Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Johannesburg

ANALYSIS

As Joburg's future hangs in the balance, Helen Zille's bid for mayor ignites political tensions

The confirmation that Helen Zille will resign from her position in the DA and focus only on running for Joburg mayor provides the first piece of direction for next year’s local elections. The key to whether she succeeds will be whether the ANC can produce a message and a candidate to counter her, whether the uMkhonto Wesizwe party still has momentum in the city, and which issues come to dominate the election campaign.
Ferial-Zille-Joburg Mayor Helen Zille, Chairperson of the Federal Council. (Photo by Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images)
Stephen Grootes
By Stephen Grootes
28 Sep 2025
Facebook
20

There can be no doubting Helen Zille’s governance experience and her calibre as a politician. No one else would be as candid with voters about the need to “create a binary” as she has been. 

Her track record in creating the first coalition that kept the ANC out of power in Cape Town, and then becoming Western Cape premier, is unbeaten. No one else outside of the ANC has that kind of experience.

And probably no one else in the country outside of a president can claim to have had Angela Merkel or any other head of state to dinner.

Also, the timing of her announcement is surely deliberate. She is now likely to have more than a year to campaign. 

Campaigning works in South Africa, and having this much time on the ground to go into communities might pay off. 

Read more: ‘From Dada to Gogo’ – DA announces Helen Zille as party’s candidate for Joburg mayor

When Athol Trollip became the first DA mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay, he suggested that he had only been able to do it because the 2016 local elections had been held later than scheduled, which meant he had had a full year on the ground.

But perhaps the first immediate consequence is that this puts pressure on the ANC to find its own candidate.

Illustrative image | The Johannesburg skyline. (Photo: iStock) | Helen Zille, the DA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Illustrative image | The Johannesburg skyline. (Photo: iStock) | Helen Zille, the DA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The ANC’s options

This in turn is likely to lead to conflict within its structures. While the ANC’s national leaders might well want to parachute in a well-known candidate, the ANC’s Joburg region might oppose this.

That region is due to elect a new leader soon, and it seems that the contestation between its current leader, mayor Dada Morero, and the challenger, Loyiso Masuku, might be one of the reasons for the governance weakness now.

It is entirely possible that a large dispute will erupt between the Joburg region and the party’s national leaders over this.

Read more: Helen Zille eyes Joburg mayorship after DA’s top picks decline post

Even if there is no dispute, it is hard to see who from the ANC could counter Zille’s message, or dominate the narrative in the way that she can.

That said, if the ANC believes the election will be dominated by service delivery, they might well want to propose someone who can claim to have a proven track record.

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa might well have the strongest claim to this and could point to his role in ending load shedding. His announcement on Thursday that he wants to end load reduction in the next year might be a nod to future plans.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero was grilled in Parliament over the diversion of R4bn intended for Joburg Water. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo / Gallo Images)
Joburg Mayor Dada Morero being grilled in Parliament over the diversion of R4bn intended for Joburg Water. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo / Gallo Images)

Water, race and Gaza

One of the other big variables in this race will be what the election is actually about.

Zille is likely to argue that it is about “saving Joburg” and about governance. Her recent statements about how important it will be to resolve the city’s water problems point to this. While it has not yet been explicitly stated, it is likely that the DA’s message will be that if you want Joburg to succeed – literally, if you want water – you must vote for them.

Read more: Joburg’s water infrastructure – a picture of decline and underinvestment

The ANC might well use Zille’s candidature to try to focus on race. It will argue that Zille has presided over a divided history in Cape Town and will focus on richer areas while excluding poorer people.

As

style="font-weight: 400;">Anele Mdoda’s recent interview with Zille on 947 reminds us, race can still be the dominant factor in our politics.

This means that in some ways this election will hark back to traditional election patterns: the DA tries to make it about governance while the ANC focuses on race.

But other issues, including Israel’s actions in Gaza, will be a factor too.

Zille appears to find it difficult to label Israel’s actions there as a “genocide”. But she might well find language that shows she condemns Israel’s actions there that might remove some of the power from this issue.

On the other hand, if she doubles down, this could still be an important issue.

Former SA president Jacob Zuma at the MK Youth League Launch at Christianenburg Stadium on June 16, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. The MK Party Youth League (MKPYL) was established to provide a platform for young South Africans to participate actively in the political process and aims to continue the fight for justice, equality, and socio-economic development in the post-apartheid era. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Former SA president Jacob Zuma at the MK Youth League Launch at Christianenburg Stadium on June 16, 2025 in Durban. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

MK and the EFF

It is also not clear how her entry into this race will affect other parties.

The biggest variable is obviously the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party. As Zille herself has said, MK has changed our politics. But it is not possible at this point to predict whether it peaked in last year’s national elections or still has momentum.

MK is likely to focus on ethnic mobilisation rather than governance, and might well join the ANC’s efforts to make this about identity.

They will probably be joined by the EFF, which appears desperate to regain its lost momentum.

Read more: The big no-vote: over 11 million registered voters did not cast ballots in 2024 polls

However, this might suit Zille and the DA. It would allow them to rerun the messaging from last year’s elections, that the ANC and the EFF, joined by MK, would be a “doomsday coalition” for Joburg.

One of the main aims of the DA would be to increase the voter differential, and to encourage its supporters (often white and middle-class) to vote, while hoping that formerly ANC supporters (often black) stay at home.

This kind of messaging worked for the DA last year, and might work again, particularly if parties including the ANC, the EFF and MK are unable to craft a message beyond identities.

Helen Zille address on the Government of National Unity (GNU) and issues an ultimatum to President Cyril Ramaphosa during a media briefing held at the Orange Hotel on June 28, 2025 in Cape Town South Africa. The address is expected to outline key demands, concerns around the direction of the GNU, and political consequences should the ultimatum not be addressed, marking a pivotal moment in South Africa’s evolving political landscape. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)
Helen Zille's address on the Government of National Unity (GNU) and issues an ultimatum to President Cyril Ramaphosa during a media briefing held at the Orange Hotel on June 28, 2025 in Cape Town. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

The gaffe factor

Another big factor is how Zille behaves on the trail. If she allows herself to get bogged down in issues around race, her comments about “refugees” or what she has said about the “benefits” of colonialism, or the situation in Gaza, she might energise ANC, MK and EFF voters.

She might be under pressure to stick to a disciplined message, as tough as that could be.

The sheer amount of attention and discussion about Zille last week is an important indicator of something else. It shows that people are desperate for their situation to improve. Bluntly, they want a saviour. 

And not just in Joburg, but in many other municipalities, too.

While the outcome of the elections is hard to call at this stage, it is clear that Zille’s candidacy will probably shape the entire election. Joburg will dominate the polls, in a way that is unusual in local elections.

Considering the importance of Joburg to the economy, and therefore the country, this might be a positive development. 

This will give the election a focus. 

There is also no doubt about one other thing. The upcoming local elections are going to be as spicy as hell. DM

Comments

Sep 28, 2025, 08:32 PM

WTF does Gaza have to do with Joburg, Stephan?

Michele Rivarola Sep 29, 2025, 07:16 AM

If you need a cat to catch mice does it matter whether the cat is black or white so long as it can catch mice? Increasingly SA’s voters are starting to lean towards pragmatism which will hopefully help the country grow out of the racial identity politics that is destroying us.

Robinson Crusoe Sep 29, 2025, 09:41 AM

Amen to that! Pragmatism, and the real material issues, not blather about the NDR and the long-gone past, and race cards.

Peter Dexter Sep 29, 2025, 11:57 AM

I agree completely, but unfortunately our poor education system doesn’t help voters identify competent cats.

The Proven Sep 29, 2025, 08:07 AM

I watched that interview between Zille and Anele Mdoda - if anything, it showed how formidable Helen Zille is. On "identity", it sounds like a "kind" word to skirt the issue - so black people don't want a white lady to lead the city? Isn't that racism? In 2025, 30 years into democracy, that is quite sad. It is epitomised by the actions of Anele Mdoda - despicable. I am hoping that the next elections will be about competence and not race.

superjase Sep 29, 2025, 11:48 AM

i too watched the interview. while zille's plan is exemplary, her abiblity to get it across is so hampered by her touchiness and lack of ability to listen. she repeatedly got her back up and failed to respond to valid questions about how the DA is *perceived*. she took offence about any DA corruption that might be perceived. she belittled the interviewer. people vote with their hearts as much as with their heads.

Gerhard Ferreira Sep 29, 2025, 08:21 AM

I can't say I am a fan of auntie Helen, but if she can bring back order and compliance to municipal regulations, then I will throw my weight behind her. I am so tired of the city council and citizens that deliberately break the infrastructure of this once beautiful city through corruption, theft and entitlement: seems to be in the DNA of the city council, a lot of municipal employees and in general, some citizens of the greater Johannesburg Metropolitan area. We should all be proud of JHB.

Glyn Morgan Sep 29, 2025, 08:36 AM

Please advise exactly why you start your comment with "I can’t say I am a fan of auntie Helen".

Alison Joubert Sep 29, 2025, 10:49 AM

Perhaps because he is not a fan?

Glyn Morgan Sep 29, 2025, 12:51 PM

Not good enought. People often give a negative (against the discused subject) and then support it totally. Some sort of phychological action goes on in their head Why?

jcf.7140 Sep 29, 2025, 03:29 PM

If I say I'm not a fan of Beyonce, it's certainly my prerogative and I need not provide reasons why this is so. The same goes for this gentleman - he does not owe you an explanation.

Rod MacLeod Sep 29, 2025, 08:28 AM

The unfortunate thing here is that, despite Zille being the most capable candidate for the job ever so far, the "spicy as hell" prediction will manifest itself in racist responses from her detractors.

Rama Chandra Sep 29, 2025, 09:08 AM

Recently, HZ has shown herself too much of an egotist to be electable, particularly with her tone deaf comments about the joys of colonialism, or her idiotic claims that some statements about politics by politicians are somehow not political statements. However, this transparent egotism (others use more derogatory terms) that has previously got her into trouble has been in less formal settings, and noone can know whether she can stick to message for an entire year.

Confucious Says Sep 29, 2025, 09:11 AM

If only people could keep their emotions aside, they would all agree that Zille will get the job done! Then bring in Glynnis... and all the rats will scurry quick quick!

Christopher Jeffery Jeffery Sep 29, 2025, 09:38 AM

HZ for Pres. There is no other SA politician in her class.

Robinson Crusoe Sep 29, 2025, 09:38 AM

This is very fair comment, Stephen Grootes. I do wish that folk would stop seeing Helen Zille, courageous young reporter in the 1970s who exposed the facts of Steve Biko's death, in terms of being 'abrasive'. We need clear-headed, ethical people who are prepared to stand up and fight for truth and justice when the fight is needed - and, when it is needed, be accommodating. She can do both.

Glyn Morgan Sep 29, 2025, 12:53 PM

I agree 100%.

Sep 29, 2025, 09:49 AM

It would be hoped that the 'anti-white' race card enforcers manipulated by the ANC, MKP, and EFF, are made to realise that if Joburg is rescued, the thousands of white (as well as black) owned businesses would prosper instead of disappearing into the present shit hole the city has been reduced to by the ANC. Collectively they employ hundereds of thousands of (mainly) black workers. This is an imperative message Helen and her party need to disseminate over the entire Witwatersrand.

D'Esprit Dan Sep 29, 2025, 12:04 PM

The ANC and it's offspring will definitely focus on race, because they have zero track record of decent service delivery to show. Just theft, corruption, cadre deployment and increasingly desperate citizens. Hopefully, Joburgers finally get beyond identity politics and boot these charlatans into touch!

avanwyk18 Sep 30, 2025, 08:13 AM

The National Party consistently made race-based policies and decisions, to the detriment of South Africans. For the past 30 years, the ANC has done the same. The assertion by Anele Mdoda that Cape Town only works "because of segregation" is so atrocious, plainly racist and out of touch it beggars belief! All metrics show that the poorest communities in Cape Town receive the best basket of free basic services, compared to any other Metro.