Mandela, 3 other South Africans detained by Israeli special forces as Gaza Flotilla ‘attacked’

Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela, has been arrested by Israeli special forces after the boat he was on, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) humanitarian fleet trying to break Israel’s crippling siege on Gaza, was intercepted by the Israeli navy overnight (Wednesday/Thursday). “If you receive this video it means we have been abducted by the apartheid state of Israel,” said Mandela in a video message recorded before the flotilla’s interception. “I call on you to request our government to exact pressure for my immediate release.” Three other South Africans – Zukiswa Wanner, Reaaz Moolla and Dr Fatima Hendricks – have also been abducted off their boats. As of 7am on Thursday a number of vessels had either been intercepted by the Israelis or blocked from sailing further as they approached within 40 nautical miles of Gaza’s shore. At time of publication some of the vessels were still trying to evade Israeli forces and reach Gaza. Communications have also been jammed, preventing distress signals being sent out. Earlier, more than 200 people from 37 countries were detained on the boats out of more than 500 participants from 45 countries on board the flotilla, according to Saif Abukeskek, a GSF spokesperson. A video grab from a livestream broadcast on 1 October 2025 by the Global Sumud Flotilla. Israel’s foreign ministry said Israel had halted vessels from the flotilla bound for Gaza. (Photo: Global Sumud Flotilla / AFP) A GSF media release reported that the overnight interception had involved an attack including their vessels being rammed by Israeli navy vessels, attacks by drones and the use of water cannon. “These illegal attacks on unarmed humanitarian ships is a war crime,” GSF said late on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning the organisation called for urgent intervention by the South African authorities. A video grab of passengers aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla on 1 October 2025 during the Israeli navy’s interception. (Photo by Handout / Global Sumud Flotilla / AFP) Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Irish Senator Chris Andrews have also been detained. They are part of several high-profile people on the flotilla including European members of parliament. The flotilla’s seizure sparked protests on Wednesday night in Greece, Italy and Belgium, where demonstrators took to the streets in solidarity with Gaza. Italy’s largest trade union has also called for a general strike on Friday. Israel’s blockade of Gaza has led to famine and charges of genocide as the humanitarian catastrophe on the ground escalates, despite calls from human rights organisations, the UN and global capitals

style="font-weight: 400;">condemning Israel’s actions.

File photo: Dr Fatima Hendricks with Mandla Mandela, South African Support Staff (Legal and Advocacy) in Tunis waiting to join the flotilla. (Photo: Supplied)

Stills from a livestream from the Global Sumud Flotilla on 1 October 2025. (Photo: Global Sumud Flotilla / AFP)

Just hours before the flotilla was attacked Daily Maverick spoke to Wanner, an international award-winning South African journalist and writer, about what she had experienced and whether she was feeling stressed.

“I have slept and I have eaten and I’m strangely not afraid although perhaps I should be.”

In 2024, Wanner returned her Goethe Medal – a yearly prize given by the Goethe-Institut honouring non-Germans “who have performed outstanding service for the German language and for international cultural relations” – in protest against Germany’s unwavering support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

She said that even if she didn’t make it to Gaza “we will have managed to increase consciousness” on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Israeli rights groups B’tselem and Physicians for Human Rights, and a UN special commission investigation have concluded that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians.

People take part in a protest in support of the Palestinian people and the Global Sumud Flotilla after the Israeli navy began to intercept boats from the flotilla, in Turin, Italy, on 1 October 2025. (Photo: EPA / Alessandro di Marco)

People take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Mexico City on 1 October 2025. Mexican protesters are calling on their government to speak out over the detention of three Mexicans by Israel, after authorities there intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla (Photo: EPA / Isaac Esquivel)

Hendricks said she had spent Wednesday trying to recover from a frightening incident on Tuesday night when the lead boat, Alma, was circled by an Israeli military vessel and the communications were jammed.

“Everyone was on high alert, with safety jackets on and preparing for a possible attack,” Hendricks told Daily Maverick.

“No one slept all night. After sunrise we started going to bed and have been trying to recover in time for tonight’s possible interception,” she added.

The flotilla has been continually followed by Israeli drones circling overhead and was subjected to two attacks when two of the boats were hit with toxic chemicals and incendiary devices, dropped from above, which caused damage as the boats anchored in Tunis.

In 2010, the Mavi Marmara flotilla was intercepted and attacked by Israeli special forces, resulting in the death of 10 activists. The Israelis claimed they felt threatened but participants said excessive force was used.

Before Wednesday night’s violent interception of the flotilla, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation released a statement calling for its protection:

“The South African government is closely monitoring the situation concerning the Gaza Sumud Flotilla. South Africa wishes to reiterate, in the strongest terms, its calls for all actors to adhere to international law. The safety, security and physical integrity of all unarmed participants, including South African citizens, are of paramount importance.

“It must be underscored that the flotilla, a civilian-led initiative, embarked on a peaceful and humanitarian mission to draw attention to the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza and to deliver vital aid to alleviate the widespread suffering.”

Read more: Israel-Palestine War

Zukiswa advised South Africans to keep their eyes on Gaza so that they could hold those responsible for injustices accountable.

“We failed to do that after apartheid and some of the same beneficiaries are the same ones who are converting to Judaism to become settler colonials in Palestine,” she said.

Hendricks added: “This mission is the 38th flotilla. We will never surrender. We will never give up in standing in firm solidarity with the Palestinian people.” DM