Flotilla SOS — 'if you are reading this, we have been illegally seized by the Israeli military'

If you are reading this message, we have been kidnapped by the Israeli military and prevented from delivering essential humanitarian aid to Gaza.

This is immoral, illegal and in violation of international law. Israel has no right to intercept us. We must be released immediately.

Israel also has no right to starve the people of Gaza by preventing humanitarian aid from reaching Palestinian territory. International law is clear: the blockade of Gaza is illegal. Any attempt to intercept or interfere with the delivery of aid is illegal.

Earlier this month, along with hundreds of other regular people from all over the world, we boarded boats with humanitarian aid and set sail for Gaza. Our aim was to break the siege and end the starvation of Palestinians.

Since 2007, Israel has maintained a partial blockade on Gaza as a means to manage and control its population. In October 2023, when Israel announced its starvation policy and began its genocide, the blockade became virtually total, leading to the progressive starvation of Palestinians within the territory.

The genocide and its accompanying siege have destroyed virtually all of Gaza and killed and maimed hundreds of thousands of people. There are no more schools or universities left, and only a small number of Gaza’s hospitals remain partially functional.

We have joined the Global Sumud Flotilla because governments throughout the world failed to intervene. Raised as South Africans with the spirit of ubuntu, we were forced to take this direct action ourselves.

We are proud to know that this concept of solidarity resonates with many others across the world who are the true United Nations, acting together for a free Palestine.

Video messages by the captives can be accessed via this link.

In response to the launching of the humanitarian flotilla, 16 nations including South Africa released an unequivocal statement on 16 September that ended with the following warning to the Israeli government: “We recall that any violation of international law and human rights of the participants in the Flotilla, including attacks against the vessels in international waters or illegal detention, will lead to accountability.”

Since our humanitarian boats have now been illegally seized by the Israeli regime, we call on our government to make good on its demand for accountability and take immediate action to sanction Israel and secure our release.

South Africa remains Africa’s largest trading partner with Israel, and Glencore, Israel’s main supplier from our country, is responsible for making South Africa the third-largest provider of coal to Israel in the world. All trade with Israel must cease immediately.

The South African government must also immediately prosecute all South African citizens who have joined the Israeli army (in violation of South African law) and taken part in the genocide (in violation of international law).

Finally, South Africa must take the lead with Colombia in invoking UN General Assembly Resolution 377A(V) to authorise an international armed peacekeeping force made from non-Zionist nations to intervene directly, ensure a humanitarian corridor is opened, and forcibly expel Israel from Gaza.

We demand that our government work to ensure our speedy release from Israeli prison. But this is not enough. Just as important is that it takes real action to end the blockade.

We are no more important than the millions of people living in Gaza. It is time that the Palestinian right to life and freedom is put on an equal footing with the rest of us.

Break the siege. End the genocide. Free Palestine. DM