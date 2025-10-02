Daily Maverick
MIDDLE EAST CRISIS OPED

Flotilla SOS — 'if you are reading this, we have been illegally seized by the Israeli military'

Five South Africans aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla heading for Gaza have been abducted by Israel in international waters.
Global-Sumud-Flotilla-abductions Illustrative image | Reaaz Moolla | ⁠Fatima Hendricks. | Nkosi Mandla Mandela. | ⁠Zaheera Soomar. | Zukiswa Wanner. (Photos: Supplied)
Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, Fatima Hendricks, Zukiswa Wanner, Reaaz Moola and Zaheera Soomar
By Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, Fatima Hendricks, Zukiswa Wanner, Reaaz Moola and Zaheera Soomar
2 Oct 2025
10

 

If you are reading this message, we have been kidnapped by the Israeli military and prevented from delivering essential humanitarian aid to Gaza.

This is immoral, illegal and in violation of international law. Israel has no right to intercept us. We must be released immediately.

Israel also has no right to starve the people of Gaza by preventing humanitarian aid from reaching Palestinian territory. International law is clear: the blockade of Gaza is illegal. Any attempt to intercept or interfere with the delivery of aid is illegal.

Earlier this month, along with hundreds of other regular people from all over the world, we boarded boats with humanitarian aid and set sail for Gaza. Our aim was to break the siege and end the starvation of Palestinians.

Since 2007, Israel has maintained a partial blockade on Gaza as a means to manage and control its population. In October 2023, when Israel announced its starvation policy and began its genocide, the blockade became virtually total, leading to the progressive starvation of Palestinians within the territory.

The genocide and its accompanying siege have destroyed virtually all of Gaza and killed and maimed hundreds of thousands of people. There are no more schools or universities left, and only a small number of Gaza’s hospitals remain partially functional.

We have joined the Global Sumud Flotilla because governments throughout the world failed to intervene. Raised as South Africans with the spirit of ubuntu, we were forced to take this direct action ourselves.

We are proud to know that this concept of solidarity resonates with many others across the world who are the true United Nations, acting together for a free Palestine.

Video messages by the captives can be accessed via this link.

In response to the launching of the humanitarian flotilla, 16 nations including South Africa released an unequivocal statement on 16 September that ended with the following warning to the Israeli government: “We recall that any violation of international law and human rights of the participants in the Flotilla, including attacks against the vessels in international waters or illegal detention, will lead to accountability.”

Since our humanitarian boats have now been illegally seized by the Israeli regime, we call on our government to make good on its demand for accountability and take immediate action to sanction Israel and secure our release.

South Africa remains Africa’s largest trading partner with Israel, and Glencore, Israel’s main supplier from our country, is responsible for making South Africa the third-largest provider of coal to Israel in the world. All trade with Israel must cease immediately.

The South African government must also immediately prosecute all South African citizens who have joined the Israeli army (in violation of South African law) and taken part in the genocide (in violation of international law).

Finally, South Africa must take the lead with Colombia in invoking UN General Assembly Resolution 377A(V) to authorise an international armed peacekeeping force made from non-Zionist nations to intervene directly, ensure a humanitarian corridor is opened, and forcibly expel Israel from Gaza.

We demand that our government work to ensure our speedy release from Israeli prison. But this is not enough. Just as important is that it takes real action to end the blockade.

We are no more important than the millions of people living in Gaza. It is time that the Palestinian right to life and freedom is put on an equal footing with the rest of us.

Break the siege. End the genocide. Free Palestine. DM

Comments

mpadams Oct 3, 2025, 06:43 AM

A cynically manufactured outrage at a predictable outcome. Even the statement by the activist is a cut-and-paste of an earlier Greta Thumberg prepared press release. These are people who think being given sandwiches by the IDF shows themselves as participating in a real war. The whole PR exercise of baby boats is insulting of those who are truly facing the wrath of this war.

Zoleka Ngcete Oct 3, 2025, 08:12 AM

I get your frustration, Margaret. Please consider that the objective was never to participate in a war (not technically a war- it's been classified by several international organizations as a genocide). It's not on e country's military facing off against the military of another. This was a resistance campaign, &amp; to bring more awareness to the complete disregard of international law by the Israeli government, &amp; to force action by those charged with responsibility to do so.

Rod MacLeod Oct 3, 2025, 08:39 AM

From 2015 to 2025, the UN General Assembly tabled ZERO resolutions on China [no human rights, no freedom of religion, 1m Uhygyars in detention camps, crushing Buddhist temples in Tibet]. Cuba imprisons teenagers without trial, Qatar where slave labour is not criminalised, Turkey, Pakistan, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Libya - all zero. Myanmar, Iran, North Korea - 9 each, Syria 10. But Israel - 173. The UNHRC devotes most sessions to Israel alone. How much more attention do you need, for God's sake?

Zoleka Ngcete Oct 3, 2025, 12:57 PM

Thank you for reminding us that there's quite a few issues that need attention in our world. I've got no time for whatabotism. I wonder if, instead of spending your time defending a genocide, just pick another cause- no one is stopping you! Alternatively, as someone suggested, maybe you should consider X or another publication. I appreciate Daily Maverick's dedication to truth, even if it occasionally makes me uncomfortable or challenges my world view.

Zoleka Ngcete Oct 3, 2025, 08:28 AM

And by the way, I believe that the activists have chosen to use the same basic text as a deliberate attempt to deliver and amplify one message, and re-inforce the core value of being united behind one cause. I can't claim to know how much difference this makes or not, but I think at the very least, the flotilla has shown Palestinians that civilians from around the world are not giving up on them and are willing to risk facing off with the IOF for the cause of the people of Gaza.

Rod MacLeod Oct 3, 2025, 08:48 AM

There's no business like show business.

John P Oct 3, 2025, 01:47 PM

Maybe Israel could give some of the sandwiches to people in Gaza?

Confucious Says Oct 3, 2025, 08:54 AM

Stupid games win stupid prizes! They knew that this would happen and asked for it.

todc Oct 4, 2025, 02:11 PM

There is something I'm not understanding here, if hamas had not attacked and killed innocent civilians as documented by hamas themselves and taken hostages on October 7 2023, would this subsequent so called genocide even have happened? Asking a friend.

John P Oct 4, 2025, 04:48 PM

You are right, you are not understanding the situation. Half an hour on Wikipedia researching the history from around 1917 to now would help.