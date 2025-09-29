Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

SIU reveals staggering scale of Tembisa Hospital’s devastating R2-billion fraud network

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has revealed a sprawling network of corruption, maladministration and procurement fraud at Tembisa Hospital, involving three major syndicates responsible for looting more than R2-billion of public funds.
Taku-SIU-Report Advocate Andy Mothibi of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) briefs members of the media to update the public on the interim report into the investigation at Tembisa Hospital. Mothibi was joined by Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla, Gauteng Permier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS)
Takudzwa Pongweni
By Takudzwa Pongweni
29 Sep 2025
Facebook
21

The interim report on the Investigation into the Gauteng Department of Health, Tembisa Hospital, as declared by Proclamation No 136 of 2023 (Government Notice No. 48217 of 1 September 2023), released by SIU head Andy Mothibi, has exposed how colluding officials and service providers exploited and circumvented procurement controls, with luxurious assets linked to corrupt individuals. 

The investigation follows the assassination of whistleblower Babita Deokaran and highlights urgent calls for systemic reform, stronger protections for whistleblowers, and stringent accountability measures within the Gauteng Department of Health.

Read more: Remembering Babita Deokaran: A call to justice and integrity in Gauteng’s health sector

“We can reveal today, through the SIU investigation, that evidence has revealed a number of maladministration, corruption and other public procurement irregularities. This indeed would be described as devastating plunder of the public funds; the investigation has uncovered, to date, three coordinated syndicates responsible for the loss of over 2-billion.”

These were the words of Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Mothibi on Monday, 29 September 2025, as he released the agency’s interim report into serious allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration linked to supply chain management processes at Tembisa Hospital. The investigation was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2023, following the high-profile assassination of whistleblower Babita Deokaran in August 2021. Deokaran, a senior official in the Gauteng Department of Health, had courageously exposed irregular payments and corruption involving approximately R850-million at the hospital.

At the briefing, Mothibi was joined by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Mothibi said that the investigation began in 2022 following a referral from the Office of the Premier. Since then, as the investigation progressed, the amount involved had grown significantly, now reaching around R2-billion.  

“This staggering sum of money intended for the provincial provision of healthcare at Tembisa Hospital to take care of the most vulnerable was instead ruthlessly syphoned off through a complex web of fraud and corruption, representing an egregious betrayal of the public trust,” said  Mothibi.

In summary, the graph shows the increase and drop in expenditure at Tembisa Hospital between 2018 and 2024.
In summary, the graph shows the increase and drop in expenditure at Tembisa Hospital between 2018 and 2024.

The SIU’s interim report presents a detailed examination of 2,207 procurement bundles tied to Tembisa Hospital, unveiling widespread maladministration, procurement fraud and systemic corruption. These procurements involved a staggering 207 service providers and a total of 4,501 purchase orders (POs), all intended to comply with a regulated three-quote procurement process designed to ensure fairness and transparency.

However, the investigation revealed that this process was routinely circumvented through the use of false documentation and fraudulent bid submissions.

“What was supposed to be a competitive and transparent procurement system was manipulated by colluding officials and unscrupulous service providers,” said Mothibi. Fronting practices were prevalent, where companies that did not legitimately qualify were nonetheless awarded contracts by acting as fronts for others. 

The report also highlighted sophisticated money laundering operations built into the procurement system. Funds intended for essential healthcare goods and services were rerouted through false invoices and secondary conduit accounts, effectively masking the financial trail. These irregular appointments and payments were closely linked to officials within the Gauteng Department of Health and management at Tembisa Hospital.

“The use of fabricated supply chain management documentation was instrumental in bypassing controls, facilitating an environment where corrupt officials enriched themselves at the expense of public health,” said Mothibi.

Major syndicates uncovered

The investigation has uncovered three major syndicates at the heart of the Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal, each orchestrating a sophisticated network of fraud and theft that has drained public resources on an unprecedented scale.

The Maumela Syndicate is linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela. The SIU has examined 1,728 procurement bundles valued at more than R816-million connected to this group. 

“We identified a staggering 41 suppliers tied directly to Maumela, involving large sums diverted into personal enrichment,” said Mothibi. 

The chart below provides a summary overview of the value of Purchase Orders and assets linked to the three main syndicates.
The chart below provides a summary overview of the value of Purchase Orders and assets linked to the three main syndicates.

The syndicate’s assets are estimated at about R520-million, encompassing luxury vehicles, including Lamborghinis and Bentleys, and prime real estate across several provinces. Notable properties include a R75-million estate in Bantry Bay, Cape Town, and residences in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit has successfully preserved several of these assets.

Connected to Rudolph Mazibuko, this syndicate was responsible for irregularities in 651 procurement bundles worth approximately R283-million. According to the SIU report, the Mazibuko Syndicate holds assets valued at more than R42-million, including multiple properties across Gauteng and the Western Cape. 

“This group exploited their position to systematically siphon funds intended for vital healthcare services,” Mothibi said. 

Syndicate X remains under active investigation, linked to 1,237 procurement bundles valued at nearly R596-million. The SIU has uncovered evidence of sophisticated money laundering schemes using secondary conduit bank accounts to mask the illicit flow of funds. Assets connected to Syndicate X are estimated at about R150-million.

Beyond these primary groups, the investigation has revealed additional smaller syndicates, labeled Syndicate A through F. These groups involve a combined payment total exceeding R164-million. 

Mothibi summed up the breadth of the criminal activity: “This is not isolated corruption; it is an expansive network of collusion, and dismantling these syndicates is critical to restoring integrity to our public health system.”

Officials implicated 

The SIU’s investigation has uncovered that at least 15 current and former officials within the Gauteng Department of Health and Tembisa Hospital were deeply involved in corrupt activities, including money laundering, collusion and bid rigging. These individuals are collectively linked to corrupt payments exceeding R122-million. 

“The officials implicated are mostly lower-level employees who manipulated procurement processes to enrich themselves and service providers,” said Mothibi. Despite their lower ranks, these employees wielded enough influence to bypass internal controls and facilitate large-scale fraud. To date, 116 disciplinary referrals have been prepared to address maladministration and the irregular appointment of service providers at the hospital.

Advocate Andy Mothibi of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) briefs members of the media to update the public on the interim report into the investigation at Tembisa Hospital. Mothibi was joined by Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla, Gauteng Permier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS)
Advocate Andy Mothibi of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) briefs members of the media to update the public on the interim report into the investigation at Tembisa Hospital. Mothibi was joined by Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla, Gauteng Permier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS)

How they got away with it 

The fraudulent scheme uncovered at Tembisa Hospital was meticulously designed to circumvent the mandated three-quote procurement system, a core control meant to ensure transparency and fairness. 

“The syndicates deliberately split orders into smaller amounts under R500,000, a clear tactic to avoid the thresholds that trigger competitive tendering processes,” said Mothibi.

Collusion between corrupt officials and service providers was widespread, underpinned by fabricated deliveries and forged documentation. 

“We found numerous invoices and delivery notes that were outright fakes; payments were processed without any goods or services actually reaching the hospital,” Mothibi revealed. 

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tembisa Hospital on September 21, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The visit comes after murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran flagged hundreds of payments totaling R850 million to dodgy companies for goods, including R500 000 for 100 leather armchairs, face cloths at R230 apiece, and 200 skinny jeans for young girls at R2500 each. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
 Tembisa Hospital. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

Under proper procedures, procurement involves critical safeguards: purchase request forms must be completed and authorised, vendors must be vetted through the Central Supplier Database, and comprehensive bid documents are required to comply with regulatory standards. However, the SIU’s investigation exposed systemic failure on multiple fronts:

  • Suppliers were frequently appointed without any record of their registration on the official Central Supplier Database.
  • There was no evidence of fair rotation among service providers.
  • Extensive document forgery was rampant, involving falsified tax clearance certificates, invalid Black Economic Empowerment affidavits, and fabricated company registrations.
  • Records from the hospital’s transit office revealed glaring inconsistencies; many deliveries noted in paperwork were never physically received — a scenario the SIU calls “phantom deliveries”.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs members of the media to update the public on the interim report into the investigation at Tembisa Hospital on 29 September 2025. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS)
Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs members of the media. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS)

Mothibi emphasised the magnitude of the fraud: “None of the transactions resulted in goods being delivered to Tembisa Hospital. All the money flowed through a network of front companies and beneficiaries, leaving the hospital with no value for money whatsoever. It is all smoke and mirrors.”

Further deepening the corruption, the SIU uncovered direct connections between winning bidders and their so-called unsuccessful competitors. These relationships were maintained through electronic money transfers, shared company directorships, and familial ties, all designed to create a false appearance of competitive bidding. 

“We traced over R1.1-million flowing from syndicate-controlled companies to losing bidders who were merely pretending to compete, undermining the entire procurement process,” said Mothibi.

Referrals, legal action and calls for systemic reform

To date, the SIU has referred 25 matters to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority concerning breaches of the Medicines and Related Substances Act. These referrals focus on contraventions in the procurement and distribution of medical supplies connected to Tembisa Hospital. Mothibi stated: “These referrals are critical to ensure regulatory enforcement against compromised medical products, protecting public health.”

Additionally, the SIU has handed over four major corruption cases involving both officials and service providers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The corrupt payments linked to these cases total more than R42-million. Mothibi emphasised: “The NPA now holds the evidence needed to pursue criminal charges against those who facilitated the embezzlement of these public funds.” 

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs members of the media to update the public on the interim report into the investigation at Tembisa Hospital on 29 September 2025. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS)
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi at the release of the report. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS)

On the civil front, the SIU is preparing litigation to recover stolen money and freeze illicit assets, which include luxury homes, expensive vehicles, and other high-value items acquired through corrupt means.

The SIU’s report exposes a “comprehensive disregard for duty” by hospital officials and members of the Gauteng Department of Health, with accounting officers failing to exercise even basic oversight. This negligence, or in some cases complicity, provided fertile ground for the massive looting of public funds. 

Mothibi urged systemic reform, stating: “We must appoint officials of proven integrity, subjected to rigorous vetting and lifestyle audits that extend to family members to identify illicit enrichment. Junior staff need to be empowered and protected to blow the whistle anonymously without fear of retaliation. Only through transparent practices and decisive consequence management can we restore public trust and prevent the recurrence of such corruption.” DM

Comments

LLOYD MACKLIN Sep 29, 2025, 03:04 PM

does anyone really believe that these low life crooks did not socialise with senior ANC members? And they never noticed the fancy cars and other bling?

Graeme Sep 29, 2025, 03:13 PM

It's time we learned a thing or two from China and how they deal with the Chinese mafia.

Johan Buys Sep 29, 2025, 08:12 PM

I think today China sentenced a crime family of more than a dozen to the firing squad. We could also learn from our other BRICS comrades when it comes to drug offenses : Saudi Arabia. Big blade at dawn to a Talking Heads tune.

libby Sep 29, 2025, 10:05 PM

It is infinitely sad that this hospital where sick people should go for care, where babies should be born, where lives should be saved and young doctors and nurse trained has been stripped to the core by these despicable thugs. It goes beyond criminality. They are monsters and be treated as such.

Sep 29, 2025, 03:59 PM

And this would never have happened without the media! Jeff Wicks et al.

mally2 Sep 29, 2025, 04:50 PM

What has Lesuthi got to say about This&lt; after all his bluster about the DA?

Sep 29, 2025, 05:04 PM

Surely ALL hospital personnel and those down the corrupt chain of supply who are known to be implicated in this theft should be arrested immediately and then charged on suspicion of criminality. Release them on bail but at least have them targeted and removed or suspended pending further outcomes?

Leslie Ash Sep 30, 2025, 07:53 AM

Absolutely

Sep 29, 2025, 05:04 PM

As my old boss said, if these perpetrators were able to turn their moral compass to the good, and run a country with the same attention to detail and rigour they devote to stealing, it would be the best run country in the world!

Richard Baker Sep 29, 2025, 05:10 PM

Where to start-firstly please can DM express Billions in figures (R 2 000 000 000) in all such articles so that the less gifted amongst us (some named in the piece (not including Mothibi) and (grand) standing in front of the microphones)) can actually see what they and their fellow politicians have done and (at best) allowed, (at worst) colluded and encouraged to be done by turning blind eyes. How can they stand there knowing that a very brave woman was cruelly taken for blowing this whistle?

Cobble Dickery Sep 29, 2025, 05:31 PM

My fear is that the corruption influence goes too high such that this will be quietly squashed or allowed to go nowhere. For this reason the media must not let go of the issue.

Christina Van Wyk Sep 29, 2025, 05:41 PM

Please show ONE, SINGLE perpetrator being apprehended prosecuted or even named, let alone held to account. Then the broad daylight murder of Babita Deokaran, showing the authorities (?) brazenly the finger. Tragically, nothing , absolutely NOTHING is going to happen (re Zondo). And we, the suckered taxpayers, end up paying these laughing, bloody clowns. Again.

Carsten Rasch Sep 29, 2025, 06:29 PM

On who’s instructions was Babitha killed? And we want to know the political connections. Corruption in this scale cannot happen without political complicity and kickbacks to the comrades.

Sue Grant-Marshall Sep 29, 2025, 06:40 PM

Much, if not most of these shocking details, are revealed in courageous investigative journalist Jeff Wicks' book: ‘ The Shadow State: Why Babita Deokaran had to die’ ( Tafelberg). Read it and shiver! Why? Because some of those shouting 'corruption' the loudest are those involved in it.

Johan Buys Sep 29, 2025, 08:06 PM

“At the briefing, Mothibi was joined by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.” editing problem. You meant the three, as the responsible accounting officials, were charged and remanded without bail? I am at my wits end. How the HELL do we progress when 4y after an assassinated whistleblower, the police say yes, she was correct. The criminally incompetent negligent crooks are running Justice.

John Sanderson Sep 29, 2025, 09:17 PM

It won't stop until the voters realise just how much they have lost as a result of this systematic theft. I suspect many believe that the cost is sustained only by the tax-paying portion of the population. Nothing could be further from the truth but the trick lies in bringing it home to them all.

beecee.macpherson Sep 30, 2025, 01:52 AM

At the heart of it sits a system titled Black Empowerment - run by ANC cadres for the sole benefit of the ANC and its fellow travellers.

Freezaburn    Sep 30, 2025, 07:11 AM

..and South Africans are expected to trust these clowns in government with the billions on tax payer's money that will be required to fund the NHI? ('Clowns' is actually being too generous since clowns make you laugh and not cry in utter despair!)

Erich Potgieter Sep 30, 2025, 09:37 AM

The hospital has a twelve-month budget of R200m but no-one (other than Babita Deokaran) notices or cares that it is spending a billion Rand? And this continues for several financial years? This argues either collusion or extreme incompetence at senior levels in the provincial Health Department!

keith.ciorovich Sep 30, 2025, 06:07 PM

Spot on. The Siu blame junior staff. The cover up for the cadres has already begun. It took 4 years and counting to figure out the obvious. Lucky there was no rush.

Jeff Bolus Sep 30, 2025, 10:18 PM

In honour of the woman who sacrificed her life exposing this shameful corruption, Tembisa Hospital should be renamed the Babita Deokaran Hospital. May her memory shine on.