its rich history.

The town, affectionately called the Diamond Village by residents, boasts a consistent electricity supply and clean, drinkable tap water.

Its main street, characterised by preserved Dutch colonial-style architecture, leads directly towards its central tourism hub: the Cullinan Diamond Mine, which offers above-ground tours, and McHardy House, a museum that offers a glimpse into a mining family’s life in the 19th century.

The improved municipal standards are partially credited to the Tshwane Municipality, which received an audit upgrade from an adverse to a qualified opinion in the past two years.

Cullinan stood out among the other contenders in Gauteng for its unique character and vibrant, artistic and diverse community. It residents are passionate about the town’s history and welcoming to newcomers and visitors alike.

Indoors and outdoors

Visitors are struck by the charming, quiet atmosphere, which is perfect for a quiet lunch at one of the restaurants, many of which have outside seating ideal for people-­watching, or a relaxed braai in the manicured public park.

On the weekends, the popular Railways Cafe hosts live music acts, and its pizzas are accompanied by unique cocktails.

A sign in multiple languages to welcome tourists to the town. PHOTO: Naledi Mashishi

The warmth of the community is one of Cullinan’s major draws and it’s something locals boast about, alongside its relatively low crime rates.

One is met by friendly faces everywhere, sparking genuine conversations and resulting in many suggestions for things to see and do.

This community spirit is transformative for residents such as Marli Hayward, a bartender at the local rugby club – a popular, inclusive local pub.

Hayward was raised in Kleinfontein, an Afrikaner-only enclave near Benoni, where she was taught that safety and community could only exist in segregated spaces.

Cullinan, she explained, proved the ­opposite.

“It’s the most peaceful I have felt in my whole life. We cater for everyone, we enjoy everyone, and there’s not one person in here who can go against what I’m saying now,” she said, pointing around her in the pub.

Creativity sparks a rebirth

Although Cullinan’s sleepy exterior suggests a quiet existence, beneath its surface lies a burgeoning artistic hub. The town’s tourism revenues suffered heavily during the Covid-19 pandemic, and its traditional economic base has also been threatened as the mining sector faces instability due to the growing popularity of laboratory-grown diamonds.

However, the town’s creatives – and even those from Pretoria and Johannesburg – are breathing new life into Cullinan. The ultimate symbol of this renaissance is the vibrant Maker’s Market, where one can buy anything from custom perfumes and watercolour paintings to small-batch wines from surrounding farms.

Gaining entry to the market requires giving a non-perishable food item or making a charitable donation to the local soup kitchen, which has provided for about 350 families. At the back, a studio offers welders, ceramicists and visual artists an affordable space to create and sell their work.

One of the organisers is Tanya Bryant, who founded the original Railways Cafe and Maker’s Village in her hometown of Irene. After falling in love with Cullinan, she brought both concepts to the town, offering a venue for up-and-coming artists and an accessible market for entrepreneurs.

“You can come here and do a blacksmith’s course on the weekend, learn how to fuse glass, you can come and learn how to do ceramics, or you can just stay here with us and have a great time,” she said.

The Netherlands Bank is one of the preserved historic buildings in central Cullinan dating back to the early 1900s. Photo: Naledi Mashishi

Bryant emphasised that the Maker’s Village does not charge vendors rent, lowering the barrier to entry for small businesses. The market’s merchants and some shoppers are already preparing for the Christmas season, but Bryant believes the town’s biggest challenge remains reviving its tourism sector as a whole.

“It’s still a challenge because Cullinan is not what it used to be. Back in the day, this place used to be very busy,” she noted.

To counter this slowdown, she organises party buses to bring visitors from Irene to Cullinan, allowing them to experience the town. “I think the biggest challenge is really to bring tourism back to this area.

“And when tourism comes back, all the other entrepreneurs will also come back because then you would be able to make some money,” Bryant said.

The future of the Diamond Village lies not in the ground, but in the hands of its vibrant, welcoming and talented community.

Vintage clothing sold at the Maker's Village. Photo: Naledi Mashishi

Runners-up

The first runner-up was Henley on Klip, a tiny town in the Midvaal Municipality that was recognised in 2024 as Gauteng’s best-run council. Its excellent management is confirmed by the Auditor-General consistently giving it unqualified audits. Residents have a reliable electricity supply, clean tap water and well-maintained public amenities.

The second runner-up is Meyerton. This town with a population of about 55,000 offers residents a desirable blend of good governance, urban conveniences and a quieter lifestyle than nearby Vereeniging or Johannesburg.

Heidelberg boasts historic Victorian and Edwardian architecture and a strong culture of an active citizenry. Residents are deeply involved in rejuvenating the area through initiatives like the Heidelberg Hope Community Project.

The final nominee was Hammanskraal, a rural town close to Pretoria that is on the mend. Though plagued by service delivery issues and struggling with a lack of safe drinking water for 20 years, water has been restored to parts of the town since 2023. Locals highlight its affordability and vibrant community. DM

