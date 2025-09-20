Daily Maverick
JOBURG MAYORAL RACE

‘From Dada to Gogo’ – DA announces Helen Zille as party's candidate for Joburg mayor

Helen Zille ditched her recent conservative, anti-woke persona after being named the DA’s candidate for mayor of Johannesburg. Instead, she continually projected herself as a ‘daughter of Johannesburg’.
Helen Zille unveiled as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Ferial Haffajee
By Ferial Haffajee
20 Sep 2025
At 74 years old, the former mayor, premier and journalist Helen Zille on Saturday, 20 September, launched her campaign to become mayor of Johannesburg as the Democratic Alliance (DA) unveiled its winning candidate.

An MC at the DA’s razzmatazz Soweto launch said the city would go from “Dada to Gogo”, a reference to the city’s mayor, the ANC’s Dada Morero, who is struggling to manage a series of crises over water and electricity supply, and general infrastructure disrepair.

Zille is a doting granny now and has told Daily Maverick that she had to carefully weigh up losing out on weekly dates with her grandchildren to make the trek north. A mayor must be resident in the city and she will run the campaign from Joburg, the city to which she has now moved.

At a function at the Eyethu Centre and a few minutes’ drive from where the 1976 Soweto Uprising began, and where Nelson and Winnie Mandela lived, the DA said its polling showed that the political party had more support than the ANC in Johannesburg, Tshwane and all of Gauteng.

“Johannesburg can’t continue like it’s a war zone. You can’t have streets that look like a donkey town somewhere,” said the party’s Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga, who revealed its support levels. The party conducts polls regularly and uses the outcome as a strategy to fight elections.

Helen Zille unveiled as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Helen Zille is unveiled as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Helen Zille unveiled as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Helen Zille is unveiled as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

‘Daughter of Johannesburg’

Zille, a Cape Town fixture for decades and a former World Mayor of the Year for her turnaround in the port city, was in fact born in Hillbrow and lived in the inner-city suburbs of Berea and Orange Grove.

She worked at the Rand Daily Mail as a political journalist, and revealed the story of Steve Biko’s torture and death in detention.

At the made-for-TV announcement, Zille said: “Many of you know me as an ex-mayor and an ex-premier, a mother and a gogo. I am here today as a daughter of Johannesburg, where I took my first breath, took my first steps and took my first words. It’s here where I rented my first flat and found my first job. I fell in love here. And I fell in love with this city and all her people.

“It was the place to be – now just over 30 years later, many see it as a place to flee. It is South Africa’s most devastating example of what bad government can do to good people,” said Zille, who donned a crème mayoral business suit rather than party regalia for the occasion.

Gone was the conservative, anti-woke persona of Zille’s most recent political persuasion. Instead, she continually projected herself as a “daughter of Johannesburg”.

The ceremony was attended by a largely black audience with party activists and city councillors. Kwaito and amapiano, as well as Brenda Fassie party-starters, blasted to give a flavour of a local government campaign that kicked off this week with an ANC councillor roll call on Monday and the Zille announcement on Saturday.

Helen Zille was announced as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Helen Zille was announced as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
People waving dancing at the launch of the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
People waving and dancing at the launch of the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Helen Zille was announced as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Helen Zille is announced as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Ramaphosa gifts the DA’s campaign

At the roll call, President Cyril Ramaphosa told party councillors: “Those municipalities that do best are not ANC-controlled municipalities … they are often DA-controlled municipalities.” He added: “We want to go and see what Cape Town is doing.”

This has gone down like a ton of bricks with the ANC party faithful and has gifted the DA a campaign line of note. Narrating how DA-run councils get better audit outcomes than most, party leader John Steenhuisen said: “You can read the Auditor-General’s reports, or read Ratings Afrika [a municipal ratings agency], or if you don’t have time for that, just listen to the president.”

Zille went even further: “President Ramaphosa this week showed the boldness we have been waiting for by endorsing his main political opponent. He told South Africa what we know [about DA-run councils].”

Zille beat at least two candidates who had thrown their hats in the ring to be candidates. Both are well regarded: DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku and its Gauteng shadow transport MMC, Tyrell Meyers. 

Helen Zille unveiled as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Helen Zille is unveiled as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Helen Zille being unveiled as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Helen Zille being unveiled as the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Solly Msimanga leader of the opposition in the Gauteng provincial legislature at the launch of the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Solly Msimanga, leader of the opposition in the Gauteng provincial legislature, at the launch of the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Iron Lady tactics won’t work

While a few DA supporters present shouted out “The Iron Lady” as her candidacy was announced, Zille appears to be choosing a different campaign. Johannesburg’s take-no-prisoner people are unlikely to be won over by a Margaret Thatcher (the hard-line British prime minister who broke the unions) approach, especially in a black-majority city and province where Western white matriarch politics won’t wash.  

“The most wonderful thing about Joburg is the resilience of her people. Thousands of people working in hundreds of organisations want to make Jozi the great city she can be. When enough people do that together [you can create] a great world city.

“Great cities make great countries, not the other way around. All they need is a mayor and municipal council that gets behind them. With a whole of society groundswell, you can turn that belief into a reality,” said Zille, giving a flavour of the campaign she will run. 

She has spoken about the dilemma of leaving her beloved husband Professor Johann Maree in Cape Town. He doesn’t want to move, but she told Daily Maverick they will speak each day while her sons will look out for their dad, now 82 years old.   

Zille has previously told Daily Maverick that she thinks it will take longer than five years to stabilise Johannesburg, given the advanced state of disrepair, and has said no party is likely to win a majority in the local government election planned for between 2 November 2026 and 1 February 2027.

Johannesburg is currently facing a water crisis so severe in several parts of the city that Parliament has instructed Morero to come back with a plan to get the taps going in three weeks after he was summoned to the House with Rand Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation on Friday, 19 September.

The city has reportedly “swept” R4-billion meant for water repairs and infrastructure investments into a central city account to pay for current expenditure as it is in a severe cash crunch.

John Steenhuisen dances at the launch of the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
The DA's John Steenhuisen dances at the launch of the Johannesburg mayoral candidate of the Democratic Alliance in Mofolo Soweto on 20 September 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Opponents

Zille will face off against Kenny Kunene of the Patriotic Alliance, who has been named as its candidate. The ANC and other smaller parties that run the governing coalition in Joburg have not named candidates.

Morero is in a different race with his party deputy Loyiso Masuku, who wants his job. The party has been unable to hold a regional conference because of administrative problems to elect a leader. DM

Comments

Robinson Crusoe Sep 20, 2025, 04:33 PM

Wonderful news - though of course a huge challenge for anyone who wins the election in Joburg. Zille can do it. She knows what it's all about. And her ethics are impeachable, her competence is top, her record is evident to the world. And she is not an unknown figure to the electorate.

Robinson Crusoe Sep 20, 2025, 04:39 PM

Duh. I meant her ethics are unimpeachable. She was wearing peach colours at the event so I had a Freudian moment.

Bonzo Gibbon Sep 20, 2025, 05:51 PM

She's a controversial figure, but does have a good record of competence in government in the Cape. We can be pretty sure she's not in it to "eat". However, I do wonder if, at 74, she has the energy and drive to turn around such a massive shitshow.

sublimetucker Sep 27, 2025, 09:53 AM

Could someone unpack the media's obsession with her age. It's mentioned in every opinion or news piece.

Rama Chandra Sep 21, 2025, 09:59 AM

That is super-disappointing. Helen Zille has become racially controversial and has increasingly taken the DA in the direction of a white-led party. She has autocratic tendencies, considering herself to be more important than the DA itself, and she is now at the reactionary end of the party. Yes, she will get the FF+ votes, but there are plenty of people who would vote for a more centrist technocratic DA candidate.

D'Esprit Dan Sep 22, 2025, 10:39 AM

And yet, the DA is more multiracial and multicultural than any other party in the country. I'm not a fan of Zille's but she has a track record of delivery that no other party can deliver: certainly not the 100% corrupt ANC, racist and corrupt EFF, single constituency (gangster) PA, Al Jama'ah etc. Anybody who seriously wants Joburg to change for the better would surely look beyond narrow identity politics and put the city (and its citizens), first?

Earl Grey Sep 22, 2025, 10:42 AM

Plenty did vote for a centrist technocrat last time, but not enough to prevent her getting ousted. So I guess when doing the same 'safe' thing as last time is predicted to fail, they might as well change tack. It's a gamble and I do wonder if Joburgers will vote for her, but strategy-wise for a city they just can't seem to crack, it's not a terrible idea. It also has the benefit of focusing HZ's mind on local issues which might get her off social media (one can only hope).

Richard Baker Sep 21, 2025, 11:09 AM

I fear for her life. The pushback from the entrenched corruption and incompetence in all areas of city administration and the newly advantaged tenderpreneurs will be savage. What a legacy the ANC have created for someone with competence and ethics to inherit and attempt to reverse! Ramaphosa has at last verbalised what has been glaringly obvious for decades. Instead of accepting the truth, the immediate response is outrage from his party-says all one needs to know!

Freda Brodie Sep 21, 2025, 12:44 PM

She has got the know how and experience. She’s a strong woman, even at the age of 74. I don’t live in Jhbg, but have been following the decay and corruption in the city of Jhbg, I have lived there in the seventies/early eighties. Good w

Sep 21, 2025, 01:07 PM

My advice to her on DM some time ago was "Stay away" as we all know what a crock of shit Joburg is today. Very glad she ignored the advice. A hugely courageous decision but as we all know, if anybody can get this city out of the awful ANC reign of destruction, Helen Zille is that person. I salute her.

Michele Rivarola Sep 21, 2025, 04:15 PM

Hopefully she will have a succession plan as SA cannot continue to be governed by dinosaurs who have little or no understanding of the issues of under 40s. Her competence and honesty cannot be attacked but her age certainly can

D'Esprit Dan Sep 22, 2025, 10:43 AM

Water, electricity, potholes, traffic lights, safety to work and walk in your city, clean streets, jobs, jobs, jobs, are surely issues that 'under 40s' would care about? Without these, everything else is pretty much non-existent too.

Sarah ONeill Sep 22, 2025, 09:25 AM

Helen is making a significant sacrifice to put her name forward. We can only applaud her selflessness.

D'Esprit Dan Sep 22, 2025, 10:30 AM

I've never really been a fan of Zille's abrasive personality or style, but a drowning man has few options when thrown a lifeline. This is a massive, massive task that she has opted to take on, and all power to her - she will come under relentless attack by the racists and kleptocrats who's only interest is to pillage a once great city for their own ends.

megapode Sep 22, 2025, 11:19 AM

It's unlikely that the DA will win an outright majority, which they acknowledge, but herein lies a problem for the people. For some years now JHB has been governed by multi-party alliances that aren't stable and who chop and change. So nobody takes any responsibility for anything, whatever the problem is and no matter who is in power there is some recent other bunch to point the finger at. Winning a plurality, negotiating a stable government, keeping it in place are big challenges.

Sep 22, 2025, 12:51 PM

&gt; "The [ANC] has been unable to hold a regional conference because of administrative problems to elect a leader". Says it all, really. If they are so incompetent that they can't even organise a conference, how can they be trusted to run a town, a city, a province, or a country?

Penny Abbott Sep 22, 2025, 01:04 PM

I think the DA has made a big mistake. Zille is too easy to campaign against, all the ANC has to do is resurrect tweets from years ago, she is also a divisive figure.

Sue Grant-Marshall Sep 23, 2025, 07:00 PM

Go Helen! you have the energy and determination to make this city work again. What a sacrifice on your part...when you could gracefully retire. But you have always put city, country and SA's first. I hope you win.