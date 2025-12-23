Siya Kolisi’s career comes full circle with return to Stormers in 2026

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will return to the Stormers in 2026, where he will, in all likelihood, see out his playing days at the union that launched his professional career.

Although the Stormers appear generous in awarding Kolisi a three-year contract — he will be 35 when he rejoins in July 2026 — it was a considered move.

It’s no secret that Kolisi wants to be closer to his school-going children since his divorce, both of whom go to school in Cape Town.

Siya Kolisi in action for the Sharks in a URC clash against the Bulls. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Daily Maverick understands that the Bok legend will take a significant pay cut to join the Stormers. Considering that he is likely to lead the Boks until Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia, and his age profile, Kolisi was never going to be able to demand a top salary at a club that manages its finances with forensic care under formidable CEO Johan le Roux.

“Siya is a national icon who has such a strong connection to our team and our supporters,” said Le Roux.

“He is also a family man who wants to be there for his children as much as possible.

“These are values that resonate with our club, and given the significance of our heritage in defining where we want to go, we are very happy to welcome Siya back to hopefully see out his career in the jersey he wore when it started.”

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux. (Photo: Ziyaad Douglas / Gallo Images)

Experience

Kolisi will be contracted until 2029, which forms part of the Stormers’ “Project 2029” programme. This initiative will see a new generation of players slowly filtered into the team by the end of the decade, with the goal of being one of the best teams that competes in Europe.

As a player, Kolisi will still have a great deal to offer, but as a leader and an icon, his contribution will be invaluable to grooming the next generation of leaders.

“We have got an outstanding crop of loose forwards in our squad and a number of very strong young leaders, with the last three Junior Springbok captains all on our books,” said the Stormers’ director of rugby, John Dobson.

“Siya will be able to help develop these players and mentor them in a way that nobody else could, given what he has achieved and what he represents to all South Africans and especially our fans.

“We are very aware of the load that he has carried professionally and personally over the last few years, but what is so encouraging is the way that he has bought into helping us reach the goals we have set for ourselves in developing our squad as we build towards Project 2029,” he said.

Full circle

It would also be a positive bookend to a career that began in Cape Town before Kolisi was almost forced to leave when the Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) was in a state of collapse in 2021.

At that stage, the WPRFU was careening towards insolvency thanks to the epic failure of its leadership.

Kolisi, as Bok and Stormers captain at the time, lobbied for the equity sale to MVM Holdings.

That deal fell through after MVM became disillusioned with the then WPRFU president, Zelt Marais, and his inept cronies, and MVM focused on the Sharks.

Kolisi had signed for the management company Roc Nation, which had a stake in the MVM consortium. It became inevitable that he would move to the Sharks once MVM purchased a 51% stake in the Durban franchise.

That Kolisi, as the most marketable rugby player in the world, was allowed to leave a union that had invested 11 years in his development to the point of becoming the first black Rugby World Cup-winning captain, said a lot about the dysfunction at the WPRFU.

Even though the clutches of the WPRFU have been removed from the Stormers since Le Roux’s Red Disa consortium became equity partners , Kolisi will at least have a chance to complete his career at the club that launched him.

Siya Kolisi in action for the Stormers against the Cheetahs in Super Rugby 2013. (Photo: Peter Heeger / Gallo Images)

“I have such incredible memories of my time at the Stormers; the way I was embraced by the fans in my formative years has never left me,” said Kolisi.

“My family is in Cape Town, and it is important to me to be close to them. This move gives me the chance to do that while also giving back to the team and fans who made such a big contribution to the player and person I am today.

“I am looking forward to contributing in any way I can to the future success and happiness of this special club and its incredible supporters.

“The Sharks have been a special part of my journey,” Kolisi acknowledged. “From the players and coaches to the staff and supporters, this is a team with strong values and a real sense of family.

“I have loved being part of this group and especially enjoyed seeing the younger guys develop and gain confidence. While I had hoped to complete my career at the Sharks, I have to be there for my family, who were unable to relocate to Durban.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but it is about being closer to my kids. I leave with nothing but respect for the Sharks and real belief in where this team is heading.” DM